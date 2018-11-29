More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

What have we learned about each PL club?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
As we are now a third of the way into the 2018-19 Premier League season, now seems like a good time to take stock of each team ahead of the busy festive period.

And that is exactly what we shall do ahead of a busy festive period which will help to define their campaigns.



Below are 20 searingly hot takes on each PL club and what we’ve learned from their opening 13 games of the season.

Arsenal: They have more grit than the last decade, Lucas Torreira is the central midfield player they’ve been missing for the last decade and Unai Emery isn’t scared to drop big names: we’re looking at you, Mesut. Top four seems genuinely achievable and that would be a remarkable first season for Emery who has already changed the philosophy of this team.

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson, David Brooks, Josh King and Ryan Fraser are the best attacking foursome outside of the top six and Eddie Howe‘s side are set for a top 10 finish. The Cherries are also one of the most wasteful teams in the PL despite

Brighton & Hove Albion: Glenn Murray is a machine and the 35-year-old seems to be actually getting younger, as his seven goals so far show. We’ve learned that Brighton remain great at home and terrible on the road.

Burnley: That they’re relegation candidates and are leaking goals like a shoddy sieve. Sean Dyche can point to the Europa League hangover, but their incredible 2017-18 campaign seems like it was a flash in the pan. The Clarets are now returning to their mean of being the plucky underdogs.

Cardiff City: Harry Arter personifies this Cardiff team and they are horrible to play against, especially at home. Neil Warnock‘s men aren’t pushovers and won’t go down without a huge fight. Plus, they’re better going forward than we previously thought. Also, Warnock remains must-see in his pre and post-match interviews.

Chelsea: Jorginho is the man their team is built around and also their kryptonite. If you can shut him down like Spurs did, you can shut down Sarri-ball. Perhaps not genuine title contenders after all, unless Eden Hazard goes on another tear. Also, figuring out the best place to play N'Golo Kante is vital as he just isn’t dominating games in a more advanced role like he was as a true defensive midfielder in the past.

Crystal Palace: Without Wilfried Zaha they may never score a goal, but even with him they don’t seem as fluid as last season. Zaha seems to be battling small injuries constantly and that is not good news for Palace. Roy Hodgson may not last the season despite his incredible turnaround in 2017-18.

Everton: Marco Silva‘s revolution is coming along quicker than we thought after a slow start and the Toffees have finally found a way to get Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Walcott and Bernard all into the team at the same time. We’ve also learned that the $55 million spent on Richarlison was a bargain. Sixth place is achievable and their defense is now stronger with the additions of Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, plus Jordan Pickford and the resurgence of Michael Keane.

Fulham: Claudio Ranieri has the ability to save their season after Jokanovic’s gung-ho approach left them bottom of the table. We’ve already seen it from their nail-biting 3-2 win against Southampton: Fulham haven’t got the players to implement Ranieri’s defensive strategy. Expect plenty of moves in the January window to add defensive reinforcements. Going forward they’re more than fine as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Schurrle are delivering the goods.

Huddersfield Town: We’ve all written them off incorrectly. A striker still hasn’t scored for David Wagner‘s side but they are more than capable of picking up points at home. A relegation scrap is on its way and the Terriers are looking forward to it.

Leicester City: Their kids are more than alright as Chilwell, Maddison and Gray are all now regulars in the starting lineup. Jamie Vardy is still plugging away but other veterans from their title-winning season are finding it tough to get minutes. They are now a solid, steady midtable team and Claude Puel should be applauded for steering the players through a tough time off the pitch.

Liverpool: That they are the real deal and the only genuine contenders to Man City for the title. That is due to their newfound defensive solidity as Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk must start together each week at center back. We’ve also learned that Jurgen Klopp has tweaked his “full throttle” style slightly and they are capable of picking and choosing their moments better.

Manchester City: They may be better than last season. It will be tough for them to surpass their record 100 point tally, but across the board they’ve improved drastically. In defense the partnership between Laporte and Stones looks formidable and City’s attackers have all upped their game after Riyad Mahrez‘s arrival.

Manchester United: Top four is as good as it will get and they still don’t have a long-term plan in terms of player recruitment or a playing style. In Jose Mourinho’s third season, it’s crazy they are this far off the title contenders and some of their defeats and performances this season have been way below what should be expected. That said, the old United spirit of launching late comebacks has returned.

Newcastle United: Whatever happens, Rafael Benitez deserves the freedom of Newcastle for working for Mike Ashley given the restraints placed upon him. With little money to spend, the Magpies have hit form in recent weeks after a poor start. Rafa never stopped believing and they should pull clear of the bottom three in the next few months.

Southampton: They’re in a mess. Off the pitch former chairman Les Reed has been fired, leaving them without a figurehead and on the pitch they’ve won just once. Although they’re playing well in stages, Mark Hughes‘ defense are making basic errors and his attack are missing big chances. Not a great combination as Saints’ player recruitment has once again failed to live up to is previous high standards. Another relegation battle awaits.

Tottenham Hotspur: That Mauricio Pochettino can work miracles and improve players quickly. We all know they didn’t sign anyone over the summer, but Poch has improved Moura, Foyth and Sissoko so they could come in and help Spurs deal with injuries. They are third, have had their best-ever start to a PL season and have a chance of reaching the UCL last 16. It hasn’t been pretty at times, but Spurs have a nice habit of grinding out wins. Not quite title contenders, but closer than anybody else to Man City and Liverpool.

Watford: Their model isn’t for everyone but it works and Javi Gracia has brought a calmness to the club. Constantly chopping and changing bosses and players, Watford often start the season superbly and then falter. Gracia has them inside the top 10 and they’re genuine contenders for a Europa League spot if they can have a solid second half of the season. A robust midfield and defense has allowed Pereyra and Deulofeu to express themselves in attack.

West Ham United: We haven’t learned a lot, in all honestly. We know they have quality players but this squad is unbalanced and it is down to Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson to create the goals which will get them out of trouble. Under Manuel Pellegrini they haven’t improved defensively, which will be a concern given the big bucks they’ve spent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: We’ve learned that we can expect inconsistency from a team back in the top-flight with plenty of expectation on their shoulders. After their heavy-spending in the summer, they have lots of players still getting used to the PL. An incredible start has given way to a wobble in recent weeks. A midtable finish should be easily achievable. We’ve also learned that Matt Doherty may be one of the best right wing backs in the PL.

Spanish league sues federation over match in US

AP
Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league has taken legal action against the country’s soccer federation in an effort to get approval for a regular-season match in the United States.

A Madrid commercial court said Thursday the league filed a lawsuit accusing the Spanish soccer federation of unfair competition. The court said a decision is expected in two weeks, in time for the planned January match between Barcelona and Girona near Miami.

The league confirmed it brought the matter to court but did not provide further details about the legal action. It said it is expecting a decision in the coming days.

The Spanish federation did not immediately answer a request for comment.

The league has complained the federation opposes the game but at the same time wants to organize its own match abroad.

Before the league filed its suit earlier this month, the sports and entertainment group backing the league’s bid said it was contacted by the Spanish federation to discuss holding the Spanish Super Cup – a match between the league and cup champions – in the United States. The federation denied the claim, saying it was the Relevent group that had approached the federation with the idea, which it rejected.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas had said it was “scandalous” for the federation to offer the Super Cup to the same organization that has a partnership with the league for the match in the United States.

The league oversees the first and second divisions in Spain, while the federation organizes tournaments such as the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. This year’s Super Cup was played between Barcelona and Sevilla in Tangier, Morocco.

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad, and the request was made months ago, but the federation has yet to approve or deny it. While asking for clarification about the plan, the federation argued the league failed to show the overseas game would comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the regular-season match away from Spain could harm the other 18 league clubs.

The FIFA Council recently opposed the match after receiving a request to take a stance from CONCACAF and the federations in the United States and Spain, which both have a say on whether the game can be played, along with European governing body UEFA. FIFA’s permission for the match is not mandatory.

The league said it is prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if FIFA somehow prohibits the match.

The dispute has become a tug-of-war among the several stakeholders, with all sides trying to weigh-in and defend their ground.

The league’s idea to play games in the U.S. to promote its brand has been supported by many but has also been met by criticism from some fans and clubs in Spain. Staging the game is seen as an important step for the league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League.

The league has a 15-year partnership with Relevent to promote soccer and bring games to the United States. The group operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament played around the globe during the European offseason in July and August.





With Europe in sight, Parma is regaining its pride

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
ROME (AP) Already the first Italian club to earn three straight promotions, Parma is in position to add another chapter to its fairytale-like rise.



Three years after being declared bankrupt and being forced to restart in Serie D, the squad nicknamed the “Crusaders” is sixth in Serie A and occupies one of the Italian league’s Europa League places.

“It seems like I’m still dreaming,” Parma president Pietro Pizzarotti said. “Thinking about everything that has happened from 2015 to today I have a hard time finding an explanation.

“There are no secrets behind our rise. We simply wanted to show that we weren’t all failures. And that means everyone: the club management, the players, the coaches and above all the fans,” Pizzarotti told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “Pride creates miracles. But I still keep watching our backs. Our goal is avoiding relegation.”

Led by former Roma striker Gervinho – who has scored five goals in nine appearances – and Portugal center back Bruno Alves, Parma has put together a series of unexpected results for a promoted club.

Belief began building in September when Parma played solid against seven-time defending Serie A champion Juventus, which needed a second-half goal for a 2-1 victory.

Two weeks later came a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. And now Parma is on a three-match unbeaten run, capped by a victory over regional rival Sassuolo last weekend.

Up next: another visit to the San Siro to face AC Milan in Sunday’s lunchtime match.

With 20 points through 13 matches, Parma is halfway toward meeting its objective of 40 points – which is usually enough to avoid relegation.

“We’ve got to reach 40 points as soon as possible and then we’ll see,” Parma midfielder Luca Siligardi said. “We’re going to the San Siro aiming to win. That’s for sure. … We’re going to bring the same intensity that we showed against Inter.”

A quarter century ago, Parma was a force in Italian and European soccer, winning three Italian Cups (1992, `99 and 2002) and two UEFA Cups (1995 and `99) featuring players like Gianluigi Buffon, Lilian Thuram and Fabio Cannavaro.

But the 2003-04 collapse of owner Parmalat in what remains one of Europe’s biggest bankruptcy and fraud cases initiated a downward spiral that bottomed out with another bankruptcy case in 2015 after more ownership trouble.

The current ownership is more stable under local business leaders like Pizzarotti (who owns a construction and civil engineering company), Guido Barilla (chairman and CEO of the Barilla pasta company) and racing car developer Gian Paolo Dallara.

Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa has been with the club since December 2016, leading it up the final two rungs of the promotion ladder. And at the age of 40, Daniele Faggiano is the youngest sporting director in Serie A.

“We’re going to have to battle down to the last round of the season,” D’Aversa said. “Let’s keep our feet on the ground.”





Man United to trigger David de Gea contract extension

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
Multiple reports claim that Manchester United is set to exercize their option to extend David De Gea‘s contract until the summer of 2020.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 28, is only contracted to the club until this summer but United have an option to extend it by a further year. If they didn’t extend the deal then DDG would be free to talk with non-UK teams from January 1 and sign a pre-contract agreement with them to sign a on a free transfer in July 2019.

This contract option was always going to be excercized by United, as they’ve so far failed to get De Gea to sign a new long-term deal at the club.

Those talks have been ongoing for quite some time as Jose Mourinho and United’s other players have lauded DDG’s displays once again this year.

De Gea has been named United’s Player of the Season in four of the past five campaigns and although many clubs across Europe would love to sign him, a move to Real Madrid (who he almost joined in the summer of 2015 but a dodgy fax machine scuppered that eleventh hour deal…) now seems to be done and dusted after Thibaut Courtois moved there in the summer.

Where else could he go and who else could afford him? Juventus seems a likely option as Wojciech Szczesny has been hit and miss since replacing Gianliugi Buffon as their number one goalkeeper.

De Gea will be a man in demand if he doesn’t sign a new contract at United in the next 12 months and the Spanish goalkeeper and his representatives are keeping their options open as the Red Devils’ poor start to the season suggests they could struggle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

For now, United will keep their star man. But how much longer will DDG remain at Old Trafford?

Report: Newcastle keen on $32 million Miguel Almiron

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 29, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to been linked with a move for Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan playmaker has been superb in Major League Soccer during Atlanta’s first two seasons as a club, but the 24 year-old is expected to move on in January and follow manager Gerardo Martino out of the door.

Per the report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle will hold talks with Atlanta’s representatives around the second leg of their Eastern Conference final against the New York Red Bulls (Atlanta leads the series 3-0). Almiron has scored 12 goals and added 14 assists this season and his overall play saw him named in the MLS Team of the Year.

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Almiron, but there would be a doubt over whether the silky attacker would be a regular at the latter two clubs.

Newcastle and West Ham would perhaps be a better place for him to land if he wants to play regularly in the Premier League, as Almiron would take a while to adjust to the physicality of the PL. His quality on the ball, vision and ability to start attacks is undoubted.

But can we really see Newcastle splashing out $32 million on a player? If they did, owner Mike Ashley would silence plenty of his doubters about not spending money on new players.

Considering Rafael Benitez’s biggest buy since Newcastle were promoted back to the PL last season has been $15 million on Jacob Murphy, I think we can surmise that Almiron is more likely to end up at Spurs, Arsenal or West Ham.