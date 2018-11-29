Reports: Copa Libertadores final to be played in Madrid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Various reports state that the postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Dec. 9.

That’s right. Over 6,200 miles away from where it should have been played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last Saturday’s second leg between Argentinian arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus at River’s Monumental stadium.

The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL met with both clubs to try and find a solution, as the final was locked at 2-2 following the first leg at Boca’s La Bombonera home.

This game was billed as the biggest in Argentine history, as soccer fans all over the world tuned in to see the bitter rivals go head-to-head.

The reports have yet to be confirmed, but CONMEBOL’s president Alejandro Dominguez had stated that the game would not be played in Argentina as Italy, Paraguay, Miami and Brazil had emerged as options.

AS say that the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, as FIFA, Real Madrid, La Liga and CONMEBOL have all agreed it will take place.

Boca have reportedly asked to be awarded the win in the second leg and therefore the Libertadores title, the trophy which crowns the best club team in South American soccer each season.

