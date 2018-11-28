Ancelotti looks ahead to Liverpool-Napoli showdown

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Napoli, the Italian side’s boss is eyeing up Anfield.

That’s when Napoli and Liverpool will square off Dec. 11 for the right to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti saw his Neapolitan side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 on Wednesday, and can walk into the next round with a win, draw, or scoring 1-goal loss against the Reds.

He’s nervous, but ready. From Football-Italia.net:

“We won’t have our fans at Anfield the way we do here, but we already proved that we can beat them. Quite simply, we can’t make calculations. We have to go there and win. … This group tested us more than any other could and we have proved ourselves in Europe. We proved that we can fight it out with everyone. “This team gives me strong emotions, it had been two years since I’d felt such strong emotions. When you feel for a team, you perform better.”

Napoli held Liverpool without a shot on target in Naples, and the Reds managed just one (a penalty kick) on Wednesday at PSG. The Reds are a different beast at home, though.

Ancelotti has six wins and three losses in nine meetings against Liverpool in his managerial career.

