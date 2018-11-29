Man United to trigger David de Gea contract extension

Multiple reports claim that Manchester United is set to exercize their option to extend David De Gea‘s contract until the summer of 2020.
The Spanish goalkeeper, 28, is only contracted to the club until this summer but United have an option to extend it by a further year. If they didn’t extend the deal then DDG would be free to talk with non-UK teams from January 1 and sign a pre-contract agreement with them to sign a on a free transfer in July 2019.
This contract option was always going to be excercized by United, as they’ve so far failed to get De Gea to sign a new long-term deal at the club.
Those talks have been ongoing for quite some time as Jose Mourinho and United’s other players have lauded DDG’s displays once again this year.
De Gea has been named United’s Player of the Season in four of the past five campaigns and although many clubs across Europe would love to sign him, a move to Real Madrid (who he almost joined in the summer of 2015 but a dodgy fax machine scuppered that eleventh hour deal…) now seems to be done and dusted after Thibaut Courtois moved there in the summer.
Where else could he go and who else could afford him? Juventus seems a likely option as Wojciech Szczesny has been hit and miss since replacing Gianliugi Buffon as their number one goalkeeper.
De Gea will be a man in demand if he doesn’t sign a new contract at United in the next 12 months and the Spanish goalkeeper and his representatives are keeping their options open as the Red Devils’ poor start to the season suggests they could struggle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.
For now, United will keep their star man. But how much longer will DDG remain at Old Trafford?
Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to been linked with a move for Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan playmaker has been superb in Major League Soccer during Atlanta’s first two seasons as a club, but the 24 year-old is expected to move on in January and follow manager Gerardo Martino out of the door.
Per the report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle will hold talks with Atlanta’s representatives around the second leg of their Eastern Conference final against the New York Red Bulls (Atlanta leads the series 3-0). Almiron has scored 12 goals and added 14 assists this season and his overall play saw him named in the MLS Team of the Year.
West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Almiron, but there would be a doubt over whether the silky attacker would be a regular at the latter two clubs.
Newcastle and West Ham would perhaps be a better place for him to land if he wants to play regularly in the Premier League, as Almiron would take a while to adjust to the physicality of the PL. His quality on the ball, vision and ability to start attacks is undoubted.
But can we really see Newcastle splashing out $32 million on a player? If they did, owner Mike Ashley would silence plenty of his doubters about not spending money on new players.
Considering Rafael Benitez’s biggest buy since Newcastle were promoted back to the PL last season has been $15 million on Jacob Murphy, I think we can surmise that Almiron is more likely to end up at Spurs, Arsenal or West Ham.
As Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Napoli, the Italian side’s boss is eyeing up Anfield.
That’s when Napoli and Liverpool will square off Dec. 11 for the right to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.
Carlo Ancelotti saw his Neapolitan side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 on Wednesday, and can walk into the next round with a win, draw, or scoring 1-goal loss against the Reds.
He’s nervous, but ready. From Football-Italia.net:
“We won’t have our fans at Anfield the way we do here, but we already proved that we can beat them. Quite simply, we can’t make calculations. We have to go there and win. … This group tested us more than any other could and we have proved ourselves in Europe. We proved that we can fight it out with everyone.
“This team gives me strong emotions, it had been two years since I’d felt such strong emotions. When you feel for a team, you perform better.”
Napoli held Liverpool without a shot on target in Naples, and the Reds managed just one (a penalty kick) on Wednesday at PSG. The Reds are a different beast at home, though.
Ancelotti has six wins and three losses in nine meetings against Liverpool in his managerial career.
David Villa’s memorable stint at New York City FC has come to its conclusion, though reports say he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.
Villa leaves the MLS side having scored 80 goals and added 21 assists, and does not leave with a whimper; The 36-year-old striker scored 14 goals in 23 regular season appearances in 2018, adding a goal in three playoff games.
Villa made 126 appearances for NYCFC, the second-most with a club in his career (Valencia, 219). He was the 2016 MLS MVP and a four-time All Star, using his time at NYCFC to earn a recall to the Spanish national team in 2017.
He thanked everyone at NYCFC from top-to-bottom. From NYCFC.com:
“Thank you to the people in the offices, the people working with the team and the coaches and staff. Thank you to my teammates – without them it would have been impossible to be successful. Thank you to the people working in the media that always gave me the respect and the love.
…
“My experience here was amazing. It gave me everything as a soccer player, as a person, and as a family man. I’ll always remember this experience with love. My heart is here and I’m an NYCFC supporter forever.”
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Fire have re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.
The team announced the deal on Wednesday. Schweinsteiger earned $6.1 million last season, according to the MLS players union.
In a statement, Schweinsteiger insists Chicago can win a championship and says “let’s raise a trophy.”
The 34-year-old midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season games over two seasons with the Fire.
A World Cup champion with Germany in 2014, Schweinsteiger helped the Fire reach the playoffs after joining them in 2017. But Chicago finished with eight wins, 18 losses and eight draws this year.
