AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Neymar shines as PSG puts Liverpool on brink

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 5:03 PM EST
  • Bernat, Neymar open 2-0 lead
  • Liverpool scores with only shot on goal
  • Reds drop third in Group C

Juan Bernat and Neymar scored first half goals and Liverpool could only muster a James Milner penalty in response as Paris Saint-Germain leapfrogged the Reds with a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League.

Napoli handled its business against Red Star Belgrade with a 3-1 win to top the group, meaning Liverpool needs to beat Napoli by two or more at Anfield, or win by one and hope PSG loses at Red Star Belgrade. PSG holds the tiebreaker between the two clubs.

Alisson Becker was Liverpool’s star, holding the Reds in the match.

Alisson was busy early for Liverpool, conceding a corner on an Angel Di Maria rip before making an even better stop on Angel Di Maria.

But Alisson couldn’t get to Bernat’s opener, the Spanish back sweeping a sweet low shot across his body and inside the near post.

And PSG kept pouring forward, getting a deserved second goal as Kylian Mbappe set up Edinson Cavani for a shot that Alisson saved right to Neymar for a rebound goal.

Liverpool was given a lifeline when Sadio Mane hit the deck in the box following a wayward sliding challenge from Angel Di Maria.

Milner wrong-footed Gianluigi Buffon from the spot to make it 2-1 in first half stoppage time.

Marquinhos had the ball behind Alisson again, but was offside when he knifed it home.

The Reds finally put some sustained danger together, largely through Mohamed Salah, but PSG remained inspired and composed at the back.

Alisson kept the Reds alive when Marquinhos pounded a header on goal off a corner kick.

Kane, Spurs ready to complete turnaround at Barcelona

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 5:21 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur is alive and, maybe, pretty well in the UEFA Champions League after breaking through against stingy Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen scored the lone goal of the game, finishing off a team goal inspired by Moussa Sissoko‘s dribble and Dele Alli‘s selfless turn at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Kane was thrilled to see his club win, and set up a crazy final match day. Tottenham visits already-through Barcelona and Inter hosts PSV Eindhoven. If Spurs can match or better Inter’s result, they are through the knockout rounds with a remarkable comeback.

Again, to restate the challenge, they have to play well at the Camp Nou. From the BBC:

“We played well though, we played out from the back, through the lines, and we could have got a couple in the first half. The clean sheet was massive and thankfully we got the goal. It will be tough, but it is all to play for.”

Eriksen came off the bench to score the winner, and it was a heck of a rip from the left side of the box.

The Danish midfielder was feeling fortunate for his winner.

“Tonight Inter came to defend, they knew one point would be better than losing, and playing against Italian sides you don’t have many chances. Luckily I took mine, and we kept them away.”

Barcelona has an away local derby with Espanyol three days before Spurs visit, and plays Levante the next weekend. Spurs visit Leicester before hosting Burnley.

Spurs top Inter Milan with classy late goal

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
  • Spurs stay alive
  • Eriksen smashes Sissoko-inspired goal
  • Inter packs it in

Christian Eriksen‘s late goal kept Spurs’ UEFA Champions League hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Spurs and Inter are now tied on seven points, six behind Barcelona.

Spurs hold the tiebreaker due to away goals in head-to-head games, but have to match or better Inter’s point total on the final day. Spurs are away to Barcelona, while Inter is home to PSV Eindhoven.

The match’s early stages were physical and foul-heavy, especially on Inter’s side, and Serge Aurier was especially lively on the right wing.

Erik Lamela nearly produced a highlight reel goal with a 20th minute arrow across goal that just missed the upper 90.

Harry Winks struck the cross bar with a curling shot in the 38th minute, as Inter seemed well-pleased to pack it into the 18.

Lucas Moura won a corner for Spurs early in the second half. Played short, Serge Aurier won another with his drive. Inter cleared the danger.

Heung-Min Son injected instant life into the Spurs attack, the substitute winning a corner kick with a dribble into the left side of the box.

Dele Alli side volleyed wide soon after, as Spurs continued their efforts to break the stubborn Inter back line. Jan Vertonghen had a back post headed bounced to the right of the near post following a long free kick from the left.

That’s when Spurs got a moment which could prove to be monumental. Moussa Sissoko drove through the right side of the Inter defense and played central to Dele at the spot, who turned and laid off to Eriksen for a bullet finish.

Neymar finish has PSG leading Liverpool at half (video)

AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for revenge against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League got off to a flying start.

The Ligue 1 giants have brought their 14-0 league form to the UCL, with a pair of goals in the first 36 minutes putting them ahead before the Reds nabbed a stoppage time penalty kick through James Milner (of course).

PSG opened the scoring through Juan Bernat’s sweet low shot across his body, but the big names teamed up to make it 2-0.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe led the break down the left of the pitch. The French striker crossed for Edinson Cavani, whose doorstep attempted was saved by Alisson Becker.

That ball went right to Neymar, though, who doubled PSG’s advantage 10 minutes before Sadio Mane won the penalty for Liverpool.

UCL, LIVE: Liverpool trail, Spurs seek breakthrough

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Liverpool and Tottenham are in action as Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League slate kicks off.

The Reds head south to Paris to face Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in a star-studded affair. With a win at PSG and a Napoli win or draw against Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool will clinch a place in the knockout round. Meanwhile it’s a must-win in effect for PSG, who will go out of the competition with a loss to Liverpool and a likely Napoli win.

For Tottenham, its future in the Champions League is solely in the team’s hands. If Tottenham beats Inter Milan and its final group stage match at…gulp…Barcelona, it will go through to the knockout round. Anything less than six points puts Tottenham in the Europa League or out of Europe all together.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic has been named to the starting lineup for Borussia Dortmund, which hosts Club Brugge, while Atletico Madrid took care of business against Thierry Henry and AS Monaco with a 2-0 win in one of the two early matches.

Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Wednesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule

Group A
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0
Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge

Group B
PSV Eindhoven v. Barcelona
Tottenham v. Inter Milan

Group C
PSG v. Liverpool
Napoli v. Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0
FC Porto v. Schalke