Man Utd comes back to draw Southampton

Armstrong puts Saints up

Cedric scores beautiful free kick (video)

Lukaku, Herrera level it by halftime

Marcus Rashford set up a pair of goals to answer an early Southampton flurry, as Manchester United drew Saints 2-2 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester United pulled into seventh on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, and will finish the weekend at least six points back of the Top Four.

Cedric Soares and Stuart Armstrong scored for Southampton, who are a point back of 17th place Huddersfield Town.

Saints took the lead in the 13th minute, with 18-year-old Michael Obafemi taking a couple of touches atop the box before finding Armstrong wide for a low drive past David De Gea.

And outstanding free kick put United in real danger, as Cedric Soares dipped a vicious effort over the wall and inside the near post. De Gea was flailing at the effort, and Saints had a 2-0 lead.

Lukaku scored his first goal since mid-September when he burst onto a deft Rashford touch pass to make it 2-1 in the 34th.

And Rashford set up Herrera for a gorgeous back leg finish with a powerful run into the right side of the box.

981 – Romelu Lukaku’s strike vs Southampton has ended a run of 12 games and 981 minutes without a goal for Manchester United in all competitions since netting against Watford in September. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2018

Shaw drilled a shot wide of the far post off a 61st minute corner kick as United began to reassert its control of the match.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took a long shot that De Gea dove to save in the 75th, a up part of a down half to that point.

Saints had another go from distance via Mario Lemina, with De Gea tipping it over the frame.

Follow @NicholasMendola