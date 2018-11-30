Mourinho attacks the media for treating Man United differently

Jose Mourinho is fed up with the rumors coming out of Manchester regarding his squad.
Speaking with the press before Manchester United’s visit to Southampton on Saturday, Mourinho said that his team is treated differently by the media, claiming scrutiny with his squad choices are met with more criticism than other Premier League managers.
“At Chelsea when Willian doesn’t play there is no problem with him and Sarri,” Mourinho said. “It is never a problem when Gabriel Jesus doesn’t get a game at City, it is just a normal Pep [Guardiola] decision. When Fabinho and Naby Keita don’t play for Liverpool they still love Jürgen [Klopp] and Jürgen loves them. Here when Paul [Pogba] is on the bench it is a disciplinary issue. When Alexis [Sanchez] is not playing he has had a fight with the manager. At this club players cannot have normal ups and downs, and the manager cannot coach or speak about his players.”
Mourinho even harkened back to the old nickname he gave himself years ago.
“In Manchester United, every time a player is not playing there is always a rumor, always a problem,” Mourinho said. “The player must have misbehaved, or the manager has had a fight with him. It only happens here, you make me feel very special because I am clearly different from everyone else.”
The English media has written of late about rumors regarding Sanchez and his unhappiness with a lack of playing time since moving to Manchester United last winter. In addition, there have been countless stories about Pogba’s supposed feud with Mourinho as many openly criticize the boss for misusing the French midfielder on the pitch.
Most recently, Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out at least until the festive period, and potentially until the turn of the calendar year. “I don’t believe in curses but I must admit he has had a very unlucky six months,” Mourinho said of Sanchez.