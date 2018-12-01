Pep happy with Man City performance to follow up UCL match

Pep Guardiola has won 400 matches as a manager between Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.
[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Bournemouth ]
The Catalan boss didn’t find it easy, and also didn’t know he was that near to a career milestone.
“My 400th win as a manager? I didn’t know that. Congratulations Pep. I am very pleased to win in that way.”
The 400th win was not without drama, with City conceding an equalizer to Callum Wilson to make it 1-1, but the Premier League leaders were pretty comfortable once they found their groove.
“We had a lack of rhythm in the first half, Bournemouth are so fast up front and so hard to play against,” he said. “In the second half Raheem Sterling changed the game, and Fabian Delph. We were much better. We play every three days, that is why we were flat. Sometimes it is complicated, and the opponents are good too.”
City has Watford and Chelsea next before its UEFA Champions League group stage finale versus Hoffenheim and a visit from Everton.