Associated Press

Europa League: Arsenal rolls, Chelsea cruises, Milan saves it late

By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 5:04 PM EST
The Europa League group stage is nearing a finality, and while Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea had already confirmed safe passage to the knockout stage before Thursday’s matches, both had successful results.

Arsenal played in the early slate, with their game in Ukraine moved to Kiev from Poltava for safety concerns amid the tense political climate. The Gunners won 3-0 on a trio of first-half goals, with 18-year-old Emile Smith-Rowe opening the scoring just 10 minutes in. Many of Arsenal’s first-teamers, including Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and others stayed home and did not make the trip. That gave teenagers like Smith-Rowe, Joseph Willock, and Eddie Nketiah an opportunity to start, with Smith-Rowe’s opener leading the way as Willock also found the back of the net. Aaron Ramsey scored as well, bagging a penalty after being clumsily fouled by Igor Perduta.

Chelsea, meanwhile, stayed at home to welcome Greek side PAOK to Stamford Bridge, and the Blues cruised 4-0 after the visitors went a man down just seven minutes in. 31-year-old Ukranian international Yevhen Khacheridi was sent off in the early stages of the match for a last-man foul, tackling Olivier Giroud just outside the box. It took 27 minutes before Chelsea was able to break through, but Giroud would get the first of his brace with a pinpoint left-footed strike. Giroud would hit again before halftime, before Callum Hudson-Odoi ripped the third for the Blues and substitute Alvaro Morata finished it off in the 78th minute.

Villarreal drew 0-0 with Scottish side Rangers to put them in pole position of a crowded Group G. Rangers striker Daniel Candeias was sent off just before halftime for a second yellow, leaving the hosts in a position of peril, but they held on the rest of the way. All teams came into the matchday within two points of each other, and after Thursday’s results the Spanish club sits atop the group with seven points, while Rapid Vienna is also on seven after beating Spartak Moscow 2-1 in Russia, but the Austrian club has a far worse goal differential.

AC Milan – this season’s cardiac pack – came back from 2-1 down to beat Luxembourg club F91 Dudelange 5-2. They drew level in the 66th minute on an own-goal, and then stormed by with a trio inside the final 20 minutes. Hakan Calhanaglou got the winner in the 70th minute, while Fabio Borini added one late with 10 minutes to go. Milan has not officially secured advancement to the knockout round in Group F, but would need to lose to Olympiakos by three or more goals on the final day to see the Italian side out.

Meanwhile, Olympiakos ended up on the outside looking in with a 1-0 loss at Real Betis, which sent the Spanish side officially through Group F. Sergio Canales scored his third goal in his last four matches across all competitions to put Betis into the knockout stages.

Bayer Leverkusen secured advancement to the knockout stage after Mitchell Weiser rescued a 1-1 draw with Ludogorets Razgrad with a ridiculous 85th minute goal. The 24-year-old German struck a bouncing right-footed volley from an incredibly tight angle that snuck in under the crossbar to put Leverkusen on 10 points with a match to go.

Sevilla had a chance to secure a place in the knockout stage with a win in Belgium, but they were stunned by Standard Liege 1-0 on a goal from 20-year-old Mali international Moussa Djenepo who struck in the 62nd minute. Six minutes later, Sevilla saw substitute Pablo Sarabia sent off for a second yellow, and while they still finished with 70% possession, the Spanish side could not find a breakthrough. That leaves Standard and Sevilla level on nine points, although Sevilla still holds a far superior goal differential.

A messy Group I got no clarity as Jermaine Lens gave Besiktas a 3-2 road win over Sarpsborg with a 90th minute goal, leaving the top three teams in the group all within a point headed into the final day. Genk and Malmo drew 2-2, leaving Genk atop the group with seven points and a better goal differential, while Besiktas sits at seven as well and Malmo is behind them at six, and Sarpsborg is still in the mix with five.

The goal of the day came from Apollon Limassol, as David Faupala stunned Italian side Lazio with a bicycle kick just past the half-hour mark in Cyprus. The home side eventually won 2-0, but Group H has already been decided, with the Italian club already into the knockout round.

Elsewhere, French side Marseille suffered a disappointing defeat in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0. The visitors had already been eliminated from the competition before stepping on the field, but they saw Serbian striker Luka Jovic bring his good Bundesliga form to Europe, with the opener inside the first minute. It got worse for the French club when Luiz Gustavo was credited with an own-goal when he put a back-pass in his own net as goalkeeper Yohann Pele was in a haze outside his own post.

Red Bull Salzburg won the battle of the Red Bulls as they defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in Austria. Fredrik Gulbrandsen had the game’s only goal in the 74th minute which confirmed Salzburg’s way through to the knockout round, and left the German side in a precarious position in Group B, three points and two goals back of second-placed Celtic. Speaking of the Scottish club, Brendan Rodgers saw former Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair score the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory for Celtic over Rosenborg in Norway.

Sporting CP put six past FK Qarabag in a 6-1 victory which included a brace from former Arenal midfielder Abou Diaby. Bas Dost opened the scoring just five minutes in, while former Manchester United veteran Nani also grabbed a goal 33 minutes in. The win officially saw Sporting qualify for the knockout stage behind Group E leaders Arsenal.

Dynamo Kiev beat Kazakhstani club Astana 1-0 to take control at the top of Group K, while Dinamo Zagreb played to a 0-0 draw with Turkish side Fenerbahce in a match between two teams that are already through into the knockout stage. Stade Rennes stayed in contention in Group K with a 1-0 road victory over Czech club FK Jablonec. French international Clement Grenier scored the lone goal in the 55th minute to pull Rennes within two of Astana.

FULL RESULTS:

Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal
Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 FC Copenhagen
AC Milan 5-2 F91 Dudelange
Rosenborg 0-1 Celtic
Real Betis 1-0 Olympiakos
FK Qarabag 1-6 Sporting CP
Standard Liege 1-0 Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
FC Astana 0-1 Dynamo Kiev
Fenerbahce 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb
FC Zurich 1-2 AEK Larnaca
FC Salzburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Bordeaux 2-0 Slavia Prague
BATE Borisov 2-0 Vidi
Anderlecht 0-0 FC Spartak Trnava
Krasnodar 2-1 Akhisar Belediyespor

That’s A Dive podcast: Copa Libertadores, Champions League, Chelsea

By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 5:28 PM EST
European soccer and…South American soccer in Europe?

Kyle Martino dives in on the fallout from the postponement of the 2nd leg of the Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors (4:35) before getting into a meaty Champions League recap focusing on PSG 2-1 Liverpool (18:10), Tottenham 1-0 Inter Milan (29:45) and Manchester United 1-0 Young Boys (35:25).

Then Kyle dissects what options Maurizio Sarri has for a Plan B (if any) at Chelsea (55:20), gives his take on the reports Gregg Berhalter will be named the next head coach of the USMNT and what’s really going on behind the scenes with the U.S. Soccer Federation (1:15:20).

[ MORE: Download “That’s A Dive” Apple Podcast ]

Click play to listen to the pod below.

CONMEBOL sanctions River Plate for Copa Libertadores fan violence

By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
CONMEBOL has confirmed that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played in Madrid on December 9. CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez confirmed to reporters on Thursday evening what had been reported earlier in the day, that the game will be played at the Bernabeu, the home stadium of Spanish club Real Madrid.

Dominguez said that both sets of fans will be able to attend the match.

The South American federation also announced via an official statement sanctions to River Plate for the attacks that led to the movement of the game, forcing the club to play its next two home matches behind closed doors and fining them $400,000.

The final gained worldwide attention after River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus on its way to the second leg over a week ago, which caused the game to be postponed after a lengthy delay. Rocks and other projectiles smashed bus windows and injured players in tow, and police tear gas used to break up the crowd also affected players on board.

The teams are tied 2-2 after an eventful first leg that saw home side Boca Juniors squander a pair of one-goal leads. The two teams are bitter rivals, both based in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as the crazy festive season begins to crank up.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 4-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 2-2 Everton – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 Wolves – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 1-1 Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 14

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as a third of the 2018-19 campaign is now in the books.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET:Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]