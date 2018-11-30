More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Derby midfielder Johnson banned four games for biting Joe Allen

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
Derby County will be without midfielder Bradley Johnson for the next month after video caught him biting Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen during Stoke’s 2-1 win in Championship play on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Oghenekaro Etebo’s 33rd minute red card, Johnson clearly bit Allen in the shoulder/neck area during an on-field scrum. The referee did not see the incident, allowing the FA disciplinary committee to issue the four-match ban. All in all, Johnson will miss the next five matches, having earned a yellow card accumulation ban on Wednesday, having been cautioned for further participation in the 33rd minute scrum. That will keep him out until the December 29th match against Bolton.

The usual ban for violent conduct is three matches, the standard for a direct red card, whether it be for a violent foul during the course of play or outside it. However, the FA said Johnson had been “found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient,” leading to the four-match punishment.

In an unusual turn, despite the FA handing down the punishment, Allen came out after the match to defend his alleged aggressor, saying, “it might look a certain way but he hasn’t bit me.” He didn’t think Johnson should be banned at all, saying, “he might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I’m worried about and I don’t think it should go any further that that.”

Derby narrowly missed out on promotion yet again last season, falling to eventual champions Fulham in the playoff semifinals. They’re in the mix for a playoff spot again this season, sitting seventh with 31 points. Johnson has been a key player for the Rams this year, but recently lost his starting spot. He started eight of Derby’s first 12 matches, but the Stoke match was his first start in the last seven.

Nuno bemoans ‘bad moment’ as Wolves fall winless in six

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 6:31 PM EST
Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite running away with the Championship crown last season, was one of the best stories of the new Premier League season as they climbed as high as seventh in the table by mid-October. Nuno was hailed as a miracle worker, not only laying claim to one of the league’s savviest summer transfer windows, but laying claim to such a cohesive squad, it set the Premier League record for most consecutive unchanged starting lineups to start a season.

They’ve now failed to win since a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 6, a run of six matches that includes just a single point gained. The club has fallen down to 11th in the table, and that threatens to worsen as other teams could pass them over the weekend.

Following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City that saw Wolves throw away a one-goal lead at halftime, Nuno admitted the club is working to improve, and while the struggles may be getting to them mentally, he urged his team to keep trudging forward.

“It’s about being conscious of the moment that you are…we are in a bad moment,” Nuno said after the match. “We have bad performances [and] good performances, but we are not achieving results. And there’s only [one] way to keep working hard, believing what you, the things that you do, how you do it, and try to achieve that moment again.”

When asked if this defeat was particularly difficult to swallow given they were ahead, he said the losing streak is hard to stomach no matter the manner of defeat.

“All defeats are hard to take,” Nuno said, “but when you have the lead and you concede and the game changes from that, it’s very hard to understand what happened. I feel we had a better game than last week, but it was not enough.”

It doesn’t get any easier, as Wolves next takes the field at home against Chelsea before meeting Newcastle and Bournemouth in the run-up to the holiday schedule.

Cardiff City 2-1 Wolves: Hoilett stunner caps Cardiff comeback

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Cardiff City came back from a 1-0 first-half deficit to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home 2-1 for a massive three points in the relegation battle. Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett were the goalscorers who gave the home fans the day’s excitement, striking 12 minutes apart for the victory.

Wolves struck first 18 minutes in off a corner, the seventh goal Cardiff has conceded from a set-piece this year. The ball swung in and came to the head of Raul Jiminez at the near post. His header was destined for the far corner, but Neil Etheridge made a diving save to push the ball away. His touch fell to a streaking Matt Doherty at the far post, and he roofed the effort from point-blank range.

Cardiff came incredibly close to an equalizer past the half-hour mark after a mad scramble in front of net led to a long-distance volley by Harry Arter that rattled the post, nearly producing a stunning strike.

After the break, Gunnarsson took advantage of poor defending from Wolves to bring Cardiff level. Arter pumped the ball into the box with a clumsy swing that popped it high in the air. Sean Morrison got his head to it, and with Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio indecisive and the rest of the defense nowhere to be found, Gunnarsson lept into the air and scissor-kicked the ball into the net from close range.

That set Cardiff up for the moment of the match came the hosts as Hoilett put them into the lead with 13 minutes to go. Morrison chested down a deep cross into the box, laying it off for Callum Paterson right on the penalty spot, but he whiffed. The ball trickled to substitute Bobby Reid whose wild swing was blocked, and eventually the ball landed at the feet of Hoilett at the top-left corner of the box. He produced what the others could not, a moment of perfection that sailed effortlessly into the top corner of the net, past a helplessly outstretched Rui Patricio.

That strike against the run of play set Cardiff City up for all three points, as the home side kept Wolves off the scoreboard the rest of the way and earned the three points. It was the perfect 70th birthday for Neil Warnock, as his side moved out of the relegation zone with its third win of the season.

For Wolves, it’s a disappointing result against a team they were expected to beat. They miss the chance to jump into the top half of the table, instead sitting in 11th, two points back of Leicester City.

Cameroon stripped as host of 2019 African Cup

Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Cameroon has been stripped of the right to host next year’s African Cup of Nations after serious delays with its preparations and in the midst of a violent separatist rebellion near two of the planned venues.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the decision Friday after a meeting of its executive committee.

CAF president Ahmad announced a new bidding process was to be opened.

Countries have until the end of December to submit bids.

The tournament starts in June.

Morocco, which lost out to a joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid for the 2026 World Cup, has already been touted as a replacement host.

CAF said in September that there was a “significant delay” with the building of stadiums and related infrastructure but gave Cameroon a final chance by planning two more inspection visits in October.

One of those was to assess the security situation after an escalation in violence in the southwest and northwest of the country involving English-speaking separatists and government forces.

River captain could be banned from Copa Libertadores final in Madrid

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
Just when you thought this story couldn’t get any crazier, there is new news that could see River Plate’s captain unable to make the trip for the Copa Libertadores final recently scheduled to play in Madrid.

After fan violence caused the suspension of the Copa Libertadores final 2nd leg nearly two weeks ago, and after a highly-publicized search for a new venue to play the match after it was determined that Buenos Aires was too dangerous for the highly charged rivalry game, it was announced yesterday the match has been scheduled for play December 9 in Madrid.

River Plate captain Leo Ponzio played in Spain with Real Zaragoza from 2009-2012 before moving to River on a free transfer. This past February, Spanish authorities are proceeding on a match-fixing case in which alleges Real Zaragoza paid $1.5 million to Levante to buy a win on the final day of the season, thus avoiding relegation. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a six-year ban from the sport for the players and parties involved.

It is thought that, while the re-trial does not set to start until 2019, River Plate lawyers are concerned that the ban could be in effect until the trial concludes, at least in Spain, according to Spanish outlet Marca. No decision has yet been made on Ponzio making the trip, but the team is reportedly looking into the legal ramifications of his potential appearance in Spain.

This Real Zaragoza story and investigation has been made public for years in Spain and has taken a number of twists and turns. It was dismissed in 2016 due to a lack of evidence before being reopened this February. Other individuals caught up in the case include Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez, and Egypt national team manager Javier Aguirre.

Amid all the crazy happenings regarding this Copa Libertadores final second-leg over the last two weeks – the original matchday saga, the immediate aftermath of the fan violence, and the worldwide rescheduling process – this continues to muddy the waters as the new match date approaches.