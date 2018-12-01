AT HALF: Chicharito on the board, Bournemouth level at Man City

There are goals in all five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs, including a stunner at Leicester City and two red cards.
Man City 1-1 Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
Bernardo Silva‘s early goal was answered by Callum Wilson before halftime as the Cherries are hanging with the hosts.
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
It’s level at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Mathias Jorgensen put the Terriers ahead in the first minute. His teammate Steve Mounie took a red card in the 32nd and Shane Duffy restored level terms for Brighton before the break.
Leicester City 2-0 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
A Jamie Vardy penalty and marvelous juggling goal from James Maddison have the Foxes holding the Hornets down.
Newcastle United 0-1 West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Javier Chicharito took one of West Ham’s few chances, and Ayoze Perez has missed several chances to level the score at St. James’ Park.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
The Eagles are deservedly ahead of lowly Burnley, with James McArthur‘s 16th minute the only goal as Palace is out-attempting the Clarets 9-0.
River Plate has announced its refusal to travel to Spain for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.
“The Argentine Football Association (AFA) can not and should not allow a handful of violent ones to impede the development of the Superclásico in our country,” said a press release.
River and Boca Juniors were level at 2 after one leg, setting up a monumental home decider, but River fans attacked the Boca team bus, injuring or sickening multiple players via tear gas and broken glass.
That postponed the game a few hours, and then a day, and ultimately the match was rescheduled for Dec. 9 at the Bernabeu in Madrid.
River says the decision to move the match distorts the competition, harms those who bought tickets for the home match, and affects their chances of winning the tie.
James Maddison has had an up and down last seven days.
But Saturday was definitely a high point of his Premier League career so far.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The Leicester City attacker — who was sent off early in their draw at Brighton last week for two yellow cards, the second for simulation — put his team 2-0 up against Watford on Saturday in some style.
A cross into the middle from Marc Albrighton found Maddison and he controlled with one touch, took another and then volleyed home without the ball touching the floor.
Watch the magical goal in the video above, as the young Englishman delivered a wonderful moment.
Five Premier League games take place at 10 a.m ET on Saturday, with the reigning champions Manchester City in action.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Man City host Bournemouth, West Ham head to Newcastle, Leicester welcome Watford, Brighton travel to Huddersfield and Crystal Palace clash with Burnley.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
A French couple are currently in a legal battle to name their son after two of France’s World Cup winning stars.
“Ah, he’s so cute, little Griezmann Mbappe” has a ring to it right?
Maybe not, but still, why is this an issue? The parents have named their son after two legends of French soccer, players they obviously admire.
Is this any different than someone calling their son James because they love watching LeBron James play basketball? Okay, that was a bad example…
According to local reports in La Montagne, the baby was born in the southern town of Brive earlier this month and has already been given the name. However, due to laws in France stating that the name must be changed if it “is contrary to the interest of the child” the police may force his parents to name him something else.
I’m looking forward to his first birthday when he gets two special visitors turning up at the front door…