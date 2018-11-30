More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
@CAF_Online on Twitter

Cameroon stripped as host of 2019 African Cup

Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Cameroon has been stripped of the right to host next year’s African Cup of Nations after serious delays with its preparations and in the midst of a violent separatist rebellion near two of the planned venues.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the decision Friday after a meeting of its executive committee.

CAF president Ahmad announced a new bidding process was to be opened.

Countries have until the end of December to submit bids.

The tournament starts in June.

Morocco, which lost out to a joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid for the 2026 World Cup, has already been touted as a replacement host.

CAF said in September that there was a “significant delay” with the building of stadiums and related infrastructure but gave Cameroon a final chance by planning two more inspection visits in October.

One of those was to assess the security situation after an escalation in violence in the southwest and northwest of the country involving English-speaking separatists and government forces.

Cardiff City 2-1 Wolves: Hoilett stunner caps Cardiff comeback

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cardiff City came back from a 1-0 first-half deficit to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home 2-1 for a massive three points in the relegation battle. Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett were the goalscorers who gave the home fans the day’s excitement, striking 12 minutes apart for the victory.

Wolves struck first 18 minutes in off a corner, the seventh goal Cardiff has conceded from a set-piece this year. The ball swung in and came to the head of Raul Jiminez at the near post. His header was destined for the far corner, but Neil Etheridge made a diving save to push the ball away. His touch fell to a streaking Matt Doherty at the far post, and he roofed the effort from point-blank range.

Cardiff came incredibly close to an equalizer past the half-hour mark after a mad scramble in front of net led to a long-distance volley by Harry Arter that rattled the post, nearly producing a stunning strike.

After the break, Gunnarsson took advantage of poor defending from Wolves to bring Cardiff level. Arter pumped the ball into the box with a clumsy swing that popped it high in the air. Sean Morrison got his head to it, and with Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio indecisive and the rest of the defense nowhere to be found, Gunnarsson lept into the air and scissor-kicked the ball into the net from close range.

That set Cardiff up for the moment of the match came the hosts as Hoilett put them into the lead with 13 minutes to go. Morrison chested down a deep cross into the box, laying it off for Callum Paterson right on the penalty spot, but he whiffed. The ball trickled to substitute Bobby Reid whose wild swing was blocked, and eventually the ball landed at the feet of Hoilett at the top-left corner of the box. He produced what the others could not, a moment of perfection that sailed effortlessly into the top corner of the net, past a helplessly outstretched Rui Patricio.

That strike against the run of play set Cardiff City up for all three points, as the home side kept Wolves off the scoreboard the rest of the way and earned the three points. It was the perfect 70th birthday for Neil Warnock, as his side moved out of the relegation zone with its third win of the season.

For Wolves, it’s a disappointing result against a team they were expected to beat. They miss the chance to jump into the top half of the table, instead sitting in 11th, two points back of Leicester City.

River captain could be banned from Copa Libertadores final in Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Just when you thought this story couldn’t get any crazier, there is new news that could see River Plate’s captain unable to make the trip for the Copa Libertadores final recently scheduled to play in Madrid.

After fan violence caused the suspension of the Copa Libertadores final 2nd leg nearly two weeks ago, and after a highly-publicized search for a new venue to play the match after it was determined that Buenos Aires was too dangerous for the highly charged rivalry game, it was announced yesterday the match has been scheduled for play December 9 in Madrid.

River Plate captain Leo Ponzio played in Spain with Real Zaragoza from 2009-2012 before moving to River on a free transfer. This past February, Spanish authorities are proceeding on a match-fixing case in which alleges Real Zaragoza paid $1.5 million to Levante to buy a win on the final day of the season, thus avoiding relegation. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a six-year ban from the sport for the players and parties involved.

It is thought that, while the re-trial does not set to start until 2019, River Plate lawyers are concerned that the ban could be in effect until the trial concludes, at least in Spain, according to Spanish outlet Marca. No decision has yet been made on Ponzio making the trip, but the team is reportedly looking into the legal ramifications of his potential appearance in Spain.

This Real Zaragoza story and investigation has been made public for years in Spain and has taken a number of twists and turns. It was dismissed in 2016 due to a lack of evidence before being reopened this February. Other individuals caught up in the case include Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez, and Egypt national team manager Javier Aguirre.

Amid all the crazy happenings regarding this Copa Libertadores final second-leg over the last two weeks – the original matchday saga, the immediate aftermath of the fan violence, and the worldwide rescheduling process – this continues to muddy the waters as the new match date approaches.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 3:18 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Southampton striker Danny Ings (hamstring) is ruled out while Ryan Bertrand (back) is a doubt. 
  • Man Utd’s Alexis Sanchez is missing with a hamstring injury sustained in training this week.
  • Diogo Dalot is set to make his United debut although Victor Lindelof (hamstring) is set to sit out. Luke Shaw returns after suspension.
  • Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Man Utd has won only four of its 10 PL matches against Southampton, having beaten Southampton in nine of the last 10 under the Scot.

Manchester United can get back into the top six with a win as they travel to the south coast to take on struggling Southampton.  (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho has had yet another tough couple of weeks in charge, with Man United looking off the pace even with a midweek UEFA Champions League win over Young Boys. However, they face another club that’s down on its luck in Southampton, which has dropped into the relegation zone with just eight points from 13 games and no wins in seven. If Mourinho’s seat is hot at Old Trafford, it’s nothing compared to Mark Hughes at St. Mary’s Stadium.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Hughes saved Southampton a year ago but his time may be running out. Even though it’s on the road, this match for Manchester United could be a chance for Mourinho’s men to find their mojo again.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Diego Dalot, who could make his return from injury this weekend: “Players must be ready and in this case some are going away to the medical room and others are coming back. For example, this weekend will be the first call for Dalot. He’s ready now. He had an important injury and then surgery, and then a second injury with the national team [Portugal Under-21s] when he was already playing against Young Boys and Derby County. When he was almost there, he was injured for the national team but now he’s had two weeks of training and we think he’s ready now.“

Southampton manager Mark Hughes on facing Man United: “We looked at a different thing – different in terms of formation, going back to three at the back. That will have positives in games, and sometimes there’s negatives in any formation you go with, but it was interesting to see how the guys got back to that system and they looked very, very comfortable with it. I think that’s the benefit of the work we’ve done during the summer, so very quickly they understood the fundamentals of that. I just think it gives us another string to our bow. We’ve got to be versatile, we’ve got to be flexible in terms of how we go up against teams, because every team gives you different problems.

Video Preview

Prediction

Southampton is in a bad run of form and even with Alexis Sanchez’s injury, Man United still has enough firepower to overcoming the Saints. Mourinho gets a brief reprieve, while Hughes’ seat grows ever hotter. Manchester United 2-0 Southampton

 

 

Report: Loan interest in Fulham’s USMNT youngster de la Torre is high

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to a report by HITC Sports’ Pete O’Rourke about a week ago, there is high interest around Europe for Fulham youngster Luca De La Torre.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for the USMNT in early June, coming in off the bench for the final 13 minutes of a 2-1 loss to Ireland, less than a year after making his league debut for the club the previous October.

While de la Torre has yet to appear in a Premier League match for Fulham, he has played 101 minutes in two EFL Cup matches this season, including an 85-minute Man of the Match appearance against Millwall where he scored a goal and assisted two others in a 3-1 win. De la Torre also impressed in preseason, and is highly regarded by Fulham as a top academy prospect.

The report states that the San Diego-born midfielder has intrigued teams around Europe to the point of inquiry, with “several sides at the top end of the Championship chasing promotion and a number of clubs in France, Holland, Germany, Portugal and Belgium” all contacting the club about a potential loan.

De la Torre left USMNT camp early this past international break to return to Fulham amid a managerial change, hoping to use the days off to impress new boss Claudio Ranieri. The United States had a match in London against England, and the 20-year-old stayed there to rejoin Fulham while the rest of the squad departed for Genk to take on Italy.

With the January transfer window nearing, it’s possible that de la Torre could be on the move soon. However, with Ranieri still hoping to sort out Fulham’s midfield in the midst of a relegation battle, it’s also possible that he stays to fight for a place in the squad. Tom Cairney has not been able to replicate his Championship form of the last few years amidst injuries and poor play, while new signing Jean-Michael Seri has slowed after a hot start to his Premier League career. Andre Schurrle has played up the middle of late, but the German international seems to be at his best out wide, potentially allowing for de la Torre to slide in if Cairney’s injuries persist or he’s unable to improve on his poor form.

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic liked to use Cup matches to get youth products time on the field, and de la Torre was the beneficiary of such preferences, but it remains to be seen how Ranieri will treat the academy youngsters. De la Torre was not in the matchday squad for Ranieri’s 3-2 debut win over Southampton, with Cairney starting and attacking midfielders Neeskins Kebano and Floyd Ayite preferred on the bench.