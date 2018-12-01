Chicharito scores twice, heats up as West Ham begins nice run of fixtures

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had some kind of day on Saturday at St. James’ Park.
West Ham United’s Mexican forward scored a pair of goals sandwiched around two flubbed, straight-forward chances as the Irons beat Newcastle United 3-0.
[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-3 West Ham ]
Hernandez, 30, made a perfectly-timed run into his office to nod an opener past Martin Dubravka before bursting onto a Marko Arnautovic flick for his second.
That goal was a marvel, the strong El Tri star roasting Fabian Schar before hitting a hard low shot into the goal.
It was a rare start for Hernandez, who said he’s had to relax and wait for his turn atop the attack.
“I know I am doing well on the training ground. I have been patient. In this world when you have confidence it is easier to perform like I did today. I missed two but we did a good job, my team-mates.
“We have a big squad, with people waiting for an opportunity. We have another opportunity at home next up.”
Here’s Pellegrini:
“We arrive with the World Cup and Javier (Hernandez) was five weeks ill. It is not easy to recover his best moment but he is a scorer. When I start with him today because before that he could not play a complete game. I am happy for him.”
Felipe Anderson also scored for the Irons, who move into 13th place with 15 points. This is part of a promising run of fixtures of Pellegrini’s men, who next host Cardiff City and Crystal Palace before visiting Fulham and returning home for Watford before trips to Southampton and Burnley.