More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Men in Blazers

Men In Blazers Podcast: Breaking down Spurs emphatic win over Davo’s Chelsea, and more

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the Men in Blazers podcast, Rog and Davo breakdown Spurs’ emphatic win over Chelsea and ask the question: Is Jose Mourinho morphing into Arsene Wenger?

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Khun Vichai

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The sudden passing of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was felt by lovers of the beautiful game not only across the world, but especially in England.

From the British Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, visited the tribute sight outside Leicester City’s ground, the King Power Stadium, to pay their respects. After visiting the stadium, the Duke and Duchess traveled to the University of Leicester, to learn more about educational programs funded and supported by the late Srivaddhanaprabha and Leicester City.

[READ: Watford signs Gracia to long-term contract]

“He of course was a man of wealth, but that wealth did not leave him disconnected from those around him. He believed in giving back,” Prince William said of Srivaddhanaprabha.

Watch the videos and click through the photos below for more coverage of their Royal Highness’ visit to Leicester.

Watford sign manager Gracia to new long-term contract

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

If his first 11 months in charge is a sign of things to come, Watford may have finally found a permanent manager for the future.

With his deal set to expire at the end of this season, Watford made sure to lock down its coach, signing manager Javi Gracia to a new four-and-a-half year contract. Gracia currently has Watford in ninth place in the table, with 20 points from 13 games. Despite a recent bad string of results – three consecutive defeats – the team is still two points out of sixth place, following a torrid start of the season, when the club won its first four Premier League games.

[READ: Mourinho displays antics after Man United’s late win over Young Boys]

“We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract,” Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said in a statement. “From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come.”

Gracia joined Watford in January 2018 after the club parted ways with now-Everton manager Marco Silva. Gracia tightened up his squad’s defense and led his side to some big wins, perhaps none bigger than the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea in early February.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2015, Watford has had four different managers. Perhaps Gracia can buck the trend started by the Pozzo family who own the club, and stay on for longer.

Sarri: Jorginho or Cesc, not Kante to play in center of midfield 3

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
1 Comment

Following a stronger-than-expected start to the season, Chelsea came back to earth last weekend with a 3-1 drubbing from Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli was one of the stars of the show for Spurs, winning numerous midfield battles with his Chelsea counterpart, Jorginho as the Brazilian-born Italian international was constantly overrun. The defeat increased calls for Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri to place N'Golo Kante back in his more natural position in the center of a three-man midfield, or in a two-man holding midfield pair.

[READ: Steffan to Man City? It’s worth the risk, writes Nicholas Mendola]

Instead, ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League match against PAOK of Greece, Sarri is sticking to his formula.

“I want to play a central midfielder who is a very technical player, so for me, the central midfielder is Jorginho or (Cesc) Fabregas,” Sarri said in his press conference. “I don’t want Kante in this position.”

In Sarri’s ideal 4-3-3 system, with a triangle in midfield, he wants the base of the triangle, the center, to be a player like Jorginho, who can set the pace and tempo of the attack and pick out a pass all over the field. In front, he wants two players who can attack and defend up and down the field, on either side of Jorginho. This season, Kante has been spending most of his time covering the right side of the field, instead of having the freedom to break up passes and make tackles all over midfield.

On one hand, Sarri has given a boost to Jorginho, who had one of his worst matches in a Chelsea shirt and will surely rebound from this and produce better performances in the future. On the other hand, it’s wild to hear a coach, with arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, not use Kante in the position to get the best out of him. Just like in American sports, with Sarri, it’s system over player.

“Maybe it’s only a question of time, but Kante has to stay near to Jorginho, especially when the ball is on the other side. When the ball is on the left he has to stay very close to Jorginho.”

For N’Golo Kante, he’s either going to have to adjust to playing more of a box-to-box midfielder role or potentially seek a move away from Chelsea, where he can play in his preferred position. With Leicester City and at the World Cup, he played in a 4-2-3-1, playing alongside another holding midfielder, while under Antonio Conte, he was paired in central midfield with players such as Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater or Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Irish soccer team sorry for falsely reporting player’s death

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

DUBLIN (AP) A death notice for a soccer player was posted in a local newspaper. A game was postponed. Teams across the league held a minute’s silence.

Soccer clubs in the Leinster Senior League in Ireland united over the weekend to honor the memory of a player who was thought to have been killed in a traffic accident last week.

Turns out it was all one big mistake.

[READ: Champions League wrap-up]

Amateur team Ballybrack FC has apologized for a “gross error of judgment” after falsely reporting that one of its players, Fernando Nuno La Fuente, died on Thursday.

La Fuente is, in fact, still alive, the team said.

“This grave and unacceptable mistake was completely out of character and was made by a person who has been experiencing severe personal difficulties unbeknownst to any other members of the club,” Ballybrack said in a statement posted on its Facebook page .

The club said the person in question was fired after an emergency meeting.

The league offered its “sincerest apologies for any distress caused as a result of notifying clubs as to the demise of a valued player.”

Ballybrack, a team based in Dublin, postponed its game against Arklow Town on Saturday, while other teams in the league held a minute’s silence in honor of La Fuente.

David Moran, chairman of the league, said the story began to be exposed after inquiries were made regarding offering support to La Fuente’s family.

“We were told he was flown back to Spain on the Saturday. Straight away, that rang alarm bells for us,” Moran told Irish broadcaster RTE. “We checked the hospitals, we checked everywhere. Nobody could find anything about this young fellow.”

Moran said some of La Fuente’s friends said he had gone to Spain four weeks ago.

“The club has contacted Fernando to confirm his whereabouts, wellbeing,” Ballybrack said, “and (is) thankful for his acceptance of our apology on this matter.”