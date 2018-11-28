More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

2016 MLS MVP David Villa done at NYCFC

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

David Villa’s memorable stint at New York City FC has come to its conclusion, though reports say he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

Villa leaves the MLS side having scored 80 goals and added 21 assists, and does not leave with a whimper; The 36-year-old striker scored 14 goals in 23  regular season appearances in 2018, adding a goal in three playoff games.

[ MORE: Fire re-signs Schweinsteiger ]

Villa made 126 appearances for NYCFC, the second-most with a club in his career (Valencia, 219). He was the 2016 MLS MVP and a four-time All Star, using his time at NYCFC to earn a recall to the Spanish national team in 2017.

He thanked everyone at NYCFC from top-to-bottom. From NYCFC.com:

“Thank you to the people in the offices, the people working with the team and the coaches and staff. Thank you to my teammates – without them it would have been impossible to be successful. Thank you to the people working in the media that always gave me the respect and the love.

“My experience here was amazing. It gave me everything as a soccer player, as a person, and as a family man. I’ll always remember this experience with love. My heart is here and I’m an NYCFC supporter forever.”

Ancelotti looks ahead to Liverpool-Napoli showdown

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 10:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Napoli, the Italian side’s boss is eyeing up Anfield.

That’s when Napoli and Liverpool will square off Dec. 11 for the right to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

Carlo Ancelotti saw his Neapolitan side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 on Wednesday, and can walk into the next round with a win, draw, or scoring 1-goal loss against the Reds.

He’s nervous, but ready. From Football-Italia.net:

“We won’t have our fans at Anfield the way we do here, but we already proved that we can beat them. Quite simply, we can’t make calculations. We have to go there and win. … This group tested us more than any other could and we have proved ourselves in Europe. We proved that we can fight it out with everyone.

“This team gives me strong emotions, it had been two years since I’d felt such strong emotions. When you feel for a team, you perform better.”

Napoli held Liverpool without a shot on target in Naples, and the Reds managed just one (a penalty kick) on Wednesday at PSG. The Reds are a different beast at home, though.

Ancelotti has six wins and three losses in nine meetings against Liverpool in his managerial career.

Fire re-sign Schweinsteiger as designated player for 2019

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Fire have re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday. Schweinsteiger earned $6.1 million last season, according to the MLS players union.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

In a statement, Schweinsteiger insists Chicago can win a championship and says “let’s raise a trophy.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season games over two seasons with the Fire.

A World Cup champion with Germany in 2014, Schweinsteiger helped the Fire reach the playoffs after joining them in 2017. But Chicago finished with eight wins, 18 losses and eight draws this year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Champions League wrap: Messi, Mertens star in wins

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Four spots remain in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 following Wednesday’s group stage action.

Who’s qualified for the knockout rounds? Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, and Schalke are moving into the new year.

[ MORE: Robbie Keane announces retirement ]

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter MilanRECAP

Christian Eriksen‘s late finish of a fine team goal gave Tottenham Hotspur hope of the knockout rounds.

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi had a goal and sent in the ball that Gerard Pique sent home for Barca’s second goal in a win which seals Group B.

Group A
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Atlético Madrid 5 4 0 1 9 6 3 3-0-0 1-0-1 12
Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 8 2 6 2-1-0 1-0-1 10
Club Brugge 5 1 2 2 6 5 1 0-1-1 1-1-1 5
Monaco 5 0 1 4 2 12 -10 0-0-2 0-1-2 1

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge

American youngsters Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath faced off at the Westfalenstadion, with the Club Brugge goalkeeper making a few stops on Borussia Dortmund’s young star. Okay, so there’s a bit more to this one than that, but given the lack of goals, it’s what sat atop our minds. BVB moves onto the knockout rounds with the point.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry’s side went behind before the clock hit 2:00, and Monaco has officially been eliminated from European competition regardless of what happens at home to Dortmund on Dec. 11.

Group B
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 9 2-0-0 2-1-0 13
Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 2-0-1 0-1-1 7
Inter Milan 5 2 1 2 5 6 -1 1-1-0 1-0-2 7
PSV Eindhoven 5 0 1 4 5 12 -7 0-1-2 0-0-2 1

 

Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Marek Hamsik scored early and Dries Mertens added two before halftime as Napoli cruised into pole position in Group C. A draw, scoring 1-goal loss, or better against Liverpool will be enough for a knockout round berth (a PSG loss also helps).

PSG 2-1 LiverpoolRECAP

The Reds conceded twice early and only put one shot on target, a penalty kick, as Neymar’s had a fine day at the Parc des Princes.

Group C
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Napoli 5 2 3 0 7 4 3 2-1-0 0-2-0 9
Paris SG 5 2 2 1 13 8 5 2-1-0 0-1-1 8
Liverpool 5 2 0 3 8 7 1 2-0-0 0-0-3 6
Red Star Belgrade 5 1 1 3 4 13 -9 1-1-0 0-0-3 4

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray

Vladislav Ignatyev’s 54th minute marker joined a late first half own goal in giving Lokomotiv its first win of the group stage.

Porto 3-1 Schalke

Both sides are moving on, but Schalke’s late Nabil Bentaleb penalty wasn’t enough to drag the Bundesliga side back into the match. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie did not play for Schalke.

 

Group D
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
FC Porto 5 4 1 0 12 4 8 3-0-0 1-1-0 13
FC Schalke 04 5 2 2 1 5 4 1 1-1-0 1-1-1 8
Galatasaray 5 1 1 3 3 5 -2 1-1-0 0-0-3 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 1-0-2 0-0-2 3

Klopp: Loss “feels a bit rubbish” thanks to PSG, referees

AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool rarely found any rhythm on Wednesday in Paris, falling to PSG by a 2-1 score at the Parc des Princes and leaving Klopp to prepare for a “proper final at Anfield” against Napoli on Dec. 11.

The Reds managed just one shot on target, a penalty converted by James Milner, and were largely inferior to lively Neymar and his inspired teammates.

[ RECAP: PSG 2-1 Liverpool ]

Klopp admitted that his side wasn’t very good in the loss, but was flummoxed by the Reds’ six yellow cards and lashed out at the officials’ handling of PSG’s men. And he knows his men never quite recovered from going down 2-0. From the BBC:

“When a game starts like that it is difficult to gain confidence so it was never our game. Another little hurdle we had to overcome was the 500,000 disruptions in the second half and the referee still thinks he did everything right. We are one of the fairest teams in England but tonight we looked like butchers. We have to take the result but it still feels a bit rubbish and now we have to use Anfield one more time.”

At the risk of sounding derisive, whatever. Both teams could’ve had a man sent off. Marco Verratti was lucky to avoid a straight red, and Robertson was one of a few Reds not exactly heeding the caution of the first yellow card.

That said, Klopp hasn’t had to fire off too many excuses this year, and playing the “I thought we were pretty good” card would’ve been disingenuous (something of which you’d be hard-pressed to accuse Klopp).