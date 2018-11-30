More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Cardiff City v. Wolves

By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
A pair of struggling clubs face off as Cardiff City hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves, after a strong start, has lost four of its last five and dropped down to 11th place in the table. Cardiff City meanwhile has continued to struggle in the relegation zone, but a win against Wolves will jump them out of the drop zone and give the squad some relief heading into December.

Expect a tough game, with a little bit of quality from Wolves and Cardiff mixed in on a cool evening in Wales.

In team news, Adama Traore and Romain Saiss both return to the starting lineup, while Canadian international Junior Hoilett returns to the Blue Birds starting XI.

LINEUPS

River captain could be banned from Copa Libertadores final in Madrid

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
Just when you thought this story couldn’t get any crazier, there is new news that could see River Plate’s captain unable to make the trip for the Copa Libertadores final recently scheduled to play in Madrid.

After fan violence caused the suspension of the Copa Libertadores final 2nd leg nearly two weeks ago, and after a highly-publicized search for a new venue to play the match after it was determined that Buenos Aires was too dangerous for the highly charged rivalry game, it was announced yesterday the match has been scheduled for play December 9 in Madrid.

River Plate captain Leo Ponzio played in Spain with Real Zaragoza from 2009-2012 before moving to River on a free transfer. This past February, Spanish authorities are proceeding on a match-fixing case in which alleges Real Zaragoza paid $1.5 million to Levante to buy a win on the final day of the season, thus avoiding relegation. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a six-year ban from the sport for the players and parties involved.

It is thought that, while the re-trial does not set to start until 2019, River Plate lawyers are concerned that the ban could be in effect until the trial concludes, at least in Spain, according to Spanish outlet Marca. No decision has yet been made on Ponzio making the trip, but the team is reportedly looking into the legal ramifications of his potential appearance in Spain.

This Real Zaragoza story and investigation has been made public for years in Spain and has taken a number of twists and turns. It was dismissed in 2016 due to a lack of evidence before being reopened this February. Other individuals caught up in the case include Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez, and Egypt national team manager Javier Aguirre.

Amid all the crazy happenings regarding this Copa Libertadores final second-leg over the last two weeks – the original matchday saga, the immediate aftermath of the fan violence, and the worldwide rescheduling process – this continues to muddy the waters as the new match date approaches.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester United

By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 3:18 PM EST
  • Southampton striker Danny Ings (hamstring) is ruled out while Ryan Bertrand (back) is a doubt. 
  • Man Utd’s Alexis Sanchez is missing with a hamstring injury sustained in training this week.
  • Diogo Dalot is set to make his United debut although Victor Lindelof (hamstring) is set to sit out. Luke Shaw returns after suspension.
  • Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Man Utd has won only four of its 10 PL matches against Southampton, having beaten Southampton in nine of the last 10 under the Scot.

Manchester United can get back into the top six with a win as they travel to the south coast to take on struggling Southampton.  (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho has had yet another tough couple of weeks in charge, with Man United looking off the pace even with a midweek UEFA Champions League win over Young Boys. However, they face another club that’s down on its luck in Southampton, which has dropped into the relegation zone with just eight points from 13 games and no wins in seven. If Mourinho’s seat is hot at Old Trafford, it’s nothing compared to Mark Hughes at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Hughes saved Southampton a year ago but his time may be running out. Even though it’s on the road, this match for Manchester United could be a chance for Mourinho’s men to find their mojo again.

What they’re saying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Diego Dalot, who could make his return from injury this weekend: “Players must be ready and in this case some are going away to the medical room and others are coming back. For example, this weekend will be the first call for Dalot. He’s ready now. He had an important injury and then surgery, and then a second injury with the national team [Portugal Under-21s] when he was already playing against Young Boys and Derby County. When he was almost there, he was injured for the national team but now he’s had two weeks of training and we think he’s ready now.“

Southampton manager Mark Hughes on facing Man United: “We looked at a different thing – different in terms of formation, going back to three at the back. That will have positives in games, and sometimes there’s negatives in any formation you go with, but it was interesting to see how the guys got back to that system and they looked very, very comfortable with it. I think that’s the benefit of the work we’ve done during the summer, so very quickly they understood the fundamentals of that. I just think it gives us another string to our bow. We’ve got to be versatile, we’ve got to be flexible in terms of how we go up against teams, because every team gives you different problems.

Video Preview

Prediction

Southampton is in a bad run of form and even with Alexis Sanchez’s injury, Man United still has enough firepower to overcoming the Saints. Mourinho gets a brief reprieve, while Hughes’ seat grows ever hotter. Manchester United 2-0 Southampton

 

 

Report: Loan interest in Fulham’s USMNT youngster de la Torre is high

By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
According to a report by HITC Sports’ Pete O’Rourke about a week ago, there is high interest around Europe for Fulham youngster Luca De La Torre.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for the USMNT in early June, coming in off the bench for the final 13 minutes of a 2-1 loss to Ireland, less than a year after making his league debut for the club the previous October.

While de la Torre has yet to appear in a Premier League match for Fulham, he has played 101 minutes in two EFL Cup matches this season, including an 85-minute Man of the Match appearance against Millwall where he scored a goal and assisted two others in a 3-1 win. De la Torre also impressed in preseason, and is highly regarded by Fulham as a top academy prospect.

The report states that the San Diego-born midfielder has intrigued teams around Europe to the point of inquiry, with “several sides at the top end of the Championship chasing promotion and a number of clubs in France, Holland, Germany, Portugal and Belgium” all contacting the club about a potential loan.

De la Torre left USMNT camp early this past international break to return to Fulham amid a managerial change, hoping to use the days off to impress new boss Claudio Ranieri. The United States had a match in London against England, and the 20-year-old stayed there to rejoin Fulham while the rest of the squad departed for Genk to take on Italy.

With the January transfer window nearing, it’s possible that de la Torre could be on the move soon. However, with Ranieri still hoping to sort out Fulham’s midfield in the midst of a relegation battle, it’s also possible that he stays to fight for a place in the squad. Tom Cairney has not been able to replicate his Championship form of the last few years amidst injuries and poor play, while new signing Jean-Michael Seri has slowed after a hot start to his Premier League career. Andre Schurrle has played up the middle of late, but the German international seems to be at his best out wide, potentially allowing for de la Torre to slide in if Cairney’s injuries persist or he’s unable to improve on his poor form.

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic liked to use Cup matches to get youth products time on the field, and de la Torre was the beneficiary of such preferences, but it remains to be seen how Ranieri will treat the academy youngsters. De la Torre was not in the matchday squad for Ranieri’s 3-2 debut win over Southampton, with Cairney starting and attacking midfielders Neeskins Kebano and Floyd Ayite preferred on the bench.

La Liga takes Spanish FA to court over game in U.S.

By Daniel KarellNov 30, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
La Liga president Javier Tebas is following through on threats that he’ll take legal action to force through a league match in the U.S.

The Spanish top flight confirmed to the BBC that it had filed a lawsuit in Madrid, effectively trying to use legal means to force through an approval from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). “La Liga has taken a case to court in Madrid and expect a resolution in the coming days or weeks,” a league spokesperson said, via the BBC.

[Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth]

After announcing a 15-year deal with U.S. based sports marketing giant Relevant Sports to promote La Liga in the U.S. and elsewhere outside of Spain, La Liga revealed its intention to play a league match outside its sovereign shores. Barcelona and Girona agreed to move the return fixture, originally set to be in Girona, to Miami on January 26.

However, both the RFEF and FIFA have announced that they won’t approve this match played outside of Spain. La Liga needs approval from the RFEF, FIFA and U.S. Soccer before it can actually stage the game, and with less than two months to go, La Liga needs a decision one way or another.

It’s a bit embarrassing that both La Liga and Relevant Sports didn’t do any politiking or sounding out the necessary federations to get approval before announcing the idea, making the league look like it lacks organization and a plan. Of course, what might work in La Liga’s favor is the upcoming Copa Libertadores Final, set to take place in Madrid on December 9. Although it was moved due to quite extraordinary circumstances, the fact that it’s set to take place outside of CONMEBOL’s jurisdiction could provide La Liga with the loophole to force a league match outside of its borders.