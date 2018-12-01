Brighton fight back to beat 10-man Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huddersfield took lead after 55 seconds

Steve Mounie sent off in first half

Brighton’s Andone scores first PL goal to win it

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, as the Terriers took an early lead but couldn’t build on it after Steve Mounie was sent off.

Mathias Jorgensen scored the fastest goal of the PL season so far to make it 1-0, but Mounie was shown a straight red card and Brighton sprung into life. Shane Duffy made it 1-1 and then Florin Andone was the hero for the Seagulls with his first goal in England to secure all three points.

With the win Brighton move up to 11th on 18 points, while Huddersfield are in 17th and just one point out of the relegation zone.

The home side got off to a perfect start within the first minute, as poor Brighton defending from a Huddersfield long-throw allowed Jorgensen to nod home the opener off the post.

Jorgensen’s goal was the fastest in the PL so far this season, timed at just 55 seconds.

Brighton battled their way back into the game and Shane Duffy’s header was saved well by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The game then swung in Brighton’s favor as Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie was shown a straight red card. The Frenchman flew into a challenge on Yves Bissouma with his studs showing and referee Michael Oliver had no choice but to reduce Huddersfield to 10 men. Brighton went close through Jose Izquierdo’s shot just before half time, as the Seagulls smelt blood in the water.

Brighton equalized right on half time as Duffy headed home Solly March‘s cross and the Seagulls went in level at the break.

At the start of the second half Lossl was forced into two fine saves from Bissouma and Pascal Gross in quick succession, and that was a sign of things to come.

The winning goal arrived for Brighton through Romanian striker Andone, as he headed home March’s cross to make it 2-1 and break Huddersfield’s hearts with his first goal for the Seagulls.

