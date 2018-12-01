More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
The 2 Robbies: Is there any happiness left at Man United?

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
After Southampton and Manchester United drew 2-2 at St. Mary’s, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dig into your tweets to assess what reasons Man United have left to be optimistic about this club under Jose Mourinho (0:40) and take a deeper look into the chronic issues going on at Southampton (14:00). Plus, thoughts on how Manchester City found a way to win differently against Bournemouth (19:35) and a roundup of the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Ronaldo on target again as Juventus go 11 points clear

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Juventus extended its lead in Serie A to 11 points after beating Fiorentina 3-0 on Saturday.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgio Chiellini scored and Cristiano Ronaldo added a late penalty to condemn Fiorentina to its first defeat of the season.

Fiorentina dominated for large periods and tested Wojciech Szczesny several times before Juventus doubled its lead and essentially sealed the result.

Second-placed Napoli visits Atalanta on Monday, the day after third-placed Inter Milan travels to Roma.

Juventus hosts Inter on Friday.

“We have started a tough month, with difficult away matches, in the best way possible,” Chiellini said. “December will be important. At the end of the month we can do a first evaluation. But there’s still a long way to go until May.”

There was a touching moment before the match when Chiellini led Juventus to lay a bouquet of flowers in front of the home fans in tribute to former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died in March of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 31.

Juventus appealed for a penalty in the 25th minute when Mattia De Sciglio’s cross hit Cristiano Biraghi’s trailing arm but, after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, the referee ruled it unintentional.

The visitors took the lead shortly after and Ronaldo was again involved. The Portugal star took away two defenders with a clever run, allowing Bentancur to play a swift one-two with Paulo Dybala and finish into the bottom right corner.

Fiorentina fought hard for the equalizer and went close but Chiellini scored his first goal for two years in the 69th minute.

Juve’s second goal came from a rare source, but its third came from a natural goalscorer.

Fiorentina defender Vitor Hugo blocked Mario Mandzukic’s cross with his hand and Ronaldo stepped up to powerfully dispatch the resulting penalty. It was his 10th goal in his past 11 Serie A matches.

Mourinho: Draw was ‘fair’ but ‘we were more dominant’

By Andy EdwardsDec 1, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
With each passing week and result, Manchester United looks less like one of the Premier League’s title contenders top-four clubs “big-six” sides, and more like an expensive yacht floating down a river without an operating engine or any control over which direction the vessel meanders to next.

This is, of course, a pretty harsh analogy to describe the club’s current state under manager Jose Mourinho. But the overall tone and content of Mourinho’s message following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton — a result which required the Red Devils to come back from 2-0 down after 20 minutes — seemed to indicate that Mourinho was anything but concerned about recent results and that he wasn’t too terribly bothered by — or aware of — the fact that his side has won just three of its last nine PL games.

What’s worse, they’ve managed to fall a goal (or more) behind in six of those nine games. The fact they’ve lost just two of the nine is largely irrelevant when you remember we’re talking about a club that has spent the way Man United has since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford.

Anyway, here’s Mourinho explaining how a makeshift backline and disjointed possession in midfielder were insurmountable challenges against the team that entered the weekend 19th place in the league table — quotes from the BBC:

“I think the result is quite fair in spite of the fact we were more dominant in the game. They had a better start than us. We were in trouble, organizing a defensive line with only one center back, we tried to protect that weakness with playing three instead of two central defenders.

“It worked quite well, the goals we conceded were a direct free kick and a good shot. But we needed to lose less balls in midfield and if you do that you have more continuity in attack.”

“We lost easy balls in the transition to attacking areas making it more difficult for our attackers against a line of five defenders.

“I’m always confident but always doubtful at the same time because we don’t start well many times. Today we had a reason for the fragility. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic were out of position, and Phil Jones had to step up, and in my opinion he played really well.”

“When the players don’t understand simplicity is genius, it is difficult to have that continuity.

“Choices, when they have the ball, what we needed to improve was to play one-touch, two-touch, make it simple, make it arrive fast for the attacking players. By losing too many balls in midfield we broke the dynamic that usually leads to goals.”

Perhaps the best way for a manager to avoid being fired is to remain as quiet and calm as possible, so as to avoid drawing attention to the fact your team is wildly underperforming and you’re getting completely indifferent performances out of most of the biggest names in the squad.

Bundesliga wrap: Gnabry drives Bayern; American makes 1st Bundesliga start

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund continued its winning ways, while Niko Kovac and Bayern Munich may finally be pulling it all together for a worthwhile chase for the Bundesliga title.

Hoffenheim 1-1 Schalke

Saturday will go down as an unforgettable one for California native Haji Wright, as the 20-year-old American center forward made his first Bundesliga start (a week after coming off the bench for his first senior appearance).

Wright played 70 minutes, leaving the match one minute after countryman Weston McKennie entered as a sub. Wright’s was industrious on the day but only managed 18 touches and 4-for-4 passing to go with his mileage up top.

As for Schalke, it answered in-form Andrej Kramaric‘s 59th minute goal with Nabil Bentaleb‘s 73rd minute marker to earn a point and move 11th.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Freiburg

Speaking of Americans, the league-leading hosts’ Christian Pulisic missed this one with a calf injury. No problem, really, as Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer scored to move the table lead to seven points before second-place Gladbach plays Sunday.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Werder Bremen
The serial champions are third for the time-being following a Serge Gnabry double at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Mainz — Friday
Stuttgart 1-0 Augsburg
Hannover 96 0-2 Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday
Nurnberg vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 2:30 p.m. ET Monday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 13 10 3 0 37 13 24 6-1-0 4-2-0 33
 Mönchengladbach 12 8 2 2 30 14 16 6-0-0 2-2-2 26
 Bayern Munich 13 7 3 3 25 18 7 2-3-1 5-0-2 24
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 7 2 3 29 14 15 3-1-1 4-1-2 23
 RB Leipzig 12 6 4 2 22 10 12 4-2-0 2-2-2 22
 1899 Hoffenheim 13 6 3 4 28 19 9 3-2-2 3-1-2 21
 Hertha BSC Berlin 13 5 5 3 21 20 1 3-2-1 2-3-2 20
 Werder Bremen 13 5 3 5 21 22 -1 2-2-3 3-1-2 18
 FSV Mainz 05 13 5 3 5 12 14 -2 3-2-2 2-1-3 18
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 2-2-3 2-1-2 15
 FC Schalke 04 13 4 2 7 14 18 -4 3-0-3 1-2-4 14
 Bayer Leverkusen 12 4 2 6 18 24 -6 2-1-3 2-1-3 14
 SC Freiburg 13 3 5 5 16 22 -6 2-3-2 1-2-3 14
 FC Augsburg 13 3 4 6 20 22 -2 1-3-2 2-1-4 13
 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 2 8 9 26 -17 2-1-3 1-1-5 11
 1. FC Nürnberg 12 2 4 6 13 29 -16 2-2-2 0-2-4 10
 Hannover 96 13 2 3 8 15 28 -13 2-1-3 0-2-5 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 13 2 3 8 13 29 -16 2-0-5 0-3-3 9

Man Utd comes back to draw Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
1 Comment
  • Armstrong puts Saints up
  • Cedric scores beautiful free kick (video)
  • Lukaku, Herrera level it by halftime

Marcus Rashford set up a pair of goals to answer an early Southampton flurry, as Manchester United drew Saints 2-2 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester United pulled into seventh on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, and will finish the weekend at least six points back of the Top Four.

Cedric Soares and Stuart Armstrong scored for Southampton, who are a point back of 17th place Huddersfield Town.

Saints took the lead in the 13th minute, with 18-year-old Michael Obafemi taking a couple of touches atop the box before finding Armstrong wide for a low drive past David De Gea.

And outstanding free kick put United in real danger, as Cedric Soares dipped a vicious effort over the wall and inside the near post. De Gea was flailing at the effort, and Saints had a 2-0 lead.

Lukaku scored his first goal since mid-September when he burst onto a deft Rashford touch pass to make it 2-1 in the 34th.

And Rashford set up Herrera for a gorgeous back leg finish with a powerful run into the right side of the box.

Shaw drilled a shot wide of the far post off a 61st minute corner kick as United began to reassert its control of the match.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took a long shot that De Gea dove to save in the 75th, a up part of a down half to that point.

Saints had another go from distance via Mario Lemina, with De Gea tipping it over the frame.