Official: USMNT’s Adams off to the Bundesliga

Tyler Adams is taking the next step, even if his new jersey is going to look mighty similar.

The New York Red Bulls have announced the transfer of its 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, the culmination of months of speculation on Adams’ future.

Adams will join RBL when the January transfer window opens, and be reunited with his former RBNY boss and current RBL assistant Jesse Marsch.

Here’s RBL boss Ralf Rangnick on Adams:

“We are convinced that Tyler is able to reinforce us in the central midfield immediately. We are very happy that he is joining us and we are sure that he will take the next step in his development in the Bundesliga.”

From NewYorkRedBulls.com:

“We’re genuinely happy for Tyler and his family and we know that he is ready for the next step,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. “In these last four years, I’ve learned that he is simply incredible. Tyler has a maturity, fearlessness, work ethic, and desire to win that make him unique. ‘Tyler is the gold standard for player development in this country and I think that our club and academy can feel very proud to have worked with him and influenced him along his path. We wish him the very best and look forward to watching him shine.”

Adams has a goal in eight caps for the national team, and has made 74 appearances with three goals and 10 assists for RBNY. The Red Bulls have one of, if not the best academy set-up in Major League Soccer.

RBL needs to beat Rosenborg and see Celtic lose to Red Bull Salzburg in order to advance in the Europa League. They beat second place Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday to move third in the Bundesliga.

Adams joins Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie and Haji Wright (Schalke), Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aron Johannsson and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), and Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin) as Americans in Bundesliga.

