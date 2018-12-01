Clinical Leicester beat 10-man Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester have won all 5 of their home PL matches against Watford, scoring 10 goals and conceding one

Leicester five games unbeaten since December 2017

Watford have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 away PL games

Leicester City beat 10-man Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Claude Puel‘s men were clinical against the wasteful Hornets.

First half goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison did the business for Leicester, while Andre Gray missed several chances and Etienne Capoue was shown a late red card for a lunging tackle.

With the win Leicester made it five games unbeaten and move up to seventh places on 21 points, while Watford slip to 10th place with 20 points.

After an end-to-end opening to the game, Leicester took the lead from the penalty spot, as Vardy latched onto a great ball from a Ben Chilwell and was brought down by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Vardy stepped up to score his second spot kick in as many PL games to make it 1-0.

Buoyed by their opener, Leicester continued to pin Watford back as Marc Albrighton‘s cross just missed Vardy. Leicester’s second did arrive before the break as a swift counter saw Albrighton cross from the right to Maddison.

The English youngster controlled the ball, took a touch and volleyed home without the ball hitting the floor. 2-0 to Leicester, as Maddison was in the headlines for all the right reasons after his red card at Brighton last weekend. Before half time there were chances at both ends as Demarai Gray missed a good opportunity, then Issac Success fluffed his lines for Watford.

In the second half the game continued in an end-to-end fashion, even though Leicester had the better of the chances.

Demarai Gray hit the post for Leicester after good work from Andreas Perreira but the Foxes looked far from comfortable and were reduced to trying to hit Watford on the counter.

Substitute Andre Gray missed a glorious chance for Watford as he put a close-range header wide, then Success played in Gray but he got it all wrong as Watford’s final big chance to get back into the game came and went.

Capoue was sent off late on for a lunging tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho, and that summed up Watford’s miserable afternoon.

