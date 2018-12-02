Pickford apologizes to Everton fans for costly error vs. Liverpool

Apologies were plentiful following Sunday’s Merseyside derby, which saw Liverpool top Everton at Anfield on a bizarre, last-second goal scored by Divock Origi, with the most massive of assists from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp apologized to Everton for the way he wildly celebrated the goal, but it wasn’t just those on the winning side who felt they owed an apology to the visitors’ fans. Pickford also offered up an apology for his mistake which ultimately undid a valiant performance and sent the Toffees home without anything to show for their efforts — quotes from the Guardian:
“I think it is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield. It was a freak one, really. It had hit the bar twice and I tried to flick it over. The ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar. It’s unfortunate, but I am strong mentally.
“I just want to say sorry to the Everton fans. I think you could see our progression as a group, the chances we created and the football we played. That’s a positive, but what can I do? There is always a case as a goalkeeper if you make an error it will lead to a goal. Unfortunately, it has been me today, but I will be ready for Newcastle on Wednesday. We know we held our own against a good Liverpool side for 96 minutes. I will say sorry to the Everton fans again, because I know how much it means to them. As players, we know how much it means to us. You make mistakes every now and again. It’s not something you can learn and train and get better from. It’s just a freak incident.”