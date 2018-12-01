More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP

Bundesliga wrap: Gnabry drives Bayern; American makes 1st Bundesliga start

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund continued its winning ways, while Niko Kovac and Bayern Munich may finally be pulling it all together for a worthwhile chase for the Bundesliga title.

Hoffenheim 1-1 Schalke

Saturday will go down as an unforgettable one for California native Haji Wright, as the 20-year-old American center forward made his first Bundesliga start (a week after coming off the bench for his first senior appearance).

Wright played 70 minutes, leaving the match one minute after countryman Weston McKennie entered as a sub. Wright’s was industrious on the day but only managed 18 touches and 4-for-4 passing to go with his mileage up top.

As for Schalke, it answered in-form Andrej Kramaric‘s 59th minute goal with Nabil Bentaleb‘s 73rd minute marker to earn a point and move 11th.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Freiburg

Speaking of Americans, the league-leading hosts’ Christian Pulisic missed this one with a calf injury. No problem, really, as Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer scored to move the table lead to seven points before second-place Gladbach plays Sunday.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Werder Bremen
The serial champions are third for the time-being following a Serge Gnabry double at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Mainz — Friday
Stuttgart 1-0 Augsburg
Hannover 96 0-2 Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday
Nurnberg vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 2:30 p.m. ET Monday

Mourinho: Draw was “fair” but “we were more dominant”

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
With each passing week and result, Manchester United looks less like one of the Premier League’s title contenders top-four clubs “big-six” sides, and more like an expensive yacht floating down a river without an operating engine or any control over which direction the vessel meanders to next.

This is, of course, a pretty harsh analogy to describe the club’s current state under manager Jose Mourinho. But the overall tone and content of Mourinho’s message following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton — a result which required the Red Devils to come back from 2-0 down after 20 minutes — seemed to indicate that Mourinho was anything but concerned about recent results and that he wasn’t too terribly bothered by — or aware of — the fact that his side has won just three of its last nine PL games.

What’s worse, they’ve managed to fall a goal (or more) behind in six of those nine games. The fact they’ve lost just two of the nine is largely irrelevant when you remember we’re talking about a club that has spent the way Man United has since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford.

Anyway, here’s Mourinho explaining how a makeshift backline and disjointed possession in midfielder were insurmountable challenges against the team that entered the weekend 19th place in the league table — quotes from the BBC:

“I think the result is quite fair in spite of the fact we were more dominant in the game. They had a better start than us. We were in trouble, organizing a defensive line with only one center back, we tried to protect that weakness with playing three instead of two central defenders.

“It worked quite well, the goals we conceded were a direct free kick and a good shot. But we needed to lose less balls in midfield and if you do that you have more continuity in attack.”

“We lost easy balls in the transition to attacking areas making it more difficult for our attackers against a line of five defenders.

“I’m always confident but always doubtful at the same time because we don’t start well many times. Today we had a reason for the fragility. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic were out of position, and Phil Jones had to step up, and in my opinion he played really well.”

“When the players don’t understand simplicity is genius, it is difficult to have that continuity.

“Choices, when they have the ball, what we needed to improve was to play one-touch, two-touch, make it simple, make it arrive fast for the attacking players. By losing too many balls in midfield we broke the dynamic that usually leads to goals.”

Perhaps the best way for a manager to avoid being fired is to remain as quiet and calm as possible, so as to avoid drawing attention to the fact your team is wildly underperforming and you’re getting completely indifferent performances out of most of the biggest names in the squad.

Man Utd comes back to draw Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
  • Armstrong puts Saints up
  • Cedric scores beautiful free kick (video)
  • Lukaku, Herrera level it by halftime

Marcus Rashford set up a pair of goals to answer an early Southampton flurry, as Manchester United drew Saints 2-2 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester United pulled into seventh on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, and will finish the weekend at least six points back of the Top Four.

Cedric Soares and Stuart Armstrong scored for Southampton, who are a point back of 17th place Huddersfield Town.

Saints took the lead in the 13th minute, with 18-year-old Michael Obafemi taking a couple of touches atop the box before finding Armstrong wide for a low drive past David De Gea.

And outstanding free kick put United in real danger, as Cedric Soares dipped a vicious effort over the wall and inside the near post. De Gea was flailing at the effort, and Saints had a 2-0 lead.

Lukaku scored his first goal since mid-September when he burst onto a deft Rashford touch pass to make it 2-1 in the 34th.

And Rashford set up Herrera for a gorgeous back leg finish with a powerful run into the right side of the box.

Shaw drilled a shot wide of the far post off a 61st minute corner kick as United began to reassert its control of the match.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took a long shot that De Gea dove to save in the 75th, a up part of a down half to that point.

Saints had another go from distance via Mario Lemina, with De Gea tipping it over the frame.

Chicharito scores twice, heats up as West Ham begins nice run of fixtures

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had some kind of day on Saturday at St. James’ Park.

West Ham United’s Mexican forward scored a pair of goals sandwiched around two flubbed, straight-forward chances as the Irons beat Newcastle United 3-0.

Hernandez, 30, made a perfectly-timed run into his office to nod an opener past Martin Dubravka before bursting onto a Marko Arnautovic flick for his second.

That goal was a marvel, the strong El Tri star roasting Fabian Schar before hitting a hard low shot into the goal.

It was a rare start for Hernandez, who said he’s had to relax and wait for his turn atop the attack.

From the BBC:

“I know I am doing well on the training ground. I have been patient. In this world when you have confidence it is easier to perform like I did today. I missed two but we did a good job, my team-mates.

“We have a big squad, with people waiting for an opportunity. We have another opportunity at home next up.”

Here’s Pellegrini:

“We arrive with the World Cup and Javier (Hernandez) was five weeks ill. It is not easy to recover his best moment but he is a scorer. When I start with him today because before that he could not play a complete game. I am happy for him.”

Felipe Anderson also scored for the Irons, who move into 13th place with 15 points. This is part of a promising run of fixtures of Pellegrini’s men, who next host Cardiff City and Crystal Palace before visiting Fulham and returning home for Watford before trips to Southampton and Burnley.

Dyche: Burnley’s “eye of the tiger has gone”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Sean Dyche may need to get Sylvester Stallone over to Burnley to give his team a little pep talk as soon as possible.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Burnley have now gone seven games without a win in the Premier League and the team who finished in seventh place last season are in the relegation zone and struggling badly for form right now.

They lost 2-0 at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the scoreline could have been much worse as Palace had 29 attempts at goal. Burnley didn’t have a single shot on target throughout.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Dyche wants them to follow Rocky Balboa’s lead.

“The best side won, simple as that. We are in the position where the eye of the tiger has gone, last season everyone was on it. To get the eye of the tiger back, a boxer has to get back in the gym. We’ve got to get back on the training ground and work hard,” Dyche said.

“It’s frustrating, they have given so much to the cause but then fear comes in, it’s a tough thing. It plays tricks with you, and players get stretched as individuals. We have to be a team, and we are a bit stretched at the moment. The effort’s good, but it’s a but misguided at the moment, we have to remind them how they can play.”

Burnley won so many games last season by fine margins as Dyche ground out every ounce of talent from his playing squad which led to European qualification.

The Clarets were knocked out of Europe in the qualifying rounds and that hangover from starting their season early still seems to be hanging around.

Burnley now face Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in their next four games and all of a sudden they face being cut adrift in the relegation scrap.

We all love a great underdog story and Burnley’s rise to the Premier League has certainly been one of those. But can they find “the eye of the tiger” again?