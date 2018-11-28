Former Spurs, LA Galaxy striker Keane announces retirement

Following a more than 20-year professional career, Robbie Keane has decided to hang up the boots.
The 38-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday, retiring from his playing career and immediately transitioning into a coaching role as an assistant on Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland Men’s National Team staff. Keane scored 126 goals, good for 13th all time, in more than 250 Premier League games between Wolverhampton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa. With Tottenham, Keane scores 91 goals in 238 Premier League appearances, before making his move to MLS.
“Today, after 23 wonderful years, I am formally announcing my retirement as a professional footballer,” Keane said in a statement.
“From Crumlin United around the world to the likes of Milan, London and Los Angeles, I could never have imagined the path my football life would take. It has exceeded all the hopes I had as a football-mad boy growing up in Dublin.”
Keane left MLS following the 2016 season with an impressive legacy. The former Irish international led the LA Galaxy to three MLS Cup titles, one supporters shield, and he won MLS MVP in 2014. He scored 82 goals and had 49 assists in 126 MLS matches.
Unlike some foreign stars who come to MLS at the tail end of their careers and can’t adjust, Keane was an instant star and continued to work hard to score goals and bring the LA Galaxy titles, which will cement his legacy as one of the league’s best foreign imports.
Within the Premier League, Keane will be remembered as a terrific striker for Spurs, though he came just short of reaching the heights of a player of today’s caliber such as Harry Kane. However, the Dublin native will always be a Spurs fan favorite, winning Tottenham player of the year honors three times.