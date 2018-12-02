Merciless Arsenal pound Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two penalties in first 34′

Dier nods in free kick

Spurs lead 2-1 at break

Torreira a force, scores late

Gunner out-attempt Spurs 22-10

Shots on target: Arsenal 7-6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and Arsenal scored three-straight second half goals to bury rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette also scored in the North London Derby win, sending Arsenal into the Top Four ahead of Spurs and a point back of Chelsea.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier scored as Spurs took a 2-1 lead after Aubameyang’s opener, but Tottenham never looked comfortable

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty when he punched a ball well above his head inside the Spurs box, and Aubameyang left little doubt with his low drive to the right of Hugo Lloris.

The concession spurred Spurs to life, with Heung-Min Son earning a corner with a close-range drive at Bernd Leno.

Spurs made a pair of goal mouth clearances, with Alex Iwobi‘s 19th minute low drive the better of the two.

Son forced Leno into a second save in the 23rd minute.

Spurs silenced the home crowd with a 30th minute equalizer, as Dier nodded a Christian Eriksen free kick inside the near post.

Dier’s “shush” celebration, finger to mouth, inspired Arsenal substitute Stephane Lichtsteiner started a bit of a skirmish by getting into

Moments later, Kane smashed home his penalty after Son was caught by a wayward Rob Holding challenge and went down very easily to help sell it for Dean. The incident happened at breakneck speed, and replays showed contact from Holding’s slide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

1 – Lucas Torreira is the fourth Arsenal player to score his first ever Premier League goal for the club in a match against Spurs, after Nicklas Bendtner, Mikael Silvestre and Per Mertesacker. Greats. #ARSTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aubameyang equalized with a phenomenal bit of 56th minute skill, taking a flick from Aaron Ramsey off of a curling pass from Hector Bellerin.

The moment reinvigorated the uneven Gunners, and Shkrodan Mustafi and Lucas Torreira each just missed bids to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Lacazette then scored as a super sub in the 75th minute, a giveaway from Juan Foyth allowing Ramsey to set-up the Frenchman for a shot that took a turn off Dier on the way past Lloris. 3-2.

Torreira drove into the box to beat Lloris moments later, and Spurs were all but dead before Vertonghen collected his second yellow card.

Follow @NicholasMendola