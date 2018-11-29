More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

Report: New York Red Bulls set for Armas extension

By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
According to a report by The Athletic’s Kristian Dyer, the New York Red Bulls are set to extend head coach Chris Armas no matter the result of their playoff journey.

The 46-year-old Armas has been with New York since 2015, first as an assistant before stepping into the head coach role when Jesse Marsch departed midseason for RB Leipzig. The Red Bulls lost just three regular season games under Armas, and only two after falling to local rivals NYCFC in his first game in charge on July 9. The Red Bulls finished the season with six consecutive wins, stealing the Supporters’ Shield out from under the noses of Atlanta United on the final day.

According to the report, the club was readying an extension for Armas whether they won the Shield or not. It states that while the extension is technically a new contract altogether, it will act more like an extension of his current deal, but does not specify how long the new contract will last or mention monetary values.

The Red Bulls were beaten 3-0 in the first leg of their Eastern Conference final matchup against Atlanta United, as Armas’s tactics came under fire. However, more importantly, Armas – in his first head coaching position – was credited with stabilizing the franchise after Marsch departed, a move that left many wary of how the remainder of the season would turn out.

RBNY 1-0 Atlanta: Defense sends Atlanta to MLS finals

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
Tata Martino’s squad has stormed through the Major League Soccer season on two principles: possession and cutting edge. The playoffs are a completely different animal.

Atlanta United conceded 70% possession to New York and had just four shots on target, but the defense was on hand to hold the charged Supporters’ Shield winners at bay, earning a spot in the MLS Cup finals despite a 1-0 draw that gave the visitors to Red Bull Arena a 3-1 aggregate victory. New York struggled to create the multiple chances they needed to get back into the game, the lone goal coming in second-half stoppage time with seconds remaining.

The game’s possession was dominated from start to finish by New York, who knew they needed to score heavily to have a chance. Atlanta was happy to sit back and absorb pressure, and they used every opportunity to milk the clock. The predictable intensity was palpable, as every whistle was heavily contested and every decision argued intently.

Despite the possessional advantage for the hosts, Atlanta had the two most exciting moments of the first half. The first came literally 10 seconds into the match, as sloppy midfield play off the jump saw Julian Gressel stretch to feed Josef Martinez, but the Venezuelan’s weak effort was saved one-on-one by Luis Robles to keep Atlanta from a game-killing strike so early. Robles was required again off another turnover in the 21st minute, diving low to his right to save a Gressel effort from distance.

Atlanta, a possession-heavy team that Tata Martino drills heavily on playing out of the back, changed its mentality and began booting clearances away to preserve the clean sheet. Tyler Adams had a chance for New York, but skied an effort just before the break with Brad Guzan off his line.

After the break, New York had its best chance yet in the 53rd minute as Kaku sent in a cross that reached Alex Muyl but he couldn’t redirect the shot on target. It appeared that had Muyl let it go, Bradley Wright-Phillips would have been on hand for a good opportunity. Somehow, despite the need for a heavy goal tally, the Red Bulls had just one shot on target through the first hour of the match. Finally, it appeared New York had an opener with 10 minutes to go, but a VAR check determined that Aaron Long fouled Brad Guzan as the Atlanta goalkeeper went to catch the ball.

The goal finally came for New York to spoil the clean sheet as Tim Parker picked up the consolation in the 93rd minute, but it would do the hosts no good other than spoiling the clean sheet. Atlanta’s win avenges New York’s Supporters’ Shield win, snatching the top spot on the final day of the season after Atlanta slipped. Atlanta United will host the MLS Cup, with a better regular season finish than either Sporting KC or Portland.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 14

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 8:19 PM EST
The Champions League and Europa League matches for this week have come and gone, and with teams either in better or worse shape across the European competitions, the focus shifts back to league play. It’s derby week, with a trio of local rivalries to take the field.

In addition to the local matchups,

The North London derby can shape the Top 4 battle
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 9:05 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN STREAM ]

Not only is the North London derby a battle of two bitter rivals who battle twice a season for bragging rights, but it has a heightened importance this time around as the teams are separated by just three points in the Premier League table, and are scrapping and clawing for Champions League places. As it stands, Arsenal sits in fifth position on the outside looking in, a point back of fourth-placed Chelsea, but that could all change this weekend.

Both teams picked up important midweek results, but both teams still have major squad questions to sort out. For Arsenal, the home side has to sort out more questions surrounding Mesut Ozil after Unai Emery benched the German to send a message. For Spurs, a jam-packed December means Mauricio Pochettino could get tinkering to prepare for the heavy slate to come.

Can Bournemouth expose Manchester City on the break?
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth, 10:00 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN STREAM ]

This week in Champions League play, Lyon made Manchester City look mortal. Again. The French side again challenged Pep Guardiola and earned a result, a 2-2 draw that left City with questions as they return to Premier League play. Bournemouth has suffered three straight 2-1 defeats, but have been solid on the counter as Eddie Howe is committed to an entertaining style of play. Last time Manchester City suffered a disappointing result at the hands of Lyon midweek, they came back and clobbered Cardiff City 5-0. Will they rebound in such dominating fashion again, or will Bournemouth use the Lyon film to formulate a winning plan?

Will Crystal Palace or Burnley pull away from the drop?
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10:00 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC Sports Gold STREAM ]

Relegation six-pointers. Who doesn’t love them? Crystal Palace and Burnley both sit on just nine points this season, a single point above the bottom three. Burnley has won just once in their last 12 league meetings with Crystal Palace, and they have just two goals against Crystal Palace after the 20th minute in Premier League play. They’ll need to find their shooting boots if they want to earn some space in the relegation fight, but more importantly, Burnley’s patented lockdown defense has been absent of late, allowing 15 goals over their last five games, with only a clean sheet against Leicester City to write home about.

Does Jose Mourinho continue to ring the Manchester United changes?
Southampton vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC STREAM ]

Jose Mourinho has continued to prove a lightning rod, and he sparked more chatter this week by benching Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku against Young Boys in Champions League play. It’s highly possible they were just rested, but with the team struggling again and Lukaku scoring the game’s only goal off the bench, will he continue to shuffle the deck? Struggling against a relegation-threatened Southampton would release the hounds, as would falling behind minnows Bournemouth, Leicester City, or Watford in the league table. Mourinho needs a good performance here, or the pressure mounts heavily.

Can Claudio Ranieri rival his fellow Italian in a daunting London derby?
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 7:00 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN STREAM ]

Claudio Ranieri earned all three points in his first game in charge of the Whites, but the task is much taller on Sunday. The Fulham project is a long-term one, and it could be a feast for Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea can punch the Whites in the mouth early. The leaky Fulham back line isn’t a problem fixable in a few weeks, and with Chelsea looking to hold off Arsenal, the Blues will be primed to secure the points at home.

2 Robbies: Champions League talk with Spurs alive, Liverpool in trouble

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Premier League teams are navigating difficult groups in the Champions League, and some are faring better than others.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe get into the latest crucial Champions League results including Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan (1:15), Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain (13:55), and Manchester United’s stoppage-time win against Young Boys (28:10). Plus, a thought on Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Lyon (42:50) and the Europa League before looking ahead to a Derby Day Sunday featuring Chelsea-Fulham (45:40), Arsenal-Tottenham (50:00) and Liverpool-Everton (53:00).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Sanchez suffers hamstring injury in Man United training

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
With rumors of a transfer this winter swirling, Alexis Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury in training, Manchester United confirmed.

According to reports in England, including Sky Sports, Sanchez will be out approximately 3-4 weeks, which is standard for hamstring injuries. While he should return to the field in time for the January transfer window, it will give teams something else to think about if they wish to pursue Sanchez this winter.

Sanchez was not included in Jose Mourinho’s squad for Manchester United’s most recent matchup against Swiss club Young Boys in the Champions League, sparking a new flurry of reports questioning whether he will depart Old Trafford this winter. However, it’s still difficult to imagine too many suitors for his signature, given the likely hefty wage demands.

Injuries have been a part of Sanchez’s struggles this season. Mourinho said that a lingering, unspecified injury suffered during the most recent international break was the cause for Sanchez’s absence for the Young Boys match. The Chilean played 22 minutes in Manchester United’s most recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace over the weekend, but Mourinho said he “didn’t feel very well.”

“It certainly isn’t true there are any disciplinary problems,” Mourinho said about rumors of Sanchez’s unhappiness at United.