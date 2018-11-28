More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Sarri: Jorginho or Cesc, not Kante to play in center of midfield 3

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
Following a stronger-than-expected start to the season, Chelsea came back to earth last weekend with a 3-1 drubbing from Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli was one of the stars of the show for Spurs, winning numerous midfield battles with his Chelsea counterpart, Jorginho as the Brazilian-born Italian international was constantly overrun. The defeat increased calls for Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri to place N'Golo Kante back in his more natural position in the center of a three-man midfield, or in a two-man holding midfield pair.

Instead, ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League match against PAOK of Greece, Sarri is sticking to his formula.

“I want to play a central midfielder who is a very technical player, so for me, the central midfielder is Jorginho or (Cesc) Fabregas,” Sarri said in his press conference. “I don’t want Kante in this position.”

In Sarri’s ideal 4-3-3 system, with a triangle in midfield, he wants the base of the triangle, the center, to be a player like Jorginho, who can set the pace and tempo of the attack and pick out a pass all over the field. In front, he wants two players who can attack and defend up and down the field, on either side of Jorginho. This season, Kante has been spending most of his time covering the right side of the field, instead of having the freedom to break up passes and make tackles all over midfield.

On one hand, Sarri has given a boost to Jorginho, who had one of his worst matches in a Chelsea shirt and will surely rebound from this and produce better performances in the future. On the other hand, it’s wild to hear a coach, with arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, not use Kante in the position to get the best out of him. Just like in American sports, with Sarri, it’s system over player.

“Maybe it’s only a question of time, but Kante has to stay near to Jorginho, especially when the ball is on the other side. When the ball is on the left he has to stay very close to Jorginho.”

For N’Golo Kante, he’s either going to have to adjust to playing more of a box-to-box midfielder role or potentially seek a move away from Chelsea, where he can play in his preferred position. With Leicester City and at the World Cup, he played in a 4-2-3-1, playing alongside another holding midfielder, while under Antonio Conte, he was paired in central midfield with players such as Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater or Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Irish soccer team sorry for falsely reporting player’s death

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
DUBLIN (AP) A death notice for a soccer player was posted in a local newspaper. A game was postponed. Teams across the league held a minute’s silence.

Soccer clubs in the Leinster Senior League in Ireland united over the weekend to honor the memory of a player who was thought to have been killed in a traffic accident last week.

Turns out it was all one big mistake.

Amateur team Ballybrack FC has apologized for a “gross error of judgment” after falsely reporting that one of its players, Fernando Nuno La Fuente, died on Thursday.

La Fuente is, in fact, still alive, the team said.

“This grave and unacceptable mistake was completely out of character and was made by a person who has been experiencing severe personal difficulties unbeknownst to any other members of the club,” Ballybrack said in a statement posted on its Facebook page .

The club said the person in question was fired after an emergency meeting.

The league offered its “sincerest apologies for any distress caused as a result of notifying clubs as to the demise of a valued player.”

Ballybrack, a team based in Dublin, postponed its game against Arklow Town on Saturday, while other teams in the league held a minute’s silence in honor of La Fuente.

David Moran, chairman of the league, said the story began to be exposed after inquiries were made regarding offering support to La Fuente’s family.

“We were told he was flown back to Spain on the Saturday. Straight away, that rang alarm bells for us,” Moran told Irish broadcaster RTE. “We checked the hospitals, we checked everywhere. Nobody could find anything about this young fellow.”

Moran said some of La Fuente’s friends said he had gone to Spain four weeks ago.

“The club has contacted Fernando to confirm his whereabouts, wellbeing,” Ballybrack said, “and (is) thankful for his acceptance of our apology on this matter.”

Former Spurs, LA Galaxy striker Keane announces retirement

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 7:41 AM EST
Following a more than 20-year professional career, Robbie Keane has decided to hang up the boots.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday, retiring from his playing career and immediately transitioning into a coaching role as an assistant on Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland Men’s National Team staff. Keane scored 126 goals, good for 13th all time, in more than 250 Premier League games between Wolverhampton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa. With Tottenham, Keane scores 91 goals in 238 Premier League appearances, before making his move to MLS.

“Today, after 23 wonderful years, I am formally announcing my retirement as a professional footballer,” Keane said in a statement.

“From Crumlin United around the world to the likes of Milan, London and Los Angeles, I could never have imagined the path my football life would take. It has exceeded all the hopes I had as a football-mad boy growing up in Dublin.”

Keane left MLS following the 2016 season with an impressive legacy. The former Irish international led the LA Galaxy to three MLS Cup titles, one supporters shield, and he won MLS MVP in 2014. He scored 82 goals and had 49 assists in 126 MLS matches.

Unlike some foreign stars who come to MLS at the tail end of their careers and can’t adjust, Keane was an instant star and continued to work hard to score goals and bring the LA Galaxy titles, which will cement his legacy as one of the league’s best foreign imports.

Within the Premier League, Keane will be remembered as a terrific striker for Spurs, though he came just short of reaching the heights of a player of today’s caliber such as Harry Kane. However, the Dublin native will always be a Spurs fan favorite, winning Tottenham player of the year honors three times.

Steffen to Man City would be worth the risk for USMNT GK

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
Zack Steffen is 23 years old, the winner of the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award, and ready to take a second shot at success in a top European league.

The Columbus Crew and USMNT backstop seems likely to join Manchester City on Jan. 1, a destination which has caused significant (and misunderstood) consternation amongst American fans.

Assuming City has a good feel it can get a special exemption work permit for Steffen, the question uttered most often seems to be, “Why would the presumed No. 1 USMNT goalkeeper go somewhere to be a No. 2?”

The other criticism of the move seems to be, “He’s just going to go on loan to” one of City’s sister clubs like NAC Breda in the Eredivisie.

The answer to the first question is easy. The second? Maybe just as much so.

First off, Manchester City is in a goalkeeping quandary. It has already had to recall Arijanet Muric from a loan stint after losing Claudio Bravo to injury on the heels of selling Angus Gunn to Southampton in August.

Should City defeat Leicester in December’s League Cup quarterfinals, the club will be in four competitions once Steffen arrives and get up to speed. Even if Guardiola is cautious, it’s likely that Steffen will play in League Cup and FA Cup matches during a time he would otherwise be on his proverbial, or actual, couch.

He’ll also be training every day with one of the best teams in the world, something certain to improve his footwork in distribution as he looks to fend off challenges to his No. 1 national team spot from Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath and others.

It’s been well-noted that Tim Howard was 23 when he began his 13-year European journey with Manchester United and Everton, although it’s much different as Alex Ferguson was ready to take the No. 1 shirt from Fabian Barthez and give it to Howard (although he pulled it back one year later).

Steffen left the University of Maryland to join Freiburg in the Bundesliga, but couldn’t get playing time. Now he goes back a bit wiser and with a lot more experience.

It’s a tough road for goalkeepers unless they are entrenched somewhere. It’s unlikely that Steffen is going unseat Ederson, but you can be sure City is only going to loan him to a place where he’ll have a legit chance at winning the No. 1.

And if he can’t win the No. 1 job there? Well, guess what USMNT fans? You’ve got much bigger problems if no one can unseat him.

Finally, what if he stays the backup at City, and isn’t playing week-in and week-out? Bravo is 35, and could be gone. Muric is no guarantee to improve enough to unseat him, and Bravo played 19 matches as a healthy backup to Ederson last season.

Finally, he’s going to get a massive raise. That’s not a small thing, and certainly nothing anyone should begrudge him.

Pep pleased as scrappy Man City moves on

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Pep Guardiola was pretty happy with his Manchester City after they came back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to draw Lyon on Tuesday and earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

“Always you think ‘how will we react in that situation?’ [going behind] and always we have shown a huge personality,” he said. “We did it. We were strong in this situation.”

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero were the goal scorers for City, which is atop Lyon by three points and five ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lyon is the only team to beat City this year, and the French side has taken 4 of 6 points home and away.

“People say the French league is just PSG, PSG – people all the time say that, but people are so wrong. Always in my career when I play against French teams always, they are so physical. That’s why they are World Cup winners.

“All of them are so strong; They’re fast and it is so complicated. That’s why I give a lot of credit on our performance today. The Champions League is so complicated. Important teams like, for example, Inter, or Tottenham or Liverpool or Napoli or PSG…one of them will be out. That shows how tough it is.”

City was certainly missing Kevin De Bruyne on Tuesday, and the match had a breakneck feel. The point was a solid one for Pep’s men.