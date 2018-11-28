2016 MLS MVP David Villa done at NYCFC

David Villa’s memorable stint at New York City FC has come to its conclusion, though reports say he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

Villa leaves the MLS side having scored 80 goals and added 21 assists, and does not leave with a whimper; The 36-year-old striker scored 14 goals in 23 regular season appearances in 2018, adding a goal in three playoff games.

Villa made 126 appearances for NYCFC, the second-most with a club in his career (Valencia, 219). He was the 2016 MLS MVP and a four-time All Star, using his time at NYCFC to earn a recall to the Spanish national team in 2017.

He thanked everyone at NYCFC from top-to-bottom. From NYCFC.com:

“Thank you to the people in the offices, the people working with the team and the coaches and staff. Thank you to my teammates – without them it would have been impossible to be successful. Thank you to the people working in the media that always gave me the respect and the love. … “My experience here was amazing. It gave me everything as a soccer player, as a person, and as a family man. I’ll always remember this experience with love. My heart is here and I’m an NYCFC supporter forever.”

