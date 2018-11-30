Nuno bemoans ‘bad moment’ as Wolves fall winless in six

Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite running away with the Championship crown last season, was one of the best stories of the new Premier League season as they climbed as high as seventh in the table by mid-October. Nuno was hailed as a miracle worker, not only laying claim to one of the league’s savviest summer transfer windows, but laying claim to such a cohesive squad, it set the Premier League record for most consecutive unchanged starting lineups to start a season.

They’ve now failed to win since a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 6, a run of six matches that includes just a single point gained. The club has fallen down to 11th in the table, and that threatens to worsen as other teams could pass them over the weekend.

Following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City that saw Wolves throw away a one-goal lead at halftime, Nuno admitted the club is working to improve, and while the struggles may be getting to them mentally, he urged his team to keep trudging forward.

“It’s about being conscious of the moment that you are…we are in a bad moment,” Nuno said after the match. “We have bad performances [and] good performances, but we are not achieving results. And there’s only [one] way to keep working hard, believing what you, the things that you do, how you do it, and try to achieve that moment again.”

When asked if this defeat was particularly difficult to swallow given they were ahead, he said the losing streak is hard to stomach no matter the manner of defeat.

“All defeats are hard to take,” Nuno said, “but when you have the lead and you concede and the game changes from that, it’s very hard to understand what happened. I feel we had a better game than last week, but it was not enough.”

It doesn’t get any easier, as Wolves next takes the field at home against Chelsea before meeting Newcastle and Bournemouth in the run-up to the holiday schedule.

