Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as the crazy festive season begins to crank up.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 4-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 2-2 Everton – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-2 Wolves – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Southampton 1-1 Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 14

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Week 14 of the Premier League season is almost here, as a third of the 2018-19 campaign is now in the books.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET:Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reports: Copa Libertadores final to be played in Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Various reports state that the postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Dec. 9.

That’s right. Over 6,200 miles away from where it should have been played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last Saturday’s second leg between Argentinian arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus at River’s Monumental stadium.

The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL met with both clubs to try and find a solution, as the final was locked at 2-2 following the first leg at Boca’s La Bombonera home.

This game was billed as the biggest in Argentine history, as soccer fans all over the world tuned in to see the bitter rivals go head-to-head.

The reports have yet to be confirmed, but CONMEBOL’s president Alejandro Dominguez had stated that the game would not be played in Argentina as Italy, Paraguay, Miami and Brazil had emerged as options.

AS say that the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, as FIFA, Real Madrid, La Liga and CONMEBOL have all agreed it will take place.

Boca have reportedly asked to be awarded the win in the second leg and therefore the Libertadores title, the trophy which crowns the best club team in South American soccer each season.

LISTEN: Carli Lloyd talks to “On Her Turf” podcast

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EST
USWNT legend Carli Lloyd sat down with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen in the latest “On Her Turf” podcast.

Lloyd, a two-time World Player of the Year, 2015 FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, discussed the past year, how sports has impacted her life and why she wrote her memoir, When Nobody was Watching.

All of the “On her Turf” pods can be listened to by clicking on the link below, where you can also subscribe:

Subscribe the podcast on Apple Podcasts for automatic downloads ]

LIVE, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal aim to clinch groups

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Both Arsenal and Chelsea are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, with the London clubs eager to wrap up their groups after already securing their place in the Round of 32.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

The Gunners know a victory against Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine (the game has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns) could see them clinch top spot ahead of their final game of Group E against FK Qarabag.

Unai Emery made plenty of changes to his starting lineup ahead of the North London derby on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 12:55 p.m. ET.

Chelsea host PAOK Salonika at Stamford Bridge at 3 p.m. ET, and Maurizio Sarri knows a point against the Greek side will secure top spot in Group L for the Blues.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, some tasty games see Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers host Villarreal as the Scottish giants aim to cause an upset, while Red Bull Salzburg host sister club RB Leipzig and Sevilla head to Standard Liege in a pivotal clash.

Click on the link above to follow all of the games on Thursday, while click below to check out the live group standings as the games take place.

[ MORE: Europa League standings