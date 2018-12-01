More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news


Watch Live: Man City v. Bournemouth headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2018, 9:38 AM EST
Five Premier League games take place at 10 a.m ET on Saturday, with the reigning champions Manchester City in action.

Man City host Bournemouth, West Ham head to Newcastle, Leicester welcome Watford, Brighton travel to Huddersfield and Crystal Palace clash with Burnley.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

French couple in legal fight to name son “Griezmann Mbappe”


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2018, 8:56 AM EST
A French couple are currently in a legal battle to name their son after two of France’s World Cup winning stars.

“Ah, he’s so cute, little Griezmann Mbappe” has a ring to it right?

Maybe not, but still, why is this an issue? The parents have named their son after two legends of French soccer, players they obviously admire.

Is this any different than someone calling their son James because they love watching LeBron James play basketball? Okay, that was a bad example…

According to local reports in La Montagne, the baby was born in the southern town of Brive earlier this month and has already been given the name. However, due to laws in France stating that the name must be changed if it “is contrary to the interest of the child” the police may force his parents to name him something else.

I’m looking forward to his first birthday when he gets two special visitors turning up at the front door…

Mourinho bemoans Man United transfer power

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 1, 2018, 7:59 AM EST
It is clear Jose Mourinho and Manchester United need reinforcements in January to sustain their top four battle.

But it looks like they won’t be buying off Spurs in the upcoming transfer window.

With United 14 points off top spot in the Premier League and seven points off the top four, Mourinho pointed to a previous era where they could sign the best player from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur season after season to improve their squad.

The main message from Jose: times, they’re are a changin’.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday (Watch Live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho admitted it is nearly impossible to now buy Tottenham’s top players.

“Is Manchester United, by its history and dimension, bigger than Tottenham? Tottenham is an amazing club but I think everybody would say yes. Can you buy Tottenham’s best players? No,” Mourinho said. “Football has changed. Can we go there now and bring Harry Kane here? Dele Alli? Eriksen? Son? No. So who is more powerful now? Them or us?”

This is not something United’s fans will want to hear, but perhaps it is something they need to hear.

The expectation levels on Mourinho and United have been through the roof over the past three years and the fact they’ve qualified  for the UEFA Champions League In both of his full seasons in charge, won two trophies and finished second in the PL in 2017-18 probably proves that this group of players have hit their ceiling.

But that is as damning on Mourinho as it is the players themselves.

Mourinho has spent over $460 million on new players since he arrived at United in the summer of 2016, yet many of his new signings haven’t worked out. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have delivered at times, but the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have not improved the level of the squad.

“You have no chance in the market unless you go to crazy numbers,” Mourinho said. “Instead you go to the second level players where you still have crazy numbers, and where people say, and I agree, that’s not what Manchester United is.”

Mourinho isn’t trying to lift the gloom around United right now. Instead he’s trying to usher in the new reality which he hopes will buy him more time and leniency to turn United into genuine title contenders once again.

Without a clear playing style and plan in the transfer market, it’s unlikely Mourinho will ever get United back to doing that.

Mourinho attacks the media for treating Man United differently


By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
Jose Mourinho is fed up with the rumors coming out of Manchester regarding his squad.

Speaking with the press before Manchester United’s visit to Southampton on Saturday, Mourinho said that his team is treated differently by the media, claiming scrutiny with his squad choices are met with more criticism than other Premier League managers.

“At Chelsea when Willian doesn’t play there is no problem with him and Sarri,” Mourinho said. “It is never a problem when Gabriel Jesus doesn’t get a game at City, it is just a normal Pep [Guardiola] decision. When Fabinho and Naby Keita don’t play for Liverpool they still love Jürgen [Klopp] and Jürgen loves them. Here when Paul [Pogba] is on the bench it is a disciplinary issue. When Alexis [Sanchez] is not playing he has had a fight with the manager. At this club players cannot have normal ups and downs, and the manager cannot coach or speak about his players.”

Mourinho even harkened back to the old nickname he gave himself years ago.

“In Manchester United, every time a player is not playing there is always a rumor, always a problem,” Mourinho said. “The player must have misbehaved, or the manager has had a fight with him. It only happens here, you make me feel very special because I am clearly different from everyone else.”

The English media has written of late about rumors regarding Sanchez and his unhappiness with a lack of playing time since moving to Manchester United last winter. In addition, there have been countless stories about Pogba’s supposed feud with Mourinho as many openly criticize the boss for misusing the French midfielder on the pitch.

Most recently, Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out at least until the festive period, and potentially until the turn of the calendar year. “I don’t believe in curses but I must admit he has had a very unlucky six months,” Mourinho said of Sanchez.

Manager of Scottish club arranges SAS to ‘kidnap’ squad as team building exercise


By Kyle BonnNov 30, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Partick Thistle is near the bottom of the Scottish second tier, sitting ninth of the 10-team table with 10 points through 14 matches to start the season. One manager has already lost his job in former Thistle player Alan Archibald, and the new boss Gary Caldwell – a former Scottish international – has suffered through five losses in his first five matches in charge.

Caldwell knew he had to light a fire under the squad, so he arranged for a team building exercise to make them tougher. He had them kidnapped by the British special forces.

According to players, Caldwell arranged for the players to spend a day with the British Army’s Parachute Regiment – a division of the SAS – a day which began with a tour of the facility and a look at some of the equipment. “We assumed that’s what the full day was going to be,” said striker Kris Doolan to BBC Scotland.

Narrator: that was, in fact, not what the full day was going to be.

“Bang, three buses turned up,” Doolan said, “dropped us off in three groups at separate destinations. We had checkpoints, and you had to run from one to the next. There were about three, four, five miles in between each one. And at each checkpoint there was a different activity and you had to do what you were told.”

“You were in groups with people you might not speak to a great deal. We were carrying logs together, up and down hills, through water, carrying 20 liter cans of water, stretchers with casualties on it. You didn’t want to give up because you’d be letting your team down.”

It didn’t end there. Far from it. When the original military group told them their day was done, there was another surprise in store.

“I could hardly pick my head up I was so tired,” Doolan said. “They told us to take our stuff off and jump in the van. The guys were shouting, ‘we’ll take you for some food.’ Five minutes later, bang bang, doors open, guys with masks rag-dolled us out, head-locked us, flipped on the floor. We were blindfolded with ear muffs on. They were rough with us – it was a whole new level. They were dragging us about rooms bouncing us off walls in total darkness.”

Some of the squad broke. Doolan said former Belgian youth international Brice Ntambwe ran away, and “it took four SAS to bring him down.” 20-year-old English striker Jack Storer “was crying at one point.”

Eventually, when the mayhem was over, Doolan says Caldwell explained what the entire day was all about. “The manager’s got a saying – ‘get comfortable being uncomfortable.’ You have to find ways of coping and dealing with pressures that come along. The army base was certainly uncomfortable but we all found a way to get through every exercise they gave us and we finished it very strongly.”

Certainly a new way of bringing a squad together, and it may have already paid dividends. The club drew last time out, two weeks ago against last-placed Falkirk, the club’s first point gained since late September.