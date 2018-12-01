Crystal Palace batter Burnley, finally win at home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace secure first home win of season

First win in 9 PL games for Palace

Burnley without a win in 7

Clarets failed to have a shot on target, Palace had 29 attempts

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as the Eagles battered free-falling Burnley in south London.

James McArthur and Andros Townsend scored the goals for Palace, as the totally outplayed Burnley throughout.

With the win, their first at home this season, Palace move up to 15th place and have 12 points. Burnley remain in 18th with nine points.

Palace dominated the early proceedings and were on the front foot as Burnley struggled to settle into the game. Joe Hart saved superbly from Max Meyer, as the German playmaker almost curled home a brilliant effort, while Zaha flashed a ball across goal which nobody got on the end of.

The home side then took the lead, deservedly, but it came rather fortuitously. McArthur’s cross towards Max Meyer missed everyone and struck the foot of the post before going in.

Palace continued to bully Burnley in the first half as Meyer again went close and the Clarets were thankful they only trailed 1-0.

In the second half it was much of the same as Palace went close through Zaha who hammered over, then Luka Milivojevic made a mess of his effort after getting plenty of time in the box. Zaha, Patrick Van Aanholt and McArthur then all went close in the same attack as Palace had three bites at the cherry but couldn’t finish.

Zaha hit the bar soon after as Palace battered Burnley and Hart denied Palace’s McArthur once again late on as the Eagles pushed hard for a second.

The second goal finally arrived as Townsend smashed home a beautiful left foot shot to put Palace 2-0 up with their 27th attempt of the game.

Ashley Barnes missed a glorious chance late on and that summed up Burnley’s day as Dyche’s side failed to put an effort on target.

Roy Hodgson‘s side were in celebratory mood at the final whistle as they sealed their first win in nine games.

