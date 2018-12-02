More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Ramsey, Emery react to Arsenal’s derby win: “I want to do more”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Arsenal was fired up for its North London Derby against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and it showed throughout their 4-2 win.

The Gunners scored first before conceding twice quickly to head into the break 2-1, but left little doubt with a dominant second half to move above their rivals on the Premier League table.

To say they wanted it more than Spurs is cliche mumbo-jumbo, but there’s no debate that they wanted it plenty.

“I have been here for many many years, it means an awful lot to me and to the fans as well,” said Aaron Ramsey. “I am glad I played my part and we can all go home happy tonight. They could have gone six points in front of us but instead we’ve gone above them. The atmosphere was electric, that really helped us over the line in the end.”

Here’s Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who made some big second half adjustments in the win, via the BBC:

“I felt we needed something different on the pitch. Above all our situation is for me the reason to do that. Aaron [Ramsey] knows this derby and his spirit is important, secondly the possibility with [Alexandre] Lacazette to find when there are chances, his efficiency is very big.

“I want to do more. Last week three points in Bournemouth is the same. We need first to win three points there because we can’t play here with possibility to go above Tottenham in the table. For supporters it is a special match, for us too because we want to give them a special match. But for now I am already thinking Wednesday in Manchester.”

Arsenal is unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, and making it 20 against Manchester United would certainly make another statement on the culture change in North London.

Liverpool, Everton react to that goal from Origi (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
It was over, really.

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk badly flubbed a bid at the spectacular, his wayward shot floating toward the Everton end line.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford tracked it, just in case, and had a last-minute change of heart and pushed the ball off the top of the crossbar.

It bounced a second time on the crossbar, and fell to Divock Origi. Making his first appearance of the Premier League season, the Belgian was on the spot to prod the ball over the line and provide a Merseyside Derby win for his club.

“I tried to be ready,” Origi said. “There was a lot of scuffles so I knew I had to be ready. I had a tap-in so it was good! I tried to use every good and bad moments.

“I was happy I could rectify my error from the beginning. It’s difficult as a player whenever you make a mistake. Jordan Pickford seems like a very good keeper and, mentality-wise, he seems like a good lad so he’ll learn from this.”

Then there’s the other side of the stadium, where Pickford was said to be struggling after his mental mistake.

Liverpool defender Michael Keane is among the players trying to cheer up Pickford.

“Everyone is devastated and silent. We are consoling Jordan [Pickford]. He got unlucky. He has been brilliant for us. Everyone is devastated because of the work we put in. We had our chances and came close. We are devastated for ourselves and the fans.”

Klopp apologizes to Everton for wild celebration (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
The Premier League gifted soccer fans the unusual again on Sunday, as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a bit of good fortune helped Liverpool to a stunning 1-0 stoppage time win in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

The unusual goal (above) was so bizarre it sent Jurgen Klopp into insanity, the Liverpool manager racing onto the middle of the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp said his extended hug with Everton boss Marco Silva after the game included a lengthy apology. From the BBC:

“First of all I have to apologize for my run. I apologized immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn’t want to be disrespectful,” Klopp said. “My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.”

Hand it to Klopp, the celebration was understandable even in the face of the lack of sportsmanship. Insane turns of events are part of what makes us watch the games.

Official: USMNT’s Adams off to the Bundesliga

@RBLeipzig
By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Tyler Adams is taking the next step, even if his new jersey is going to look mighty similar.

The New York Red Bulls have announced the transfer of its 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, the culmination of months of speculation on Adams’ future.

Adams will join RBL when the January transfer window opens, and be reunited with his former RBNY boss and current RBL assistant Jesse Marsch.

Here’s RBL boss Ralf Rangnick on Adams:

“We are convinced that Tyler is able to reinforce us in the central midfield immediately. We are very happy that he is joining us and we are sure that he will take the next step in his development in the Bundesliga.”

From NewYorkRedBulls.com:

“We’re genuinely happy for Tyler and his family and we know that he is ready for the next step,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. “In these last four years, I’ve learned that he is simply incredible. Tyler has a maturity, fearlessness, work ethic, and desire to win that make him unique.

‘Tyler is the gold standard for player development in this country and I think that our club and academy can feel very proud to have worked with him and influenced him along his path. We wish him the very best and look forward to watching him shine.”

Adams has a goal in eight caps for the national team, and has made 74 appearances with three goals and 10 assists for RBNY. The Red Bulls have one of, if not the best academy set-up in Major League Soccer.

RBL needs to beat Rosenborg and see Celtic lose to Red Bull Salzburg in order to advance in the Europa League. They beat second place Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday to move third in the Bundesliga.

Adams joins Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie and Haji Wright (Schalke), Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aron Johannsson and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), and Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin) as Americans in Bundesliga.

Insane late goal gifts Liverpool derby win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 2, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
  • Reds score off Van Dijk flub
  • Origi scores in 1st PL app of season
  • LFC three points ahead of 3rd place Chelsea

The Merseyside Derby had been goal-free for 186 minutes when Divock Origi followed a ball that bounced off the cross bar twice to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds stay two points back of Man City, while Everton is sixth with 22 points (eight back of fifth place Spurs).

Scroll down to see the insane winner, which Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford kept in play and hit the cross bar twice before landing for Origi on the goal line.

Yerry Mina just missed heading a Lucas Digne free kick across goal in the fourth minute.

At the other end, Sadio Mane blazed over the bar in the 12th minute after a Mohamed Salah flick.

Yet Everton had an even better chance, with Andre Gomes’ point-blank header stopped by Alisson Becker before the Portuguese midfielder saw the rebound hit him and creep to the goal line where Joe Gomez cleared it. Gomez on Gomes crime.

Roberto Firmino stung the gloves of Jordan Pickford in the 30th minute, and Theo Walcott set up Richarlison for a chance at the other end moments later. The Brazilian looked to have been fouled by Virgil Van Dijk, but no call arrived in favor of Everton.

Salah then cued up Shaqiri for a good chance on Pickford, but the Everton man blocked the shot.

Liverpool’s Egyptian wizard picked up where he left off to start the second half, spinning a shot just wide of the left post from atop the arc.

Mane missed another chance when a through ball left him a harsh angle on Pickford.

Bernard screwed a 66th minute chance wide of the far post as Everton bid for an opener.

Divock Origi hit the bar in the 87th minute, moments before an unheeded handball shout in the box. But he followed up Van Dijk’s flubbed bid to win it by picking the second bounce off the cross bar.