VIDEO: Andros Townsend reacts to his sensational goal

Crystal Palace have struggled for goals all season, but this one was worth the wait.

Late in their home victory against Burnley— their first home victory of the Premier League season and a first win in nine games — Andros Townsend picked up the ball on the right flank and cut inside before he smashed home an unstoppable effort into the far top corner.

Townsend, who has been playing as a central striker alongside his fellow winger Wilfried Zaha, gave Burnley’s defense a terrible afternoon as Palace had 29 attempts at goal and totally dominated their opponents.

Take a look at the video above to see Townsend score a screamer, while the English winger was delighted with the strike and the three points.

“It’s always nice [to score]. We got the one in the first half and it was a bit edgy. In the second half, we missed a few chances. We’ve seen the script before where we’ve dominated and miss chances then they get one on the counter-attack, so to score and finish off the game, I’m happy. But obviously the three points are the main thing,” Townsend said. “I think we’ve created chances all season. Maybe we’ve been guilty of not putting the chances away, which was the story again today, but thankfully we got two to get us over the line, get us the three points. And hopefully now we’ve got confidence that we can build on and start putting away more of the chances we’ve been creating.”

Townsend and Palace are now off and running at home for the season and after a nine-game wait for a victory, but they do have a tough run ahead.

Roy Hodgson‘s men are currently in 14th place on 12 points and they now face Brighton, West Ham, Leicester, Man City, Cardiff and Chelsea between now and January.

With the goals now flowing after Palace created chances galore and had 29 attempts on Saturday, the confidence they will gain from this win should hold them in good stead for the busy festive period ahead.

