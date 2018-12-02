More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Merciless Arsenal pounds Spurs at the Emirates

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Two penalties in first 34′
  • Dier nods in free kick
  • Spurs lead 2-1 at break
  • Torreira a force, scores late
  • Gunner out-attempt Spurs 22-10
  • Shots on target: Arsenal 7-6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and Arsenal scored three-straight second half goals to bury rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette also scored in the North London Derby win, sending Arsenal into the Top Four ahead of Spurs and a point back of Chelsea.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier scored as Spurs took a 2-1 lead after Aubameyang’s opener, but Tottenham never looked comfortable

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty when he punched a ball well above his head inside the Spurs box, and Aubameyang left little doubt with his low drive to the right of Hugo Lloris.

The concession spurred Spurs to life, with Heung-Min Son earning a corner with a close-range drive at Bernd Leno.

Spurs made a pair of goal mouth clearances, with Alex Iwobi‘s 19th minute low drive the better of the two.

Son forced Leno into a second save in the 23rd minute.

Spurs silenced the home crowd with a 30th minute equalizer, as Dier nodded a Christian Eriksen free kick inside the near post.

Dier’s “shush” celebration, finger to mouth, inspired Arsenal substitute Stephane Lichtsteiner started a bit of a skirmish by getting into

Moments later, Kane smashed home his penalty after Son was caught by a wayward Rob Holding challenge and went down very easily to help sell it for Dean. The incident happened at breakneck speed, and replays showed contact from Holding’s slide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aubameyang equalized with a phenomenal bit of 56th minute skill, taking a flick from Aaron Ramsey off of a curling pass from Hector Bellerin.

The moment reinvigorated the uneven Gunners, and Shkrodan Mustafi and Lucas Torreira each just missed bids to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Lacazette then scored as a super sub in the 75th minute, a giveaway from Juan Foyth allowing Ramsey to set-up the Frenchman for a shot that took a turn off Dier on the way past Lloris. 3-2.

Torreira drove into the box to beat Lloris moments later, and Spurs were all but dead before Vertonghen collected his second yellow card.

U.S. Soccer announces Gregg Berhalter as USMNT boss

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s official: The United States men’s national team’s first new full-time manager since 2011 is Gregg Berhalter, the 44-times capped defender who’s coached Hammarby and the Columbus Crew.

U.S. Soccer general manager Earnie Stewart announced his choice on Sunday, months after Berhalter became the clear front-runner and 13-plus months since Bruce Arena stepped down from the post following the embarrassing World Cup qualifying failure in Couva.

Now, we can well and truly begin to most past that era. Berhalter will be introduced at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday at Noon ET.

[ MORE: Arsenal pounds Spurs ]

General manager Earnie Stewart, the third man quoted in a press release from U.S. Soccer, says the controversial hiring process doesn’t leave any doubts in his mind. The USSF was said to have refused an interview with former Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui and formerly discussed the job with only four candidates including Berhalter.

“After a very thorough process, I am absolutely convinced Gregg is the right man to lead the National Team program moving forward,” Stewart said. “He ticks all the boxes with his background as a person, a successful coach and an accomplished former international player.”

Berhalter was chosen as MNT head coach after an extensive selection process led by Stewart, who worked alongside U.S. Soccer’s Chief Sport Development Officer Nico Romeijn and Chief Soccer Officer Ryan Mooney in developing the profile for the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan did an admirable job while the USMNT navigated managerial purgatory, introducing all sorts of new blood, but Berhalter is tasked with inviting the right mix of veterans and new blood into the fold.

Will there be places for Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore? Will Berhalter want to see Geoff Cameron and Danny Williams? Or is the longtime MLS man going to begin with youth?

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Everton

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marco Silva and Jurgen Klopp match Merseyside Derby wits for the first time when Everton visits Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho start in the midfield for Liverpool, while Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes will try to thwart the vicious Reds attack.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Matip, Moreno, Milner, Keita, Origi, Sturridge.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Zouma, Tosun, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman.

Sarri says Chelsea were nervous; Kante praised but must improve

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2018, 9:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Chelsea got the win against Fulham to keep them among the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League table, but Maurizio Sarri knows his team must improve drastically to become genuine title contenders.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

An early Pedro goal set Chelsea on their way against their neighbors in west London, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck late on to seal the 2-0 win after Fulham had fought their way back into the game.

Speaking after the game Sarri acknowledged that Chelsea weren’t at their best and his players were a little nervous after their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“I think that today it was really very important to get a result,” Sarri said. “We started very well, then after the 1-0 I think the players on the pitch had a very good level of application, attention but without trying to kill the match. We needed to kill the match before. I think today we were a little bit tense. Of course it wasn’t easy, the days after Tottenham for me and the players. We have talked too much about that match. We lost a match after three-and-a-half months. It can happen. Today it was important to react.”

Ahead of their massive clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge next Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) one of the main areas Sarri has talked about is improving his central midfield duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

The latter won the ball and set up Pedro for Chelsea’s opener and had a superb game overall against Fulham. After Sarri recently criticized Kante as he’s played him out of position in a more attacking central midfield role rather than as a holder, he praised the French star for his display on Sunday. But once again he said he must improve tactically.

“I think he played very well, he defended very well,” Sarri said. “He needs to improve a little more from the tactical point of view but it is natural. In the national team he usually plays with two midfielders. In the last season sometimes with two players, sometimes with three midfielders but in the central position. I think it is normal that he needs to improve.”

Although Sarri admitted Kante was better at getting in and around Jorginho — the man who has replaced him in the lone holding position in Chelsea’s 4-3-3 formation — on Sunday, he reaffirmed his belief that Kante still needs to work hard to make the partnership work.

“Today was better, because when the ball was on the other side of the pitch I remember only one mistake in the first half,” Sarri explained. “With the ball on the other side he has to stay very close to Jorginho. Otherwise for us it is a big problem because Jorginho is able to cut passes to the opponents but he is not really very good in the defensive phase with open spaces. We need Kante very close to him.”

Chelsea remain seven points off leaders Manchester City heading into a busy few weeks, but they’re in the top four and responded with a solid enough win against Fulham on Sunday. It was hardly vintage stuff from Sarri’s men in a game they were expected to win, but Kante’s display was a huge positive.

The fact his side were “tense” and “nervous” does suggest that they are still a little fragile despite losing just once so far this season in all competitions. That doesn’t exactly send out a positive message ahead of their biggest test of the season when Man City roll into town next week.

WATCH/VOTE: Was Dean right to award PK to Spurs?

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 9:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Penalty or nah?

Arsenal has seen its early North London Derby lead turned on its head by an Eric Dier goal and Harry Kane penalty during a wild and proper derby day at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

[ STREAM: The North London Derby ]

The flashpoint, however, was Heung-Min Son‘s actions in winning the decisive penalty late in the first half.

Lively throughout the half, Spurs’ South Korea forward dribbled into the 18 and went down when Rob Holding went sliding through with a challenge and appeared to have made contact with Son’s foot.

Son hit the deck hard, and referee Mike Dean came out of his shell had no problem pointing to the spot.

Was it a penalty? Watch the video, and vote below: