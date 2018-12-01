AT HALF: Chicharito on the board, Bournemouth level at Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are goals in all five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs, including a stunner at Leicester City and two red cards.

Man City 1-1 Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

Bernardo Silva‘s early goal was answered by Callum Wilson before halftime as the Cherries are hanging with the hosts.

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

It’s level at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Mathias Jorgensen put the Terriers ahead in the first minute. His teammate Steve Mounie took a red card in the 32nd and Shane Duffy restored level terms for Brighton before the break.

Leicester City 2-0 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

A Jamie Vardy penalty and marvelous juggling goal from James Maddison have the Foxes holding the Hornets down.

Newcastle United 0-1 West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Javier Chicharito took one of West Ham’s few chances, and Ayoze Perez has missed several chances to level the score at St. James’ Park.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The Eagles are deservedly ahead of lowly Burnley, with James McArthur‘s 16th minute the only goal as Palace is out-attempting the Clarets 9-0.

