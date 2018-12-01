More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
PL Sunday preview: Two London derbies, plus the Merseyside

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 8:24 PM EST
Sunday is Derby Day in the Premier League, as a pair of sides from each of west London, north London and Merseyside will square off back-to-back-to-back, beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

Chelsea vs. Fulham — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the PL season — and with it, most realistic title hopes, perhaps — came to an end last weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Maurizio Sarri’s side and handed the Italian his first defeat. Chelsea actually sit fourth in the table, despite their lone defeat — compared to Tottenham’s three — ahead of Sunday’s visit from west London rivals Fulham. Sarri will face his compatriot, newly appointed Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, some 20 years after their first face-to-face meeting, in Florence.

“Friend is a big word, but I like him very much,” Sarri said this week. “I visited him in Florence 20 years ago. I think he doesn’t remember this meeting but it was very important for me. He visited us around 40 days ago to see our training. He spoke to me and Gianfranco (Zola).”

Since taking over at Craven Cottage, all Ranieri has done is inspire the Cottagers to one victory — their second of the season and first since August — in his one game in charge. While the three points were a welcome change after nine games without a win (and six straight defeats), the defense remains as leaky as ever, which will almost certainly be a major stumbling block against Player of the Year candidate Eden Hazard (7 goals, 4 assists in 12 appearances).

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: None | Fulham — OUT: Kevin McDonald (hamstring), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (knock)

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The season-long narratives surrounding Arsenal and Spurs couldn’t be any more different heading into Sunday’s north London derby, yet it’s Spurs — the disappointing nomads of the PL — who sit third in the table, while Arsenal — the reinvigorated giant under new manager Unai Emery — sit fifth, albeit just three points behind their bitter rivals.

Spurs have picked up their points in far less entertaining fashion — a great departure from the last two seasons under Mauricio Pochettino, when they played some of the most attractive attacking soccer in the world — and relied heavily upon makeshift defensive and midfield units, as the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele have all taken turns missing a handful of games each through injuries following a heavy workload at the 2018 World Cup. With Vertonghen only recently back in the fold, it’s Davinson Sanchez who’s set to miss the next month. Throw in the fact that Spurs signed not a single player in the summer transfer window, and it would be hard to argue against this being Pochettino’s best managerial job to date.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are scoring goals with great regularity (28 in 13 games), but it’s the narrow decline in goals conceded (16 in 13 games, 1.3 per game, compared to 1.5 per game last season) that has painted a different picture to what many had grown accustom to from the Gunners in recent years.

“Each match for me is very special,” Emery said this week. “The derby is perhaps more special because my responsibility is bigger because of every supporter. Also we need three points in the league because we want to be closer to the other teams, like Tottenham, and we have this challenge.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Nacho Monreal (thigh), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Laurent Koscielny (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Alexandre Lacazette (groin) | Tottenham — OUT: Davinson Sanchez (hamstring), Mousa Dembele (ankle), Kieran Trippier (groin), Danny Rose (groin)

Liverpool vs. Everton — 11:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The day’s final derby will feature a second-place Liverpool side — now five points behind Manchester City after Saturday — in desperate need of not only a win, but a performance that inspires confidence they’re up to the challenge of staying with Man City for 25 more games. With a must-win game against Napoli set for the final day of the Champions League group stage, the 2018-19 season is filling up with do-or-die fixtures far earlier than Jurgen Klopp would have liked. Goals and points have been hard to come by for Anfield visitors this season, as the Red have conceded just one goal and dropped only a pair of points, against Man City, in six league games.

Everton, on the other hand, have flown somewhat under the radar as all the headline go to City and Liverpool on another title race; Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal leapfrogging each other every week; and Manchester United hugely underperforming. Under new manager Marco Silva, the Toffees entire Sunday’s showdown in sixth place and having lost just one of their last seven league games. Alas, it’s been nearly 20 years (Sept. 27, 1999) since Everton were last victorious at Anfield.

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Jordan Henderson (suspension), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) | Everton — OUT: James McCarthy (fitness)

Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has found some peace again after the humiliating loss to Eibar in La Liga.

Madrid followed the 3-0 loss at Eibar with a 2-0 win over red-hot Valencia on Saturday.

The victory over Valencia, which had won three straight in the league, moved Madrid from sixth to fifth in the standings, three points behind leader Sevilla and two points behind second-place Barcelona.

Sevilla visits fourth-place Alaves on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Villarreal. Third-place Atletico Madrid, two points off the lead, visits Girona.

Valencia lost at Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that ended its chances of advancing from the group stage. Madrid won at Roma 2-0 to advance.

“We played well in Rome and again today,” coach Santiago Solari said. “Credit to the players.”

Playing at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first time after four straight away games, Madrid was loudly cheered by fans after the match, despite a lackluster second half.

“I want us to play more like we did in the first half,” Solari said. “In the second half things changed because Valencia needed to equalize and took more risks.”

Madrid started well and opened the scoring less than 10 minutes in with an own-goal by Daniel Wass while trying to clear a cross from Dani Carvajal to Karim Benzema. The French striker set up Lucas Vazquez’s 83rd-minute goal from close range to seal the victory.

There were some jeers for Gareth Bale after another mediocre display when he was substituted for Marco Asensio in the second half. Luka Modric also was replaced, by Federico Valverde.

Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, out of favor with Solari, entered the match in the 80th to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Valencia dropped to 13th in the standings.

“We played great in the second half,” Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral said. “I wouldn’t say the result wasn’t fair, but we had our chances to earn a draw.”

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
After Southampton and Manchester United drew 2-2 at St. Mary’s, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dig into your tweets to assess what reasons Man United have left to be optimistic about this club under Jose Mourinho (0:40) and take a deeper look into the chronic issues going on at Southampton (14:00). Plus, thoughts on how Manchester City found a way to win differently against Bournemouth (19:35) and a roundup of the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Juventus extended its lead in Serie A to 11 points after beating Fiorentina 3-0 on Saturday.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgio Chiellini scored and Cristiano Ronaldo added a late penalty to condemn Fiorentina to its first defeat of the season.

Fiorentina dominated for large periods and tested Wojciech Szczesny several times before Juventus doubled its lead and essentially sealed the result.

Second-placed Napoli visits Atalanta on Monday, the day after third-placed Inter Milan travels to Roma.

Juventus hosts Inter on Friday.

“We have started a tough month, with difficult away matches, in the best way possible,” Chiellini said. “December will be important. At the end of the month we can do a first evaluation. But there’s still a long way to go until May.”

There was a touching moment before the match when Chiellini led Juventus to lay a bouquet of flowers in front of the home fans in tribute to former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died in March of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 31.

Juventus appealed for a penalty in the 25th minute when Mattia De Sciglio’s cross hit Cristiano Biraghi’s trailing arm but, after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, the referee ruled it unintentional.

The visitors took the lead shortly after and Ronaldo was again involved. The Portugal star took away two defenders with a clever run, allowing Bentancur to play a swift one-two with Paulo Dybala and finish into the bottom right corner.

Fiorentina fought hard for the equalizer and went close but Chiellini scored his first goal for two years in the 69th minute.

Juve’s second goal came from a rare source, but its third came from a natural goalscorer.

Fiorentina defender Vitor Hugo blocked Mario Mandzukic’s cross with his hand and Ronaldo stepped up to powerfully dispatch the resulting penalty. It was his 10th goal in his past 11 Serie A matches.

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
With each passing week and result, Manchester United looks less like one of the Premier League’s title contenders top-four clubs “big-six” sides, and more like an expensive yacht floating down a river without an operating engine or any control over which direction the vessel meanders to next.

[ MORE: Man United come back to draw 19th-place Southampton ]

This is, of course, a pretty harsh analogy to describe the club’s current state under manager Jose Mourinho. But the overall tone and content of Mourinho’s message following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton — a result which required the Red Devils to come back from 2-0 down after 20 minutes — seemed to indicate that Mourinho was anything but concerned about recent results and that he wasn’t too terribly bothered by — or aware of — the fact that his side has won just three of its last nine PL games.

What’s worse, they’ve managed to fall a goal (or more) behind in six of those nine games. The fact they’ve lost just two of the nine is largely irrelevant when you remember we’re talking about a club that has spent the way Man United has since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford.

Anyway, here’s Mourinho explaining how a makeshift backline and disjointed possession in midfielder were insurmountable challenges against the team that entered the weekend 19th place in the league table — quotes from the BBC:

“I think the result is quite fair in spite of the fact we were more dominant in the game. They had a better start than us. We were in trouble, organizing a defensive line with only one center back, we tried to protect that weakness with playing three instead of two central defenders.

“It worked quite well, the goals we conceded were a direct free kick and a good shot. But we needed to lose less balls in midfield and if you do that you have more continuity in attack.”

“We lost easy balls in the transition to attacking areas making it more difficult for our attackers against a line of five defenders.

“I’m always confident but always doubtful at the same time because we don’t start well many times. Today we had a reason for the fragility. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic were out of position, and Phil Jones had to step up, and in my opinion he played really well.”

“When the players don’t understand simplicity is genius, it is difficult to have that continuity.

“Choices, when they have the ball, what we needed to improve was to play one-touch, two-touch, make it simple, make it arrive fast for the attacking players. By losing too many balls in midfield we broke the dynamic that usually leads to goals.”

Perhaps the best way for a manager to avoid being fired is to remain as quiet and calm as possible, so as to avoid drawing attention to the fact your team is wildly underperforming and you’re getting completely indifferent performances out of most of the biggest names in the squad.