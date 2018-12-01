River Plate refuses to travel for Copa Libertadores 2nd leg

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

River Plate has announced its refusal to travel to Spain for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

“The Argentine Football Association (AFA) can not and should not allow a handful of violent ones to impede the development of the Superclásico in our country,” said a press release.

River and Boca Juniors were level at 2 after one leg, setting up a monumental home decider, but River fans attacked the Boca team bus, injuring or sickening multiple players via tear gas and broken glass.

That postponed the game a few hours, and then a day, and ultimately the match was rescheduled for Dec. 9 at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

River says the decision to move the match distorts the competition, harms those who bought tickets for the home match, and affects their chances of winning the tie.

