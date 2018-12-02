More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

La Liga: Barcelona retake lead after Sevilla slip up

Associated PressDec 2, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona retook the lead of the Spanish league on Sunday after beating Villarreal 2-0 while Sevilla was held to a draw at Alaves.

Barcelona’s first win in three rounds left it one point above second-placed Sevilla, which rallied to a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Alaves.

Injury-depleted Barcelona got goals from Gerard Pique and rarely used reserve player Carles Alena in each half at Camp Nou.

With the hosts missing striker Luis Suarez, France forward Ousmane Dembele led Barcelona with his speedy incursions from the right flank.

Dembele crossed for Pique to head in his 36th-minute opener. The defender sent the ball off the turf and past goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Lionel Messi was the playmaker in the 87th for Alena, who had come on for Arturo Vidal.

Alena recovered the ball in midfield and laid the ball off to Messi. The Argentine returned it by meeting Alena’s run forward with a threaded pass through four defenders. The 20-year-old Alena completed the move with a fine finish by chipping the ball over the onrushing Asenjo.

“(Alena) has won his move up from the reserve team to the first team,” coach Ernesto Valverde said. “We needed his energy at that moment of the match.”

Villarreal’s only clear scoring chance came early when Gerard Moreno hit the post after some lax defending by Clement Lenglet.

Sevilla couldn’t hold on to first place in the standings that it won last round.

Jonathan Rodriguez stabbed in a cross by Jonathan Calleri to give Alaves the lead in the 37th. Sevilla needed playmaker Pablo Sarabia to come off the bench to help rescue a point, crossing for Wissam Ben Yedder to level in the 78th.

Alaves again proved to be one of the toughest teams to beat, staying undefeated in all seven home matches this season.

Atletico Madrid needed a late own-goal to salvage a 1-1 draw at Girona as it recorded a fourth straight draw away from home in the league for Diego Simeone’s team.

Atletico remained in third place, three points behind Barcelona.

Girona striker Christian Stuani scored his league-leading 11th goal of the season by converting a spot kick just before halftime after being fouled by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. A video review awarded the penalty after the referee had initially ruled that the foul was outside the area.

Simeone sent on forwards Gelson Martins and Angel Correa to spark a comeback, and Correa came through when he recovered the ball and quickly sent a long ball forward to Diego Costa. Defender Jonas Ramalho tried to impede Costa from striking the ball, only to tap it into his own net in the 82nd.

Saul Niguez hit the crossbar for Atletico in the first half.

Girona lost goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to a leg injury midway through the second half, but replacement Gorka Iraizoz made a fingertip save to deny Niguez in the 77th.

“We could have lost, we could have won, the league is very tough. Every match is complicated,” Simeone said. “There are no easy rivals.”

Southgate: England ‘has to get used to’ being favorites

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Gareth Southgate has officially taken the training wheels off of his England national team after the Three Lions were drawn into what has widely been dubbed an easy group for 2020 European Championship qualification.

[ MERSEYSIDE: Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win over Everton ]

Drawn alongside the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo, Southgate acknowledges the fact that England will be expected to win the group. In his mind, accepting and learning to deal with the tag of “favorites” will be an important next step in their progression toward winning a major tournament — quotes from the Guardian:

“We’re favorites, and that’s something we’ve got to start getting used to anyway. We’re going to have high expectations over the next few years, and adapting to that is probably key to our development as a team now.

“We should win the group. But if you don’t play well on any given day, you drop points and that is the reality of dealing with those sorts of matches. Nobody’s going to expect me to stand there and say it’s done already and we should just prepare for 18 months’ time.

“I think that’s where the competition for places is really important, because if our players think there’s comfort from the fixtures, then there isn’t comfort for a position in the team or in the squad. And that means that the motivation for training every day, which is what you take into your games, is really high.”

Spurs fan who threw banana peel, six others arrested

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Seven people, including one Tottenham Hotspur fan who is alleged to have thrown a banana peel at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have been arrested following Sunday’s north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MERSEYSIDE: Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win over Everton ]

The Metropolitan Police said that six arrests made were for public disturbance offenses, including at least two Arsenal fans who lit smoke devices following Aubameyang’s second goal of the game, which turned out to be the winner.

Closed-circuit television cameras were used to identify the fan who is believed to have thrown the banana peel — along with other projectiles thrown by other fans — at Aubameyang as the Gabonese striker celebrated in front of the visiting Tottenham fans after scoring the game’s first goal from the penalty spot. The club now faces a Football Association investigation into the conduct of its supporters.

[ WEST LONDON: Early lead enough as Chelsea blanks Fulham ]

Spurs released the following statement, via a club spokesman: “Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban.”

Pickford apologizes to Everton fans for costly error vs. Liverpool

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Apologies were plentiful following Sunday’s Merseyside derby, which saw Liverpool top Everton at Anfield on a bizarre, last-second goal scored by Divock Origi, with the most massive of assists from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

[ NORTH LONDON: Merciless Arsenal pounds Spurs ]

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp apologized to Everton for the way he wildly celebrated the goal, but it wasn’t just those on the winning side who felt they owed an apology to the visitors’ fans. Pickford also offered up an apology for his mistake which ultimately undid a valiant performance and sent the Toffees home without anything to show for their efforts — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think it is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield. It was a freak one, really. It had hit the bar twice and I tried to flick it over. The ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar. It’s unfortunate, but I am strong mentally.

“I just want to say sorry to the Everton fans. I think you could see our progression as a group, the chances we created and the football we played. That’s a positive, but what can I do? There is always a case as a goalkeeper if you make an error it will lead to a goal. Unfortunately, it has been me today, but I will be ready for Newcastle on Wednesday. We know we held our own against a good Liverpool side for 96 minutes. I will say sorry to the Everton fans again, because I know how much it means to them. As players, we know how much it means to us. You make mistakes every now and again. It’s not something you can learn and train and get better from. It’s just a freak incident.”

The 2 Robbies: Derby day delight for Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsDec 2, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss what was a dramatic derby day in the Premier League highlighted by a six-goal thriller in the north London derby which saw Arsenal come out on top, 4-2 over Tottenham (0:40). Plus, an update on the Jose Mourinho-Paul Pogba relationship (16:15) before getting into Liverpool’s stoppage-time win against Everton in the Merseyside Derby (21:40) and Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the West London Derby (35:25).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies