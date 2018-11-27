WATCH: Electrifying solo goal paces Robben’s brace

Arjen Robben’s still embarrassing defenders at age 34.
The Dutch wizard scored a pair of first-half goals in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match with Benfica, and both were top class.
Four players had a shot to thwart Robben’s dribble a dozen minutes into the match, but he made his way through all of them before taking a cut away from the goal to swerve a shot across and into the goal.
We mean, wow.
The second was more about his shot than how he got there, with Robben again coming from the left to deliver a 15-yard shot inside the near post.
Stay safe, Arsenal fans who chose to travel for Thursday’s Europa League match against FC Vorskla in Ukraine.
The Russian military has attacked Ukrainian ships, leading to martial law in parts of Ukraine, and UEFA has stepped in to move the match to a safer part of the nation.
From UEFA.com:
UEFA’s Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate FC Vorskla’s UEFA Europa League group stage match against Arsenal FC from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine.
Arsenal says it’s working to make sure supporters are directed safely.
“We are currently working closely with UEFA and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all our supporters who have, and will be travelling to Ukraine for this match.”
Problems for soccer clubs in Ukraine due to conflicts with Russia are nothing new.
Both Manchester clubs are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, and both can secure their place in the knockout rounds.
Manchester City head to Lyon knowing a draw will secure a spot in the last 16 and a win will hand them top spot in Group F. Man United host Young Boys of Bern knowing a win coupled with anything other than Valencia beating Juventus will see them out of the group stage.
Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have had great success in this competition before and despite United’s struggles in the Premier League and City on top and still unbeaten, both will be aiming to make a deep run in Europe this season.
Elsewhere, Roma host Real Madrid in what promises to be a great game and Juventus clash with Valencia with the latter knowing they must win to set up a potentially huge final group game with Manchester United
Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule
Group E
Bayern Munich v. Benfica
Group F
Hoffenheim v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon v. Manchester City
Group G
Roma v. Real Madrid
Group H
Manchester United v. Young Boys
Juventus v. Valencia
With his contract up with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Ashley Cole is now a free man.
The Galaxy declined their option to keep Cole, 37, as the former Arsenal, Chelsea and AS Roma left back will now decide whether to continue his career in MLS, move elsewhere or call it quits.
As per leg rules, LA announced on Monday which players it has exercized its option on and which had their options declined. Michael Ciani, Brian Sylvestre, Ariel Lassiter, Sheanon Williams, Rolf Feltscher, Baggio Husidic and Servando Carrasco have also had their option declined.
The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos, Ole Kamara, Romain Alessandrini, Sebastian Lletget, Bradford Jamieson IV and Perry Kitchen are all part of LA’s roster for 2019.
Cole has become an influential figure for LA in recent years, wearing the captains armband for the 2018 season. However, it wasn’t a successful one as the five-time MLS Cup champs blew a 2-0 lead on the final day of the season to lose 3-2 and miss out on making the postseason. With no current head coach after the departure of Sigi Schmid in the final months of the season, it appears the Galaxy are clearing house.
With plenty of talented attacking players such as Zlatan, Gio dos Santos and Alessandrini around, sorting out their defense (the fourth worst in 2018 in the West with 64 goals conceded) should be the main offseason project for a franchise which has now failed to make the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, have announced that if the 2018 Copa Libertadores final second leg does take place, it will do so outside of Argentina on either December 8 or 9.
Boca are refusing to play the game and want the Copa Libertadores, the top continental club competition in South America, to be awarded to them due to River Plate not being able to control their fans.
It appears that will not be the case and CONMEBOL want the second leg to go ahead.
Saturday’s second leg between arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors — the first leg at Boca ended 2-2 after an initial one-day delay due to heavy rain in Buenos Aires — at River’s Monumental was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus.
The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez met with both clubs to try and find a solution.
For extra context as to how big this game is, imagine Liverpool playing Manchester United or Real Madrid facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final. River versus Boca was billed as the biggest game in the 127-year history of Argentine soccer.
In a statement released on their website, CONMEBOL said that the game would take place “as soon as possible” and they will make the arrangements regarding safety.
Miami is vying to host the game, while Paraguay, Brazil and Italy have also said they would be willing to stage the huge match. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium hosts a Dolphins game against the New England Patriots in the NFL on Dec. 9, so the game would have to be on Dec. 8.
