More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Champions League wrap: Messi, Mertens star in wins

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Four spots remain in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 following Wednesday’s group stage action.

Who’s qualified for the knockout rounds? Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, and Schalke are moving into the new year.

[ MORE: Robbie Keane announces retirement ]

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter MilanRECAP

Christian Eriksen‘s late finish of a fine team goal gave Tottenham Hotspur hope of the knockout rounds.

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi had a goal and sent in the ball that Gerard Pique sent home for Barca’s second goal in a win which seals Group B.

Group A
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Atlético Madrid 5 4 0 1 9 6 3 3-0-0 1-0-1 12
Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 8 2 6 2-1-0 1-0-1 10
Club Brugge 5 1 2 2 6 5 1 0-1-1 1-1-1 5
Monaco 5 0 1 4 2 12 -10 0-0-2 0-1-2 1

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge

American youngsters Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath faced off at the Westfalenstadion, with the Club Brugge goalkeeper making a few stops on Borussia Dortmund’s young star. Okay, so there’s a bit more to this one than that, but given the lack of goals, it’s what sat atop our minds. BVB moves onto the knockout rounds with the point.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry’s side went behind before the clock hit 2:00, and Monaco has officially been eliminated from European competition regardless of what happens at home to Dortmund on Dec. 11.

Group B
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 9 2-0-0 2-1-0 13
Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 2-0-1 0-1-1 7
Inter Milan 5 2 1 2 5 6 -1 1-1-0 1-0-2 7
PSV Eindhoven 5 0 1 4 5 12 -7 0-1-2 0-0-2 1

 

Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Marek Hamsik scored early and Dries Mertens added two before halftime as Napoli cruised into pole position in Group C. A draw, scoring 1-goal loss, or better against Liverpool will be enough for a knockout round berth (a PSG loss also helps).

PSG 2-1 LiverpoolRECAP

The Reds conceded twice early and only put one shot on target, a penalty kick, as Neymar’s had a fine day at the Parc des Princes.

Group C
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Napoli 5 2 3 0 7 4 3 2-1-0 0-2-0 9
Paris SG 5 2 2 1 13 8 5 2-1-0 0-1-1 8
Liverpool 5 2 0 3 8 7 1 2-0-0 0-0-3 6
Red Star Belgrade 5 1 1 3 4 13 -9 1-1-0 0-0-3 4

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray

Vladislav Ignatyev’s 54th minute marker joined a late first half own goal in giving Lokomotiv its first win of the group stage.

Porto 3-1 Schalke

Both sides are moving on, but Schalke’s late Nabil Bentaleb penalty wasn’t enough to drag the Bundesliga side back into the match. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie did not play for Schalke.

 

Group D
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
FC Porto 5 4 1 0 12 4 8 3-0-0 1-1-0 13
FC Schalke 04 5 2 2 1 5 4 1 1-1-0 1-1-1 8
Galatasaray 5 1 1 3 3 5 -2 1-1-0 0-0-3 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 1-0-2 0-0-2 3

Klopp: Loss to PSG “feels a bit rubbish” thanks to PSG, referees

AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool rarely found any rhythm on Wednesday in Paris, falling to PSG by a 2-1 score at the Parc des Princes and leaving Klopp to prepare for a “proper final at Anfield” against Napoli on Dec. 11.

The Reds managed just one shot on target, a penalty converted by James Milner, and were largely inferior to lively Neymar and his inspired teammates.

[ RECAP: PSG 2-1 Liverpool ]

Klopp admitted that his side wasn’t very good in the loss, but was flummoxed by the Reds’ six yellow cards and lashed out at the officials’ handling of PSG’s men. And he knows his men never quite recovered from going down 2-0. From the BBC:

“When a game starts like that it is difficult to gain confidence so it was never our game. Another little hurdle we had to overcome was the 500,000 disruptions in the second half and the referee still thinks he did everything right. We are one of the fairest teams in England but tonight we looked like butchers. We have to take the result but it still feels a bit rubbish and now we have to use Anfield one more time.”

At the risk of sounding derisive, whatever. Both teams could’ve had a man sent off. Marco Verratti was lucky to avoid a straight red, and Robertson was one of a few Reds not exactly heeding the caution of the first yellow card.

That said, Klopp hasn’t had to fire off too many excuses this year, and playing the “I thought we were pretty good” card would’ve been disingenuous (something of which you’d be hard-pressed to accuse Klopp).

Kane, Spurs ready to complete turnaround at Barcelona

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 5:21 PM EST
1 Comment

Tottenham Hotspur is alive and, maybe, pretty well in the UEFA Champions League after breaking through against stingy Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen scored the lone goal of the game, finishing off a team goal inspired by Moussa Sissoko‘s dribble and Dele Alli‘s selfless turn at Wembley Stadium.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Inter Milan ]

Harry Kane was thrilled to see his club win, and set up a crazy final match day. Tottenham visits already-through Barcelona and Inter hosts PSV Eindhoven. If Spurs can match or better Inter’s result, they are through the knockout rounds with a remarkable comeback.

Again, to restate the challenge, they have to play well at the Camp Nou. From the BBC:

“We played well though, we played out from the back, through the lines, and we could have got a couple in the first half. The clean sheet was massive and thankfully we got the goal. It will be tough, but it is all to play for.”

Eriksen came off the bench to score the winner, and it was a heck of a rip from the left side of the box.

The Danish midfielder was feeling fortunate for his winner.

“Tonight Inter came to defend, they knew one point would be better than losing, and playing against Italian sides you don’t have many chances. Luckily I took mine, and we kept them away.”

Barcelona has an away local derby with Espanyol three days before Spurs visit, and plays Levante the next weekend. Spurs visit Leicester before hosting Burnley.

Neymar stars, PSG puts Liverpool on brink

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 5:03 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Bernat, Neymar open 2-0 lead
  • Liverpool scores with only shot on goal
  • Reds drop third in Group C

Juan Bernat and Neymar scored first half goals and Liverpool could only muster a James Milner penalty in response as Paris Saint-Germain leapfrogged the Reds with a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League.

Napoli handled its business against Red Star Belgrade with a 3-1 win to top the group, meaning Liverpool needs to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two or more at Anfield.

Alisson Becker was Liverpool’s star, holding the Reds in the match.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Alisson was busy early for Liverpool, conceding a corner on an Angel Di Maria rip before making an even better stop on Angel Di Maria.

But Alisson couldn’t get to Bernat’s opener, the Spanish back sweeping a sweet low shot across his body and inside the near post.

And PSG kept pouring forward, getting a deserved second goal as Kylian Mbappe set up Edinson Cavani for a shot that Alisson saved right to Neymar for a rebound goal.

Liverpool was given a lifeline when Sadio Mane hit the deck in the box following a wayward sliding challenge from Angel Di Maria.

Milner wrong-footed Gianluigi Buffon from the spot to make it 2-1 in first half stoppage time.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Marquinhos had the ball behind Alisson again, but was offside when he knifed it home.

The Reds finally put some sustained danger together, largely through Mohamed Salah, but PSG remained inspired and composed at the back.

Alisson kept the Reds alive when Marquinhos pounded a header on goal off a corner kick.

Spurs top Inter Milan with classy late goal

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Spurs stay alive
  • Eriksen smashes Sissoko-inspired goal
  • Inter packs it in

Christian Eriksen‘s late goal kept Spurs’ UEFA Champions League hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Spurs and Inter are now tied on seven points, six behind Barcelona.

Spurs hold the tiebreaker due to away goals in head-to-head games, but have to match or better Inter’s point total on the final day. Spurs are away to Barcelona, while Inter is home to PSV Eindhoven.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

The match’s early stages were physical and foul-heavy, especially on Inter’s side, and Serge Aurier was especially lively on the right wing.

Erik Lamela nearly produced a highlight reel goal with a 20th minute arrow across goal that just missed the upper 90.

Harry Winks struck the cross bar with a curling shot in the 38th minute, as Inter seemed well-pleased to pack it into the 18.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Lucas Moura won a corner for Spurs early in the second half. Played short, Serge Aurier won another with his drive. Inter cleared the danger.

Heung-Min Son injected instant life into the Spurs attack, the substitute winning a corner kick with a dribble into the left side of the box.

Dele Alli side volleyed wide soon after, as Spurs continued their efforts to break the stubborn Inter back line. Jan Vertonghen had a back post headed bounced to the right of the near post following a long free kick from the left.

That’s when Spurs got a moment which could prove to be monumental. Moussa Sissoko drove through the right side of the Inter defense and played central to Dele at the spot, who turned and laid off to Eriksen for a bullet finish.