Neymar shines as PSG puts Liverpool on brink

Bernat, Neymar open 2-0 lead

Liverpool scores with only shot on goal

Reds drop third in Group C

Juan Bernat and Neymar scored first half goals and Liverpool could only muster a James Milner penalty in response as Paris Saint-Germain leapfrogged the Reds with a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League.

Napoli handled its business against Red Star Belgrade with a 3-1 win to top the group, meaning Liverpool needs to beat Napoli by two or more at Anfield, or win by one and hope PSG loses at Red Star Belgrade. PSG holds the tiebreaker between the two clubs.

Alisson Becker was Liverpool’s star, holding the Reds in the match.

Alisson was busy early for Liverpool, conceding a corner on an Angel Di Maria rip before making an even better stop on Angel Di Maria.

But Alisson couldn’t get to Bernat’s opener, the Spanish back sweeping a sweet low shot across his body and inside the near post.

And PSG kept pouring forward, getting a deserved second goal as Kylian Mbappe set up Edinson Cavani for a shot that Alisson saved right to Neymar for a rebound goal.

Liverpool was given a lifeline when Sadio Mane hit the deck in the box following a wayward sliding challenge from Angel Di Maria.

Milner wrong-footed Gianluigi Buffon from the spot to make it 2-1 in first half stoppage time.

31 – Neymar is now the top-scoring Brazilian player in Champions League history, overtaking Kaká who scored 30 goals in the competition. Wonder. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2018

Marquinhos had the ball behind Alisson again, but was offside when he knifed it home.

The Reds finally put some sustained danger together, largely through Mohamed Salah, but PSG remained inspired and composed at the back.

Alisson kept the Reds alive when Marquinhos pounded a header on goal off a corner kick.

PSG came out HOT and Bernat puts them ahead 1-0 🔥 Watch PSG vs. Liverpool NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/8oyTnBSTdA pic.twitter.com/cy2vp7n1uA — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2018

