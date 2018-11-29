Man United to trigger David de Gea contract extension

Multiple reports claim that Manchester United is set to exercize their option to extend David De Gea‘s contract until the summer of 2020.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 28, is only contracted to the club until this summer but United have an option to extend it by a further year. If they didn’t extend the deal then DDG would be free to talk with non-UK teams from January 1 and sign a pre-contract agreement with them to sign a on a free transfer in July 2019.

This contract option was always going to be excercized by United, as they’ve so far failed to get De Gea to sign a new long-term deal at the club.

Those talks have been ongoing for quite some time as Jose Mourinho and United’s other players have lauded DDG’s displays once again this year.

De Gea has been named United’s Player of the Season in four of the past five campaigns and although many clubs across Europe would love to sign him, a move to Real Madrid (who he almost joined in the summer of 2015 but a dodgy fax machine scuppered that eleventh hour deal…) now seems to be done and dusted after Thibaut Courtois moved there in the summer.

Where else could he go and who else could afford him? Juventus seems a likely option as Wojciech Szczesny has been hit and miss since replacing Gianliugi Buffon as their number one goalkeeper.

De Gea will be a man in demand if he doesn’t sign a new contract at United in the next 12 months and the Spanish goalkeeper and his representatives are keeping their options open as the Red Devils’ poor start to the season suggests they could struggle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

For now, United will keep their star man. But how much longer will DDG remain at Old Trafford?

