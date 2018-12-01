Chicharito brace leads West Ham at Newcastle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two goals for Chicharito

Newcastle out-attempts WHUFC 16-7

West Ham goes 13th

End of NUFC’s three-match win streak

Javier Hernandez scored a pair of goals to lead West Ham United to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Felipe Anderson added a third goal in stoppage time to give the Irons their second away win of the season.

Both teams started the day with 12 points, and West Ham is up to 13th with the win.

The Irons led after 11 minutes of play, with Robert Snodgrass‘ right wing cross meeting the well-timed run of El Tri poached Hernandez for 1-0.

Newcastle came close to scoring via free kick, a sweeping left-footed cross from Matt Ritchie headed to West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski from Ayoze Perez.

The Spaniard missed a header in the 27th minute, and badly flubbed a stoppage time chance before Pablo Zabaleta slid to block an in-tight Salmon Rondon chance.

47 – All 47 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have come from inside the box, with only Tim Cahill posting a better 100% record (56/56 from inside the box). Poached. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2018

Chicharito missed two golden chances to make it 2-0, losing a Marko Arnautovic square pass in his feet before firing a 1v1 chance wide of Martin Dubravka‘s near post.

Fabian Schar won a corner when Perez slipped him deep into the right side of the box, but his shot was saved for a corner by Fabianski.

Instead, Chicharito made it 2-0 in the 64th when he perfectly timed his run to meet a headed flick from Arnautovic before beating Fabianski to the near post.

Mohamed Diame could reach a chance to make it 2-0 in the 66th.

Dubravka then stymied a Felipe Anderson breakaway.

Newcastle kept trying to find a way back, with missed crosses and low-percentage shots telling most of the story.

