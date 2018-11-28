Klopp: Loss to PSG “feels a bit rubbish” thanks to PSG, referees

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool rarely found any rhythm on Wednesday in Paris, falling to PSG by a 2-1 score at the Parc des Princes and leaving Klopp to prepare for a “proper final at Anfield” against Napoli on Dec. 11.

The Reds managed just one shot on target, a penalty converted by James Milner, and were largely inferior to lively Neymar and his inspired teammates.

[ RECAP: PSG 2-1 Liverpool ]

Klopp admitted that his side wasn’t very good in the loss, but was flummoxed by the Reds’ six yellow cards and lashed out at the officials’ handling of PSG’s men. And he knows his men never quite recovered from going down 2-0. From the BBC:

“When a game starts like that it is difficult to gain confidence so it was never our game. Another little hurdle we had to overcome was the 500,000 disruptions in the second half and the referee still thinks he did everything right. We are one of the fairest teams in England but tonight we looked like butchers. We have to take the result but it still feels a bit rubbish and now we have to use Anfield one more time.”

At the risk of sounding derisive, whatever. Both teams could’ve had a man sent off. Marco Verratti was lucky to avoid a straight red, and Robertson was one of a few Reds not exactly heeding the caution of the first yellow card.

That said, Klopp hasn’t had to fire off too many excuses this year, and playing the “I thought we were pretty good” card would’ve been disingenuous (something of which you’d be hard-pressed to accuse Klopp).

