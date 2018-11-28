Kane, Spurs ready to complete turnaround at Barcelona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur is alive and, maybe, pretty well in the UEFA Champions League after breaking through against stingy Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen scored the lone goal of the game, finishing off a team goal inspired by Moussa Sissoko‘s dribble and Dele Alli‘s selfless turn at Wembley Stadium.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Inter Milan ]

Harry Kane was thrilled to see his club win, and set up a crazy final match day. Tottenham visits already-through Barcelona and Inter hosts PSV Eindhoven. If Spurs can match or better Inter’s result, they are through the knockout rounds with a remarkable comeback.

Again, to restate the challenge, they have to play well at the Camp Nou. From the BBC:

“We played well though, we played out from the back, through the lines, and we could have got a couple in the first half. The clean sheet was massive and thankfully we got the goal. It will be tough, but it is all to play for.”

Eriksen came off the bench to score the winner, and it was a heck of a rip from the left side of the box.

The Danish midfielder was feeling fortunate for his winner.

“Tonight Inter came to defend, they knew one point would be better than losing, and playing against Italian sides you don’t have many chances. Luckily I took mine, and we kept them away.”

Barcelona has an away local derby with Espanyol three days before Spurs visit, and plays Levante the next weekend. Spurs visit Leicester before hosting Burnley.

