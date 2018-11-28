More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

MLS Conference Final Leg 2 Preview: All to play for in the West, and more

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ninety minutes plus stoppage time of soccer is all that separates two clubs from competing for ultimate league glory in the MLS Cup final.

Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers have it all to play for in their second-leg matchup at Children’s Mercy Park, with neither side breaking the deadlock in the first leg in Portland. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United has one foot already wedged in the door for MLS Cup, after a thrilling 3-0 victory over a demoralized New York Red Bulls side that is feeling the crushing weight of history.

[READ: Robbie Keane announces retirement]

Let’s take a closer look at each conference’s second-leg matchups:

Sporting Kansas City (0) vs. Portland Timbers (0)

Sporting KC will hope that the Blue Wall at Children’s Mercy Park can help will the side to victory and a return to MLS Cup.

Peter Vermes’ side held off waves of Portland Timbers attacks last Sunday evening, holding on for a scoreless draw on the road. Sporting KC was also aided by the use of VAR, which correctly judged Liam Ridgewell to be offside when he headed a free kick off the post, eventually headed in by David Guzman. Diego Valeri was mostly marked out of the match, though Sporting KC’s star winger Johnny Russell had a pair of gilt-edged chances that he blasted over the bar.

Heading into this second leg, with just four days of rest, both teams will hope they can muster enough energy to get a goal and change the complexion of the game. The Timbers know that just one goal on their part will completely open up the game, forcing Sporting KC to try and get two goals in regulation. It will be a tough job for Portland though,. Sporting KC is unbeaten in its last eight patches and in the club’s last 12 matches with Portland, it has recorded a clean sheet in nine of them.

In the Timbers favor, the club has scored in seven-straight away matches, including beating FC Dallas on the road in the MLS Playoffs knockout round.

New York Red Bulls (0) vs. Atlanta United (3)

The New York Red Bulls are probably the only club happy that the second leg comes sooner than normal after the first leg.

Chris Armas’ tactical switch completely backfired, as Atlanta United scored in the first half to open up the game before the Red Bulls became much too open defensively, allowing goals from Franco Escobar and substitute Hector “Tito” Villalba late in the second half. It’s going to be a herculean feat for the Red Bulls to come back from this three-goal deficit, and Atlanta United will be poised to sit back, absorb pressure and ensure the final result.

It will either be a coronation or a funeral at Red Bull Arena come Thursday, as some of the world’s top young stars take the field once again. The Red Bulls need Tyler Adams’ dynamic running and energy in midfield, Kaku to create as the No. 10 and Bradley Wright-Phillips to find his finishing touch again. On the other side, the center-back trio of Michael Parkhurst, Leandro González Pírez and Jeff Larentowicz will be tasked with shutting down the Red Bulls attack, holding on to give Atlanta United one last home game this season.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Khun Vichai

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The sudden passing of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was felt by lovers of the beautiful game not only across the world, but especially in England.

From the British Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, visited the tribute sight outside Leicester City’s ground, the King Power Stadium, to pay their respects. After visiting the stadium, the Duke and Duchess traveled to the University of Leicester, to learn more about educational programs funded and supported by the late Srivaddhanaprabha and Leicester City.

[READ: Watford signs Gracia to long-term contract]

“He of course was a man of wealth, but that wealth did not leave him disconnected from those around him. He believed in giving back,” Prince William said of Srivaddhanaprabha.

Watch the videos and click through the photos below for more coverage of their Royal Highness’ visit to Leicester.

Men In Blazers Podcast: Breaking down Spurs emphatic win over Davo’s Chelsea, and more

Men in Blazers
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the latest episode of the Men in Blazers podcast, Rog and Davo breakdown Spurs’ emphatic win over Chelsea and ask the question: Is Jose Mourinho morphing into Arsene Wenger?

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Watford sign manager Gracia to new long-term contract

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

If his first 11 months in charge is a sign of things to come, Watford may have finally found a permanent manager for the future.

With his deal set to expire at the end of this season, Watford made sure to lock down its coach, signing manager Javi Gracia to a new four-and-a-half year contract. Gracia currently has Watford in ninth place in the table, with 20 points from 13 games. Despite a recent bad string of results – three consecutive defeats – the team is still two points out of sixth place, following a torrid start of the season, when the club won its first four Premier League games.

[READ: Mourinho displays antics after Man United’s late win over Young Boys]

“We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract,” Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said in a statement. “From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come.”

Gracia joined Watford in January 2018 after the club parted ways with now-Everton manager Marco Silva. Gracia tightened up his squad’s defense and led his side to some big wins, perhaps none bigger than the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea in early February.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2015, Watford has had four different managers. Perhaps Gracia can buck the trend started by the Pozzo family who own the club, and stay on for longer.

Sarri: Jorginho or Cesc, not Kante to play in center of midfield 3

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
1 Comment

Following a stronger-than-expected start to the season, Chelsea came back to earth last weekend with a 3-1 drubbing from Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli was one of the stars of the show for Spurs, winning numerous midfield battles with his Chelsea counterpart, Jorginho as the Brazilian-born Italian international was constantly overrun. The defeat increased calls for Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri to place N'Golo Kante back in his more natural position in the center of a three-man midfield, or in a two-man holding midfield pair.

[READ: Steffan to Man City? It’s worth the risk, writes Nicholas Mendola]

Instead, ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League match against PAOK of Greece, Sarri is sticking to his formula.

“I want to play a central midfielder who is a very technical player, so for me, the central midfielder is Jorginho or (Cesc) Fabregas,” Sarri said in his press conference. “I don’t want Kante in this position.”

In Sarri’s ideal 4-3-3 system, with a triangle in midfield, he wants the base of the triangle, the center, to be a player like Jorginho, who can set the pace and tempo of the attack and pick out a pass all over the field. In front, he wants two players who can attack and defend up and down the field, on either side of Jorginho. This season, Kante has been spending most of his time covering the right side of the field, instead of having the freedom to break up passes and make tackles all over midfield.

On one hand, Sarri has given a boost to Jorginho, who had one of his worst matches in a Chelsea shirt and will surely rebound from this and produce better performances in the future. On the other hand, it’s wild to hear a coach, with arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, not use Kante in the position to get the best out of him. Just like in American sports, with Sarri, it’s system over player.

“Maybe it’s only a question of time, but Kante has to stay near to Jorginho, especially when the ball is on the other side. When the ball is on the left he has to stay very close to Jorginho.”

For N’Golo Kante, he’s either going to have to adjust to playing more of a box-to-box midfielder role or potentially seek a move away from Chelsea, where he can play in his preferred position. With Leicester City and at the World Cup, he played in a 4-2-3-1, playing alongside another holding midfielder, while under Antonio Conte, he was paired in central midfield with players such as Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater or Tiemoue Bakayoko.