VIDEO: Maddison scores superb solo goal

James Maddison has had an up and down last seven days.

But Saturday was definitely a high point of his Premier League career so far.

The Leicester City attacker — who was sent off early in their draw at Brighton last week for two yellow cards, the second for simulation — put his team 2-0 up against Watford on Saturday in some style.

A cross into the middle from Marc Albrighton found Maddison and he controlled with one touch, took another and then volleyed home without the ball touching the floor.

Watch the magical goal in the video above, as the young Englishman delivered a wonderful moment.

