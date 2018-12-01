Man City finds groove to topple Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leaders remain unbeaten

City with 73 percent possession

Bournemouth out shot 16-4

Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Ilkay Gundogan scored as Manchester City broke a halftime deadlock to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Callum Wilson scored for Bournemouth, which sinks ninth with 20 points.

League-leading City is up to 38 points, with Leroy Sane producing another fine display in the win.

City, as expected, had most of the ball and missed the frame or were denied by Asmir Begovic on their early chances.

The goal came in the 16th through Bernardo. Oklesandr Zinchenko sent Leroy Sane through to Begovic, who parried the German’s shot to Bernardo.

Bournemouth scored before halftime after a solid spell of possession, with Wilson leaping to nod a Steve Cook cross beyond the reach of Ederson.

6 – Raheem Sterling is the first player in @premierleague history to score in his first six appearances against a single opponent, netting in all six of his games for Man City against Bournemouth. Haunting. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2018

Raheem Sterling’s dribble across the box saw his strike deflect off the post, and Gabriel Jesus couldn’t geto the 54th minute rebound.

Sterling got his goal two minutes later, darting to poke a rebound past Begovic. And Gundogan completed the scoring with just over 10 minutes to play.

