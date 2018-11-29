More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

LISTEN: Carli Lloyd talks to “On Her Turf” podcast

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd sat down with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen in the latest “On Her Turf” podcast.

Lloyd, a two-time World Player of the Year, 2015 FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, discussed the past year, how sports has impacted her life and why she wrote her memoir, When Nobody was Watching.

All of the “On her Turf” pods can be listened to by clicking on the link below, where you can also subscribe:

Subscribe the podcast on Apple Podcasts for automatic downloads ]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 14

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as a third of the 2018-19 campaign is now in the books.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET:Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reports: Copa Libertadores final to be played in Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Various reports state that the postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Dec. 9.

That’s right. Over 6,200 miles away from where it should have been played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last Saturday’s second leg between Argentinian arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus at River’s Monumental stadium.

The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL met with both clubs to try and find a solution, as the final was locked at 2-2 following the first leg at Boca’s La Bombonera home.

This game was billed as the biggest in Argentine history, as soccer fans all over the world tuned in to see the bitter rivals go head-to-head.

The reports have yet to be confirmed, but CONMEBOL’s president Alejandro Dominguez had stated that the game would not be played in Argentina as Italy, Paraguay, Miami and Brazil had emerged as options.

AS say that the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, as FIFA, Real Madrid, La Liga and CONMEBOL have all agreed it will take place.

Boca have reportedly asked to be awarded the win in the second leg and therefore the Libertadores title, the trophy which crowns the best club team in South American soccer each season.

LIVE, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal aim to clinch groups

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, with the London clubs eager to wrap up their groups after already securing their place in the Round of 32.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

The Gunners know a victory against Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine (the game has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns) could see them clinch top spot ahead of their final game of Group E against FK Qarabag.

Unai Emery made plenty of changes to his starting lineup ahead of the North London derby on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 12:55 p.m. ET.

Chelsea host PAOK Salonika at Stamford Bridge at 3 p.m. ET, and Maurizio Sarri knows a point against the Greek side will secure top spot in Group L for the Blues.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, some tasty games see Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers host Villarreal as the Scottish giants aim to cause an upset, while Red Bull Salzburg host sister club RB Leipzig and Sevilla head to Standard Liege in a pivotal clash.

Click on the link above to follow all of the games on Thursday, while click below to check out the live group standings as the games take place.

[ MORE: Europa League standings

Spanish league sues federation over match in US

AP
Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) The Spanish league has taken legal action against the country’s soccer federation in an effort to get approval for a regular-season match in the United States.

A Madrid commercial court said Thursday the league filed a lawsuit accusing the Spanish soccer federation of unfair competition. The court said a decision is expected in two weeks, in time for the planned January match between Barcelona and Girona near Miami.

The league confirmed it brought the matter to court but did not provide further details about the legal action. It said it is expecting a decision in the coming days.

The Spanish federation did not immediately answer a request for comment.

The league has complained the federation opposes the game but at the same time wants to organize its own match abroad.

Before the league filed its suit earlier this month, the sports and entertainment group backing the league’s bid said it was contacted by the Spanish federation to discuss holding the Spanish Super Cup – a match between the league and cup champions – in the United States. The federation denied the claim, saying it was the Relevent group that had approached the federation with the idea, which it rejected.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas had said it was “scandalous” for the federation to offer the Super Cup to the same organization that has a partnership with the league for the match in the United States.

The league oversees the first and second divisions in Spain, while the federation organizes tournaments such as the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. This year’s Super Cup was played between Barcelona and Sevilla in Tangier, Morocco.

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad, and the request was made months ago, but the federation has yet to approve or deny it. While asking for clarification about the plan, the federation argued the league failed to show the overseas game would comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the regular-season match away from Spain could harm the other 18 league clubs.

The FIFA Council recently opposed the match after receiving a request to take a stance from CONCACAF and the federations in the United States and Spain, which both have a say on whether the game can be played, along with European governing body UEFA. FIFA’s permission for the match is not mandatory.

The league said it is prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if FIFA somehow prohibits the match.

The dispute has become a tug-of-war among the several stakeholders, with all sides trying to weigh-in and defend their ground.

The league’s idea to play games in the U.S. to promote its brand has been supported by many but has also been met by criticism from some fans and clubs in Spain. Staging the game is seen as an important step for the league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League.

The league has a 15-year partnership with Relevent to promote soccer and bring games to the United States. The group operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament played around the globe during the European offseason in July and August.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni