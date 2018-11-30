More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Mourinho fears Sanchez could miss months with injury

By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Just as Manchester United are easing into the busy upcoming holiday schedule, the club could be without one of its game-changing players.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match on Saturday against Southampton, manager Jose Mourinho said Friday he feared Alexis Sanchez could be out for the long term. In Mourinho’s words, Sanchez suffered an “aggressive muscular injury” in Thursday’s training session, and while a scan still needs to reveal the extent of the damage, Mourinho felt Sanchez’s reaction to the injury meant it was worse than a normal strain.

“It is an aggressive muscular injury,” Mourinho said. “He has not had a scan yet but the player is experienced. He knows what the injury is. From my experience, the painful scream and the way it happened, it will be a long time.  For me and Alexis Sanchez, the grade is different to the one that (Victor) Lindelof has and that was not easy.”

Lindelof recently suffered a thigh injury that he carried over from international duty with Sweden and aggravated it last weekend against Crystal Palace.

On paper, it’s a blow to a Manchester United side that is considerably think at the striker position, especially the way Mourinho rotates his lineups, and having Sanchez available for upcoming matches would be a nice security blanket to have if Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford continue to struggle in front of goal. However, it’s not like Sanchez has been a spring chicken this season. He’s managed just one goal himself in the Premier League and looks well off the pace compared to his halcyon days as a star with Arsenal and Barcelona before that.

Mourinho has cycled between Sanchez, Lukaku and Rashford for the past few games, and now he’ll just have to rotate between the latter pair, if the injury is as bad as it is feared.

Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 9:48 AM EST
  • Man City has won all six of its PL matches against AFC Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals and conceding only two. 
  • Raheem Sterling could become the first Premier League player to score in his first six appearances against a club, having scored in five previous against Bournemouth. 
  • AFC Bournemouth is yet to lose a PL away match against the reigning champions, as the Cherries won at Chelsea in both 2015/16 and 2017/18 and drew at Leicester City in 2016/17.

Manchester City looks to join elite company with a result this weekend as it takes on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). With a win or a draw, Manchester City would become just the third team to have three-or-more runs of 20-games unbeaten in the Premier League, an impressive feat.

On the other side, Bournemouth has fallen back to earth somewhat in the past few weeks, with three straight defeats. However, Eddie Howe‘s side is still in the top-ten and has history behind them, with good results on the road against recent reigning champions.

Man City did suffer a slight blow in the run up to this match. Kevin De Bruyne was looking to make his return once again from the sidelines in time for Saturday’s game, but now it looks like he’ll be out a further week. Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will all undergo fitness tests on Friday to see whether they’re ready to face the Cherries.

What they’re saying

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on whether he will rotate his squad this weekend: “Maybe [I will make changes], yeah, because it was a really tough game. The Champions League is always there and after this game we have another in three days and everybody deserves to play and will play.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on his approach to facing Manchester City: “Let’s wait and see. We like to think we’re adaptable and can make changes when necessary. We treat each game individually so we’ll try to come up with a plan that nullifies Man City’s strengths as best as we can while still maintaining a threat. We know it will be hard and City are the side we’ve struggled the most against, but I see the game more as a positive challenge than a negative one.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Manchester City continues to play well, even with some key injuries, while Bournemouth’s defense has begun to show signs of weaknesses. For the second week in a row, Bournemouth score and keep it close, but the talent of Man City leads it over the top. Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Colombia’s Junior reaches first Copa Sudamericana final

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 7:40 AM EST
SAO PAULO (AP) The Copa Sudamericana will feature first-time finalists Junior Barranquilla of Colombia and Atletico Paranaense of Brazil next week.

Junior completed the lineup on Thursday when it beat fellow Colombian side Santa Fe 1-0 in the semifinals, and 3-0 on aggregate.

Striker Teo Gutierrez scored in the first half.

Gutierrez and defender Gabriel Fuentes were sent off, and will miss the first leg of the final on Dec. 5 in Barranquilla.

The second leg will be on Dec. 12 in Curitiba, southern Brazil.

Sporting KC 2-3 Portland: Blanco stunner helps Portland to finals

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 11:53 PM EST
The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes, but were downed in part by an absolutely stunning goal as Sebastian Blanco‘s incredible long-distance snipe helped send 5th-seeded Portland into the MLS Cup final after a 3-2 second-leg victory over top seed Sporting KC. The victory followed a 0-0 result in the first leg from Portland that left Sporting KC vulnerable to the away goals rule, and that they were, with the third goal from Diego Valeri only coming deep into stoppage time with Kansas City pouring forward knowing they needed another with the score level at 2-all.

The game was a tale of two halves, as Portland was snuffed out in the first half as Kansas City proved the better team. After the break, the visitors turned the game on its head, with Blanco’s stunner the start. Diego Valeri provided the second, cancelling out a pair from Daniel Salloi and Gerso.

Sporting KC was in control across the opening 20 minutes, and earned an opener as a result. With four shots on target already on the board, the hosts took advantage of a trio of defensive mistakes by Portland, with Salloi capping off a scrappy finish. Johnny Russell looked to get around Liam Ridgewell down the right, and the Portland defender accidentally tapped the ball towards the middle of the box. That allowed Diego Rubio to feed Salloi, and his cross to the far post left Jeff Attinella in no-man’s land and saw Salloi finish it off past Zarek Valentin hoping to guard the line.

KC continued its dominant play, and looked to have a second as Salloi headed in off a corner, but it was whistled out for a foul on Ike Opara who attempted to back down Attinella as the ball floated into the far corner.

Diego Valeri had a hamstring scare in the 26th minute, and while he eventually came back on, Portland hardly saw a touch of the ball past the half-hour mark. KC had another goal ruled out in first-half stoppage time as Rubio slammed home a one-on-one finish after Russell fed him through, but the flag correctly went up to pull it back. Salloi was injured in the buildup, drawing a yellow card for David Guzman and leaving the goalscorer in a heap.

After halftime, Portland still needed a moment to get them back into the game, and they got that moment. Blanco unleashed the goal of the playoffs, a right-footed curler with space at the top of the box.

Portland took that moment of brilliance and built on it, flipping the game upside-down and earning a second, shocking the home fans and finishing things off. Valeri was the man to finish it off, with his head after Tim Meila had tapped the ball into the air as Jeremy Ebobisse looked to be through on goal.

On the hour mark, fans at Children’s Mercy Park began to throw trash onto the field, at which point the referee pulled the players off the field momentarily. Kansas City manager Peter Vermes was livid at those in attendance, screaming at fans to cut it out and let them finish the game. They returned to the field a few minutes later, and referee Mark Geiger was then in the spotlight as he awarded KC a free-kick inches outside the left edge of the box after Zarek Valentin fouled Gerso Fernandes, with the home side screaming for a penalty.

The game picked up in pace as Sporting KC needed two goals to advance and the panic set in. A 78th minute long-ball for substitute Gerso but was just out of reach with fellow sub Krisztian Nemeth ready to pounce. They’d draw back level with nine minutes to go as Gerso was the man to even it up . That ignited the game as it charged towards full-time, but it also brought sloppiness as KC became more desperate. Despite nine minutes of stoppage time, they had little left in the tank. A charging Gerso had the best chance, but obliterated the ball miles over the bar. The game was killed off as the Timbers caught the hosts poured forward, and on the break with nobody back, Chara found Valeri free for the third goal.

RBNY 1-0 Atlanta: Defense sends Atlanta to MLS finals

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 29, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
Tata Martino’s squad has stormed through the Major League Soccer season on two principles: possession and cutting edge. The playoffs are a completely different animal.

Atlanta United conceded 70% possession to New York and had just four shots on target, but the defense was on hand to hold the charged Supporters’ Shield winners at bay, earning a spot in the MLS Cup finals despite a 1-0 draw that gave the visitors to Red Bull Arena a 3-1 aggregate victory. New York struggled to create the multiple chances they needed to get back into the game, the lone goal coming in second-half stoppage time with seconds remaining.

The game’s possession was dominated from start to finish by New York, who knew they needed to score heavily to have a chance. Atlanta was happy to sit back and absorb pressure, and they used every opportunity to milk the clock. The predictable intensity was palpable, as every whistle was heavily contested and every decision argued intently.

Despite the possessional advantage for the hosts, Atlanta had the two most exciting moments of the first half. The first came literally 10 seconds into the match, as sloppy midfield play off the jump saw Julian Gressel stretch to feed Josef Martinez, but the Venezuelan’s weak effort was saved one-on-one by Luis Robles to keep Atlanta from a game-killing strike so early. Robles was required again off another turnover in the 21st minute, diving low to his right to save a Gressel effort from distance.

Atlanta, a possession-heavy team that Tata Martino drills heavily on playing out of the back, changed its mentality and began booting clearances away to preserve the clean sheet. Tyler Adams had a chance for New York, but skied an effort just before the break with Brad Guzan off his line.

After the break, New York had its best chance yet in the 53rd minute as Kaku sent in a cross that reached Alex Muyl but he couldn’t redirect the shot on target. It appeared that had Muyl let it go, Bradley Wright-Phillips would have been on hand for a good opportunity. Somehow, despite the need for a heavy goal tally, the Red Bulls had just one shot on target through the first hour of the match. Finally, it appeared New York had an opener with 10 minutes to go, but a VAR check determined that Aaron Long fouled Brad Guzan as the Atlanta goalkeeper went to catch the ball.

The goal finally came for New York to spoil the clean sheet as Tim Parker picked up the consolation in the 93rd minute, but it would do the hosts no good other than spoiling the clean sheet. Atlanta’s win avenges New York’s Supporters’ Shield win, snatching the top spot on the final day of the season after Atlanta slipped. Atlanta United will host the MLS Cup, with a better regular season finish than either Sporting KC or Portland.