@RBLeipzig

Official: USMNT’s Adams off to the Bundesliga

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Tyler Adams is taking the next step, even if his new jersey is going to look mighty similar.

The New York Red Bulls have announced the transfer of its 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, the culmination of months of speculation on Adams’ future.

Adams will join RBL when the January transfer window opens, and be reunited with his former RBNY boss and current RBL assistant Jesse Marsch.

Here’s RBL boss Ralf Rangnick on Adams:

“We are convinced that Tyler is able to reinforce us in the central midfield immediately. We are very happy that he is joining us and we are sure that he will take the next step in his development in the Bundesliga.”

From NewYorkRedBulls.com:

“We’re genuinely happy for Tyler and his family and we know that he is ready for the next step,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. “In these last four years, I’ve learned that he is simply incredible. Tyler has a maturity, fearlessness, work ethic, and desire to win that make him unique.

‘Tyler is the gold standard for player development in this country and I think that our club and academy can feel very proud to have worked with him and influenced him along his path. We wish him the very best and look forward to watching him shine.”

Adams has a goal in eight caps for the national team, and has made 74 appearances with three goals and 10 assists for RBNY. The Red Bulls have one of, if not the best academy set-up in Major League Soccer.

RBL needs to beat Rosenborg and see Celtic lose to Red Bull Salzburg in order to advance in the Europa League. They beat second place Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday to move third in the Bundesliga.

Adams joins Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie and Haji Wright (Schalke), Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aron Johannsson and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), and Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin) as Americans in Bundesliga.

Klopp apologizes to Everton for wild celebration (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
The Premier League gifted soccer fans the unusual again on Sunday, as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a bit of good fortune helped Liverpool to a stunning 1-0 stoppage time win in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

The unusual goal (above) was so bizarre it sent Jurgen Klopp into insanity, the Liverpool manager racing onto the middle of the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp said his extended hug with Everton boss Marco Silva after the game included a lengthy apology. From the BBC:

“First of all I have to apologize for my run. I apologized immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn’t want to be disrespectful,” Klopp said. “My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.”

Hand it to Klopp, the celebration was understandable even in the face of the lack of sportsmanship. Insane turns of events are part of what makes us watch the games.

Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
  • Reds score off Van Dijk flub
  • Origi scores in 1st PL app of season
  • LFC three points ahead of 3rd place Chelsea

The Merseyside Derby had been goal-free for 186 minutes when Divock Origi followed a ball that bounced off the cross bar twice to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds stay two points back of Man City, while Everton is sixth with 22 points (eight back of fifth place Spurs).

Scroll down to see the insane winner, which Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford kept in play and hit the cross bar twice before landing for Origi on the goal line.

Yerry Mina just missed heading a Lucas Digne free kick across goal in the fourth minute.

At the other end, Sadio Mane blazed over the bar in the 12th minute after a Mohamed Salah flick.

Yet Everton had an even better chance, with Andre Gomes’ point-blank header stopped by Alisson Becker before the Portuguese midfielder saw the rebound hit him and creep to the goal line where Joe Gomez cleared it. Gomez on Gomes crime.

Roberto Firmino stung the gloves of Jordan Pickford in the 30th minute, and Theo Walcott set up Richarlison for a chance at the other end moments later. The Brazilian looked to have been fouled by Virgil Van Dijk, but no call arrived in favor of Everton.

Salah then cued up Shaqiri for a good chance on Pickford, but the Everton man blocked the shot.

Liverpool’s Egyptian wizard picked up where he left off to start the second half, spinning a shot just wide of the left post from atop the arc.

Mane missed another chance when a through ball left him a harsh angle on Pickford.

Bernard screwed a 66th minute chance wide of the far post as Everton bid for an opener.

Divock Origi hit the bar in the 87th minute, moments before an unheeded handball shout in the box. But he followed up Van Dijk’s flubbed bid to win it by picking the second bounce off the cross bar.

Ramsey, Emery react to Arsenal’s derby win: “I want to do more”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Arsenal was fired up for its North London Derby against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and it showed throughout their 4-2 win.

The Gunners scored first before conceding twice quickly to head into the break 2-1, but left little doubt with a dominant second half to move above their rivals on the Premier League table.

To say they wanted it more than Spurs is cliche mumbo-jumbo, but there’s no debate that they wanted it plenty.

“I have been here for many many years, it means an awful lot to me and to the fans as well,” said Aaron Ramsey. “I am glad I played my part and we can all go home happy tonight. They could have gone six points in front of us but instead we’ve gone above them. The atmosphere was electric, that really helped us over the line in the end.”

Here’s Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who made some big second half adjustments in the win, via the BBC:

“I felt we needed something different on the pitch. Above all our situation is for me the reason to do that. Aaron [Ramsey] knows this derby and his spirit is important, secondly the possibility with [Alexandre] Lacazette to find when there are chances, his efficiency is very big.

“I want to do more. Last week three points in Bournemouth is the same. We need first to win three points there because we can’t play here with possibility to go above Tottenham in the table. For supporters it is a special match, for us too because we want to give them a special match. But for now I am already thinking Wednesday in Manchester.”

Arsenal is unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, and making it 20 against Manchester United would certainly make another statement on the culture change in North London.

Who is new USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter?

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
2 Comments

U.S. Soccer announces Gregg Berhalter as USMNT boss Report: Loan interest in Fulham's USMNT youngster de la Torre is high Reports: USMNT GK Steffen off to Man City

So you want to be a fan of the hiring of new USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter but just don’t know enough about the guy?

Maybe you don’t watch MLS, don’t have a decades-long history with the USMNT, and your starting point has been the endless banter about how his brother Jay is a higher-up at the federation, and you just want to feel better about the red, white, and blue post-Bruce Arena.

Well fear not, here are some notes about Gregg Berhalter, starting with the fact that his parents included two g’s at the end of the first name in the hopes he would marshal a Golden Generation of American footballers to victory.

Okay, that’s not true, but here are some facts:

— The New Jersey-born 45-year-old went to North Carolina for school before embarking on a 17-year career spent mostly in Europe.

— He was a high school teammate of Claudio Reyna, and went on to make 44 appearances for the USMNT as a defender.

— His professional playing career started in the Eredivisie with Zwolle (1994-96) and continued with stops at Sparta Rotterdam (1996-1998), Cambuur Leeuwarden (1998-2000), Crystal Palace (2001-02), Energie Cottbus (2002-06), 1860 Munich (2006-09), and the LA Galaxy (2009-11).

— Berhalter was a member of the USMNT’s squads at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

— He went into management under Bruce Arena for a season before taking a job with Hammarby in Sweden from 2011-13. Berhalter returned home to work at Columbus, and has wildly over-performed in terms of salary and outlay by the stingy Crew.

— Berhalter was the first American to manage a team in Europe, and he also captained Energie Cottbus in the 2.Bundesliga.

— As Crew manager he out-performed his club’s miserly spending in almost every season.

— Berhalter’s Godfather is Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

All-in-all, the USMNT could’ve done much worse in choosing its next boss, who’s worn the colors of the club and earned respect as a player and manager on multiple continents.