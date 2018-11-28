Fire re-sign Schweinsteiger as designated player for 2019

Four spots remain in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 following Wednesday’s group stage action.
Who’s qualified for the knockout rounds? Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, and Schalke are moving into the new year.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter Milan — RECAP
Christian Eriksen‘s late finish of a fine team goal gave Tottenham Hotspur hope of the knockout rounds.
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi had a goal and sent in the ball that Gerard Pique sent home for Barca’s second goal in a win which seals Group B.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge
American youngsters Christian Pulisic and Ethan Horvath faced off at the Westfalenstadion, with the Club Brugge goalkeeper making a few stops on Borussia Dortmund’s young star. Okay, so there’s a bit more to this one than that, but given the lack of goals, it’s what sat atop our minds. BVB moves onto the knockout rounds with the point.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 AS Monaco
Thierry Henry’s side went behind before the clock hit 2:00, and Monaco has officially been eliminated from European competition regardless of what happens at home to Dortmund on Dec. 11.
Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Marek Hamsik scored early and Dries Mertens added two before halftime as Napoli cruised into pole position in Group C. A draw, scoring 1-goal loss, or better against Liverpool will be enough for a knockout round berth (a PSG loss also helps).
PSG 2-1 Liverpool — RECAP
The Reds conceded twice early and only put one shot on target, a penalty kick, as Neymar’s had a fine day at the Parc des Princes.
|Group C
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Napoli
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|3
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|9
|Paris SG
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|8
|5
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|2-0-0
|0-0-3
|6
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|1-1-0
|0-0-3
|4
Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray
Vladislav Ignatyev’s 54th minute marker joined a late first half own goal in giving Lokomotiv its first win of the group stage.
Porto 3-1 Schalke
Both sides are moving on, but Schalke’s late Nabil Bentaleb penalty wasn’t enough to drag the Bundesliga side back into the match. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie did not play for Schalke.