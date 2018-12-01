More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Pep happy with Man City performance to follow up UCL match

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Pep Guardiola has won 400 matches as a manager between Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan boss didn’t find it easy, and also didn’t know he was that near to a career milestone.

“My 400th win as a manager? I didn’t know that. Congratulations Pep. I am very pleased to win in that way.”

The 400th win was not without drama, with City conceding an equalizer to Callum Wilson to make it 1-1, but the Premier League leaders were pretty comfortable once they found their groove.

From the BBC:

“We had a lack of rhythm in the first half, Bournemouth are so fast up front and so hard to play against,” he said. “In the second half Raheem Sterling changed the game, and Fabian Delph. We were much better. We play every three days, that is why we were flat. Sometimes it is complicated, and the opponents are good too.”

City has Watford and Chelsea next before its UEFA Champions League group stage finale versus Hoffenheim and a visit from Everton.

Man Utd comes back to draw Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
  • Armstrong puts Saints up
  • Cedric scores beautiful free kick (video)
  • Lukaku, Herrera level it by halftime

Marcus Rashford set up a pair of goals to answer an early Southampton flurry, as Manchester United drew Saints 2-2 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester United pulled into seventh on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, and will finish the weekend at least six points back of the Top Four.

Cedric Soares and Stuart Armstrong scored for Southampton, who are a point back of 17th place Huddersfield Town.

Saints took the lead in the 13th minute, with 18-year-old Michael Obafemi taking a couple of touches atop the box before finding Armstrong wide for a low drive past David De Gea.

And outstanding free kick put United in real danger, as Cedric Soares dipped a vicious effort over the wall and inside the near post. De Gea was flailing at the effort, and Saints had a 2-0 lead.

Lukaku scored his first goal since mid-September when he burst onto a deft Rashford touch pass to make it 2-1 in the 34th.

And Rashford set up Herrera for a gorgeous back leg finish with a powerful run into the right side of the box.

Shaw drilled a shot wide of the far post off a 61st minute corner kick as United began to reassert its control of the match.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took a long shot that De Gea dove to save in the 75th, a up part of a down half to that point.

Saints had another go from distance via Mario Lemina, with De Gea tipping it over the frame.

Chicharito scores twice, heats up as West Ham begins nice run of fixtures

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had some kind of day on Saturday at St. James’ Park.

West Ham United’s Mexican forward scored a pair of goals sandwiched around two flubbed, straight-forward chances as the Irons beat Newcastle United 3-0.

Hernandez, 30, made a perfectly-timed run into his office to nod an opener past Martin Dubravka before bursting onto a Marko Arnautovic flick for his second.

That goal was a marvel, the strong El Tri star roasting Fabian Schar before hitting a hard low shot into the goal.

It was a rare start for Hernandez, who said he’s had to relax and wait for his turn atop the attack.

From the BBC:

“I know I am doing well on the training ground. I have been patient. In this world when you have confidence it is easier to perform like I did today. I missed two but we did a good job, my team-mates.

“We have a big squad, with people waiting for an opportunity. We have another opportunity at home next up.”

Here’s Pellegrini:

“We arrive with the World Cup and Javier (Hernandez) was five weeks ill. It is not easy to recover his best moment but he is a scorer. When I start with him today because before that he could not play a complete game. I am happy for him.”

Felipe Anderson also scored for the Irons, who move into 13th place with 15 points. This is part of a promising run of fixtures of Pellegrini’s men, who next host Cardiff City and Crystal Palace before visiting Fulham and returning home for Watford before trips to Southampton and Burnley.

Dyche: Burnley’s “eye of the tiger has gone”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Sean Dyche may need to get Sylvester Stallone over to Burnley to give his team a little pep talk as soon as possible.

Burnley have now gone seven games without a win in the Premier League and the team who finished in seventh place last season are in the relegation zone and struggling badly for form right now.

They lost 2-0 at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the scoreline could have been much worse as Palace had 29 attempts at goal. Burnley didn’t have a single shot on target throughout.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Dyche wants them to follow Rocky Balboa’s lead.

“The best side won, simple as that. We are in the position where the eye of the tiger has gone, last season everyone was on it. To get the eye of the tiger back, a boxer has to get back in the gym. We’ve got to get back on the training ground and work hard,” Dyche said.

“It’s frustrating, they have given so much to the cause but then fear comes in, it’s a tough thing. It plays tricks with you, and players get stretched as individuals. We have to be a team, and we are a bit stretched at the moment. The effort’s good, but it’s a but misguided at the moment, we have to remind them how they can play.”

Burnley won so many games last season by fine margins as Dyche ground out every ounce of talent from his playing squad which led to European qualification.

The Clarets were knocked out of Europe in the qualifying rounds and that hangover from starting their season early still seems to be hanging around.

Burnley now face Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in their next four games and all of a sudden they face being cut adrift in the relegation scrap.

We all love a great underdog story and Burnley’s rise to the Premier League has certainly been one of those. But can they find “the eye of the tiger” again?

