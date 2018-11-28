More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Spurs top Inter Milan with classy late goal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
  • Spurs stay alive
  • Eriksen smashes Sissoko-inspired goal
  • Inter packs it in

Christian Eriksen‘s late goal kept Spurs’ UEFA Champions League hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Spurs and Inter are now tied on seven points, six behind Barcelona.

Spurs hold the tiebreaker due to away goals in head-to-head games, but have to match or better Inter’s point total on the final day. Spurs are away to Barcelona, while Inter is home to PSV Eindhoven.

The match’s early stages were physical and foul-heavy, especially on Inter’s side, and Serge Aurier was especially lively on the right wing.

Erik Lamela nearly produced a highlight reel goal with a 20th minute arrow across goal that just missed the upper 90.

Harry Winks struck the cross bar with a curling shot in the 38th minute, as Inter seemed well-pleased to pack it into the 18.

Lucas Moura won a corner for Spurs early in the second half. Played short, Serge Aurier won another with his drive. Inter cleared the danger.

Heung-Min Son injected instant life into the Spurs attack, the substitute winning a corner kick with a dribble into the left side of the box.

Dele Alli side volleyed wide soon after, as Spurs continued their efforts to break the stubborn Inter back line. Jan Vertonghen had a back post headed bounced to the right of the near post following a long free kick from the left.

That’s when Spurs got a moment which could prove to be monumental. Moussa Sissoko drove through the right side of the Inter defense and played central to Dele at the spot, who turned and laid off to Eriksen for a bullet finish.

Neymar finish has PSG leading Liverpool at half (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for revenge against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League got off to a flying start.

The Ligue 1 giants have brought their 14-0 league form to the UCL, with a pair of goals in the first 36 minutes putting them ahead before the Reds nabbed a stoppage time penalty kick through James Milner (of course).

PSG opened the scoring through Juan Bernat’s sweet low shot across his body, but the big names teamed up to make it 2-0.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe led the break down the left of the pitch. The French striker crossed for Edinson Cavani, whose doorstep attempted was saved by Alisson Becker.

That ball went right to Neymar, though, who doubled PSG’s advantage 10 minutes before Sadio Mane won the penalty for Liverpool.

UCL, LIVE: Liverpool trail, Spurs seek breakthrough

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Liverpool and Tottenham are in action as Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League slate kicks off.

The Reds head south to Paris to face Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in a star-studded affair. With a win at PSG and a Napoli win or draw against Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool will clinch a place in the knockout round. Meanwhile it’s a must-win in effect for PSG, who will go out of the competition with a loss to Liverpool and a likely Napoli win.

For Tottenham, its future in the Champions League is solely in the team’s hands. If Tottenham beats Inter Milan and its final group stage match at…gulp…Barcelona, it will go through to the knockout round. Anything less than six points puts Tottenham in the Europa League or out of Europe all together.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic has been named to the starting lineup for Borussia Dortmund, which hosts Club Brugge, while Atletico Madrid took care of business against Thierry Henry and AS Monaco with a 2-0 win in one of the two early matches.

Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Wednesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule

Group A
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0
Borussia Dortmund v. Club Brugge

Group B
PSV Eindhoven v. Barcelona
Tottenham v. Inter Milan

Group C
PSG v. Liverpool
Napoli v. Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0
FC Porto v. Schalke

MLS Conference Final Leg 2 Preview: All to play for in the West, and more

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
Ninety minutes plus stoppage time of soccer is all that separates two clubs from competing for ultimate league glory in the MLS Cup final.

Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers have it all to play for in their second-leg matchup at Children’s Mercy Park, with neither side breaking the deadlock in the first leg in Portland. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United has one foot already wedged in the door for MLS Cup, after a thrilling 3-0 victory over a demoralized New York Red Bulls side that is feeling the crushing weight of history.

[READ: Robbie Keane announces retirement]

Let’s take a closer look at each conference’s second-leg matchups:

Sporting Kansas City (0) vs. Portland Timbers (0)

Sporting KC will hope that the Blue Wall at Children’s Mercy Park can help will the side to victory and a return to MLS Cup.

Peter Vermes’ side held off waves of Portland Timbers attacks last Sunday evening, holding on for a scoreless draw on the road. Sporting KC was also aided by the use of VAR, which correctly judged Liam Ridgewell to be offside when he headed a free kick off the post, eventually headed in by David Guzman. Diego Valeri was mostly marked out of the match, though Sporting KC’s star winger Johnny Russell had a pair of gilt-edged chances that he blasted over the bar.

Heading into this second leg, with just four days of rest, both teams will hope they can muster enough energy to get a goal and change the complexion of the game. The Timbers know that just one goal on their part will completely open up the game, forcing Sporting KC to try and get two goals in regulation. It will be a tough job for Portland though,. Sporting KC is unbeaten in its last eight patches and in the club’s last 12 matches with Portland, it has recorded a clean sheet in nine of them.

In the Timbers favor, the club has scored in seven-straight away matches, including beating FC Dallas on the road in the MLS Playoffs knockout round.

New York Red Bulls (0) vs. Atlanta United (3)

The New York Red Bulls are probably the only club happy that the second leg comes sooner than normal after the first leg.

Chris Armas’ tactical switch completely backfired, as Atlanta United scored in the first half to open up the game before the Red Bulls became much too open defensively, allowing goals from Franco Escobar and substitute Hector “Tito” Villalba late in the second half. It’s going to be a herculean feat for the Red Bulls to come back from this three-goal deficit, and Atlanta United will be poised to sit back, absorb pressure and ensure the final result.

It will either be a coronation or a funeral at Red Bull Arena come Thursday, as some of the world’s top young stars take the field once again. The Red Bulls need Tyler Adams’ dynamic running and energy in midfield, Kaku to create as the No. 10 and Bradley Wright-Phillips to find his finishing touch again. On the other side, the center-back trio of Michael Parkhurst, Leandro González Pírez and Jeff Larentowicz will be tasked with shutting down the Red Bulls attack, holding on to give Atlanta United one last home game this season.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Khun Vichai

By Daniel KarellNov 28, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
The sudden passing of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was felt by lovers of the beautiful game not only across the world, but especially in England.

From the British Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, visited the tribute sight outside Leicester City’s ground, the King Power Stadium, to pay their respects. After visiting the stadium, the Duke and Duchess traveled to the University of Leicester, to learn more about educational programs funded and supported by the late Srivaddhanaprabha and Leicester City.

[READ: Watford signs Gracia to long-term contract]

“He of course was a man of wealth, but that wealth did not leave him disconnected from those around him. He believed in giving back,” Prince William said of Srivaddhanaprabha.

Watch the videos and click through the photos below for more coverage of their Royal Highness’ visit to Leicester.