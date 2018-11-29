Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as the crazy festive season begins to crank up.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 4-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 2-2 Everton – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 Wolves – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 1-1 Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports