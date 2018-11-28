Champions League wrap: Messi, Mertens star in wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four spots remain in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 following Wednesday’s group stage action.

Who’s qualified for the knockout rounds? Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, and Schalke are moving into the new year.

[ MORE: Robbie Keane announces retirement ]

#UCL groups where teams can still make it heading into their final games Group B: Spurs or Inter❓

Group C: Liverpool, PSG, Napoli❓

Group F: Lyon or Shakhtar❓ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter Milan — RECAP

Christian Eriksen‘s late finish of a fine team goal gave Tottenham Hotspur hope of the knockout rounds.

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi had a goal and sent in the ball that Gerard Pique sent home for Barca’s second goal in a win which seals Group B.

Messi and Piqué are out here playing chess 🤯 Barcelona goes up 2-0 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/qeBncACrfu pic.twitter.com/filawPOKOb — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2018

Group A Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Atlético Madrid 5 4 0 1 9 6 3 3-0-0 1-0-1 12 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 8 2 6 2-1-0 1-0-1 10 Club Brugge 5 1 2 2 6 5 1 0-1-1 1-1-1 5 Monaco 5 0 1 4 2 12 -10 0-0-2 0-1-2 1

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge

American youngsters Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath faced off at the Westfalenstadion, with the Club Brugge goalkeeper making a few stops on Borussia Dortmund’s young star. Okay, so there’s a bit more to this one than that, but given the lack of goals, it’s what sat atop our minds. BVB moves onto the knockout rounds with the point.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry’s side went behind before the clock hit 2:00, and Monaco has officially been eliminated from European competition regardless of what happens at home to Dortmund on Dec. 11.

Group B Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 9 2-0-0 2-1-0 13 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 2-0-1 0-1-1 7 Inter Milan 5 2 1 2 5 6 -1 1-1-0 1-0-2 7 PSV Eindhoven 5 0 1 4 5 12 -7 0-1-2 0-0-2 1

Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

Marek Hamsik scored early and Dries Mertens added two before halftime as Napoli cruised into pole position in Group C. A draw, scoring 1-goal loss, or better against Liverpool will be enough for a knockout round berth (a PSG loss also helps).

PSG 2-1 Liverpool — RECAP

The Reds conceded twice early and only put one shot on target, a penalty kick, as Neymar’s had a fine day at the Parc des Princes.

Group C Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Napoli 5 2 3 0 7 4 3 2-1-0 0-2-0 9 Paris SG 5 2 2 1 13 8 5 2-1-0 0-1-1 8 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 8 7 1 2-0-0 0-0-3 6 Red Star Belgrade 5 1 1 3 4 13 -9 1-1-0 0-0-3 4

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray

Vladislav Ignatyev’s 54th minute marker joined a late first half own goal in giving Lokomotiv its first win of the group stage.

Porto 3-1 Schalke

Both sides are moving on, but Schalke’s late Nabil Bentaleb penalty wasn’t enough to drag the Bundesliga side back into the match. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie did not play for Schalke.

Porto strikes first and are one step closer to clinching Group D 🐉 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/vapmJXBECu pic.twitter.com/SbDzQfQwgy — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2018

Group D Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS FC Porto 5 4 1 0 12 4 8 3-0-0 1-1-0 13 FC Schalke 04 5 2 2 1 5 4 1 1-1-0 1-1-1 8 Galatasaray 5 1 1 3 3 5 -2 1-1-0 0-0-3 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 1-0-2 0-0-2 3

Follow @NicholasMendola