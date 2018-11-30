Report: Villa set to join Iniesta in Japan

David Villa called time on his New York City FC adventure on Wednesday, and according to reports in Spain, he’s heading to Japan.
Villa is set to join former Spain and Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta at J-League club Vissel Kobe, according to Deportes Cuatro. The Athletic first reported that Villa was heading to Japan. Iniesta has been a revelation since moving to Japan, with a pair of goals in 13 matches so far in 2018, and a terrific display of passing from midfield, setting up his teammates for goal-scoring chances.
The 36-year-old Villa leaves MLS as one of the best foreign imports in league history. Villa finishes with 80 goals and 26 assists in just 124 games over four seasons, instantly turning NYCFC into a playoff contender. The signing of Villa is a great boost to the Japanese league’s overall reputation, while a big loss for NYCFC. It’s the end of an era in New York, which will now have to replace their star striker this offseason.
La Liga takes Spanish FA to court over game in U.S.
La Liga president Javier Tebas is following through on threats that he’ll take legal action to force through a league match in the U.S.
The Spanish top flight confirmed to the BBC that it had filed a lawsuit in Madrid, effectively trying to use legal means to force through an approval from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). “La Liga has taken a case to court in Madrid and expect a resolution in the coming days or weeks,” a league spokesperson said, via the BBC.
After announcing a 15-year deal with U.S. based sports marketing giant Relevant Sports to promote La Liga in the U.S. and elsewhere outside of Spain, La Liga revealed its intention to play a league match outside its sovereign shores. Barcelona and Girona agreed to move the return fixture, originally set to be in Girona, to Miami on January 26.
However, both the RFEF and FIFA have announced that they won’t approve this match played outside of Spain. La Liga needs approval from the RFEF, FIFA and U.S. Soccer before it can actually stage the game, and with less than two months to go, La Liga needs a decision one way or another.
It’s a bit embarrassing that both La Liga and Relevant Sports didn’t do any politiking or sounding out the necessary federations to get approval before announcing the idea, making the league look like it lacks organization and a plan. Of course, what might work in La Liga’s favor is the upcoming Copa Libertadores Final, set to take place in Madrid on December 9. Although it was moved due to quite extraordinary circumstances, the fact that it’s set to take place outside of CONMEBOL’s jurisdiction could provide La Liga with the loophole to force a league match outside of its borders.
FIFA bans former soccer official for 4 years in bribery case
Man City has won all six of its PL matches against AFC Bournemouth, scoring 21 goals and conceding only two.
Raheem Sterling could become the first Premier League player to score in his first six appearances against a club, having scored in five previous against Bournemouth.
AFC Bournemouth is yet to lose a PL away match against the reigning champions, as the Cherries won at Chelsea in both 2015/16 and 2017/18 and drew at Leicester City in 2016/17.
Manchester City looks to join elite company with a result this weekend as it takes on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). With a win or a draw, Manchester City would become just the third team to have three-or-more runs of 20-games unbeaten in the Premier League, an impressive feat.
On the other side, Bournemouth has fallen back to earth somewhat in the past few weeks, with three straight defeats. However, Eddie Howe‘s side is still in the top-ten and has history behind them, with good results on the road against recent reigning champions.
Man City did suffer a slight blow in the run up to this match. Kevin De Bruyne was looking to make his return once again from the sidelines in time for Saturday’s game, but now it looks like he’ll be out a further week. Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will all undergo fitness tests on Friday to see whether they’re ready to face the Cherries.
What they’re saying
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on whether he will rotate his squad this weekend: “Maybe [I will make changes], yeah, because it was a really tough game. The Champions League is always there and after this game we have another in three days and everybody deserves to play and will play.”
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on his approach to facing Manchester City: “Let’s wait and see. We like to think we’re adaptable and can make changes when necessary. We treat each game individually so we’ll try to come up with a plan that nullifies Man City’s strengths as best as we can while still maintaining a threat. We know it will be hard and City are the side we’ve struggled the most against, but I see the game more as a positive challenge than a negative one.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Manchester City continues to play well, even with some key injuries, while Bournemouth’s defense has begun to show signs of weaknesses. For the second week in a row, Bournemouth score and keep it close, but the talent of Man City leads it over the top. Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Mourinho fears Sanchez could miss months with injury
Just as Manchester United are easing into the busy upcoming holiday schedule, the club could be without one of its game-changing players.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match on Saturday against Southampton, manager Jose Mourinho said Friday he feared Alexis Sanchez could be out for the long term. In Mourinho’s words, Sanchez suffered an “aggressive muscular injury” in Thursday’s training session, and while a scan still needs to reveal the extent of the damage, Mourinho felt Sanchez’s reaction to the injury meant it was worse than a normal strain.
“It is an aggressive muscular injury,” Mourinho said. “He has not had a scan yet but the player is experienced. He knows what the injury is. From my experience, the painful scream and the way it happened, it will be a long time. For me and Alexis Sanchez, the grade is different to the one that (Victor) Lindelof has and that was not easy.”
The boss has provided an update on the fitness of Alexis Sanchez. #MUFC
Lindelof recently suffered a thigh injury that he carried over from international duty with Sweden and aggravated it last weekend against Crystal Palace.
On paper, it’s a blow to a Manchester United side that is considerably think at the striker position, especially the way Mourinho rotates his lineups, and having Sanchez available for upcoming matches would be a nice security blanket to have if Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford continue to struggle in front of goal. However, it’s not like Sanchez has been a spring chicken this season. He’s managed just one goal himself in the Premier League and looks well off the pace compared to his halcyon days as a star with Arsenal and Barcelona before that.
Mourinho has cycled between Sanchez, Lukaku and Rashford for the past few games, and now he’ll just have to rotate between the latter pair, if the injury is as bad as it is feared.