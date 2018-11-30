More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Manager of Scottish club arranges SAS to ‘kidnap’ squad as team building exercise

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Partick Thistle is near the bottom of the Scottish second tier, sitting ninth of the 10-team table with 10 points through 14 matches to start the season. One manager has already lost his job in former Thistle player Alan Archibald, and the new boss Gary Caldwell – a former Scottish international – has suffered through five losses in his first five matches in charge.

Caldwell knew he had to light a fire under the squad, so he arranged for a team building exercise to make them tougher. He had them kidnapped by the British special forces.

According to players, Caldwell arranged for the players to spend a day with the British Army’s Parachute Regiment – a division of the SAS – a day which began with a tour of the facility and a look at some of the equipment. “We assumed that’s what the full day was going to be,” said striker Kris Doolan to BBC Scotland.

Narrator: that was, in fact, not what the full day was going to be.

“Bang, three buses turned up,” Doolan said, “dropped us off in three groups at separate destinations. We had checkpoints, and you had to run from one to the next. There were about three, four, five miles in between each one. And at each checkpoint there was a different activity and you had to do what you were told.”

“You were in groups with people you might not speak to a great deal. We were carrying logs together, up and down hills, through water, carrying 20 liter cans of water, stretchers with casualties on it. You didn’t want to give up because you’d be letting your team down.”

It didn’t end there. Far from it. When the original military group told them their day was done, there was another surprise in store.

“I could hardly pick my head up I was so tired,” Doolan said. “They told us to take our stuff off and jump in the van. The guys were shouting, ‘we’ll take you for some food.’ Five minutes later, bang bang, doors open, guys with masks rag-dolled us out, head-locked us, flipped on the floor. We were blindfolded with ear muffs on. They were rough with us – it was a whole new level. They were dragging us about rooms bouncing us off walls in total darkness.”

Some of the squad broke. Doolan said former Belgian youth international Brice Ntambwe ran away, and “it took four SAS to bring him down.” 20-year-old English striker Jack Storer “was crying at one point.”

Eventually, when the mayhem was over, Doolan says Caldwell explained what the entire day was all about. “The manager’s got a saying – ‘get comfortable being uncomfortable.’ You have to find ways of coping and dealing with pressures that come along. The army base was certainly uncomfortable but we all found a way to get through every exercise they gave us and we finished it very strongly.”

Certainly a new way of bringing a squad together, and it may have already paid dividends. The club drew last time out, two weeks ago against last-placed Falkirk, the club’s first point gained since late September.

Mourinho attacks the media for treating Man United differently

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
Jose Mourinho is fed up with the rumors coming out of Manchester regarding his squad.

Speaking with the press before Manchester United’s visit to Southampton on Saturday, Mourinho said that his team is treated differently by the media, claiming scrutiny with his squad choices are met with more criticism than other Premier League managers.

[ PREVIEW: Southampton vs. Manchester United ]

“At Chelsea when Willian doesn’t play there is no problem with him and Sarri,” Mourinho said. “It is never a problem when Gabriel Jesus doesn’t get a game at City, it is just a normal Pep [Guardiola] decision. When Fabinho and Naby Keita don’t play for Liverpool they still love Jürgen [Klopp] and Jürgen loves them. Here when Paul [Pogba] is on the bench it is a disciplinary issue. When Alexis [Sanchez] is not playing he has had a fight with the manager. At this club players cannot have normal ups and downs, and the manager cannot coach or speak about his players.”

Mourinho even harkened back to the old nickname he gave himself years ago.

“In Manchester United, every time a player is not playing there is always a rumor, always a problem,” Mourinho said. “The player must have misbehaved, or the manager has had a fight with him. It only happens here, you make me feel very special because I am clearly different from everyone else.”

The English media has written of late about rumors regarding Sanchez and his unhappiness with a lack of playing time since moving to Manchester United last winter. In addition, there have been countless stories about Pogba’s supposed feud with Mourinho as many openly criticize the boss for misusing the French midfielder on the pitch.

Most recently, Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out at least until the festive period, and potentially until the turn of the calendar year. “I don’t believe in curses but I must admit he has had a very unlucky six months,” Mourinho said of Sanchez.

Nuno bemoans ‘bad moment’ as Wolves fall winless in six

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 6:31 PM EST
Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite running away with the Championship crown last season, was one of the best stories of the new Premier League season as they climbed as high as seventh in the table by mid-October. Nuno was hailed as a miracle worker, not only laying claim to one of the league’s savviest summer transfer windows, but laying claim to such a cohesive squad, it set the Premier League record for most consecutive unchanged starting lineups to start a season.

They’ve now failed to win since a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 6, a run of six matches that includes just a single point gained. The club has fallen down to 11th in the table, and that threatens to worsen as other teams could pass them over the weekend.

Following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City that saw Wolves throw away a one-goal lead at halftime, Nuno admitted the club is working to improve, and while the struggles may be getting to them mentally, he urged his team to keep trudging forward.

“It’s about being conscious of the moment that you are…we are in a bad moment,” Nuno said after the match. “We have bad performances [and] good performances, but we are not achieving results. And there’s only [one] way to keep working hard, believing what you, the things that you do, how you do it, and try to achieve that moment again.”

When asked if this defeat was particularly difficult to swallow given they were ahead, he said the losing streak is hard to stomach no matter the manner of defeat.

“All defeats are hard to take,” Nuno said, “but when you have the lead and you concede and the game changes from that, it’s very hard to understand what happened. I feel we had a better game than last week, but it was not enough.”

It doesn’t get any easier, as Wolves next takes the field at home against Chelsea before meeting Newcastle and Bournemouth in the run-up to the holiday schedule.

Derby midfielder Johnson banned four games for biting Joe Allen

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
Derby County will be without midfielder Bradley Johnson for the next month after video caught him biting Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen during Stoke’s 2-1 win in Championship play on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Oghenekaro Etebo’s 33rd minute red card, Johnson clearly bit Allen in the shoulder/neck area during an on-field scrum. The referee did not see the incident, allowing the FA disciplinary committee to issue the four-match ban. All in all, Johnson will miss the next five matches, having earned a yellow card accumulation ban on Wednesday, having been cautioned for further participation in the 33rd minute scrum. That will keep him out until the December 29th match against Bolton.

The usual ban for violent conduct is three matches, the standard for a direct red card, whether it be for a violent foul during the course of play or outside it. However, the FA said Johnson had been “found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient,” leading to the four-match punishment.

In an unusual turn, despite the FA handing down the punishment, Allen came out after the match to defend his alleged aggressor, saying, “it might look a certain way but he hasn’t bit me.” He didn’t think Johnson should be banned at all, saying, “he might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I’m worried about and I don’t think it should go any further that that.”

Derby narrowly missed out on promotion yet again last season, falling to eventual champions Fulham in the playoff semifinals. They’re in the mix for a playoff spot again this season, sitting seventh with 31 points. Johnson has been a key player for the Rams this year, but recently lost his starting spot. He started eight of Derby’s first 12 matches, but the Stoke match was his first start in the last seven.

Cardiff City 2-1 Wolves: Hoilett stunner caps Cardiff comeback

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Cardiff City came back from a 1-0 first-half deficit to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home 2-1 for a massive three points in the relegation battle. Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett were the goalscorers who gave the home fans the day’s excitement, striking 12 minutes apart for the victory.

Wolves struck first 18 minutes in off a corner, the seventh goal Cardiff has conceded from a set-piece this year. The ball swung in and came to the head of Raul Jiminez at the near post. His header was destined for the far corner, but Neil Etheridge made a diving save to push the ball away. His touch fell to a streaking Matt Doherty at the far post, and he roofed the effort from point-blank range.

Cardiff came incredibly close to an equalizer past the half-hour mark after a mad scramble in front of net led to a long-distance volley by Harry Arter that rattled the post, nearly producing a stunning strike.

After the break, Gunnarsson took advantage of poor defending from Wolves to bring Cardiff level. Arter pumped the ball into the box with a clumsy swing that popped it high in the air. Sean Morrison got his head to it, and with Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio indecisive and the rest of the defense nowhere to be found, Gunnarsson lept into the air and scissor-kicked the ball into the net from close range.

That set Cardiff up for the moment of the match came the hosts as Hoilett put them into the lead with 13 minutes to go. Morrison chested down a deep cross into the box, laying it off for Callum Paterson right on the penalty spot, but he whiffed. The ball trickled to substitute Bobby Reid whose wild swing was blocked, and eventually the ball landed at the feet of Hoilett at the top-left corner of the box. He produced what the others could not, a moment of perfection that sailed effortlessly into the top corner of the net, past a helplessly outstretched Rui Patricio.

That strike against the run of play set Cardiff City up for all three points, as the home side kept Wolves off the scoreboard the rest of the way and earned the three points. It was the perfect 70th birthday for Neil Warnock, as his side moved out of the relegation zone with its third win of the season.

For Wolves, it’s a disappointing result against a team they were expected to beat. They miss the chance to jump into the top half of the table, instead sitting in 11th, two points back of Leicester City.