Ramsey, Emery react to Arsenal’s derby win: “I want to do more”

Arsenal was fired up for its North London Derby against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and it showed throughout their 4-2 win.

The Gunners scored first before conceding twice quickly to head into the break 2-1, but left little doubt with a dominant second half to move above their rivals on the Premier League table.

To say they wanted it more than Spurs is cliche mumbo-jumbo, but there’s no debate that they wanted it plenty.

“I have been here for many many years, it means an awful lot to me and to the fans as well,” said Aaron Ramsey. “I am glad I played my part and we can all go home happy tonight. They could have gone six points in front of us but instead we’ve gone above them. The atmosphere was electric, that really helped us over the line in the end.”

Here’s Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who made some big second half adjustments in the win, via the BBC:

“I felt we needed something different on the pitch. Above all our situation is for me the reason to do that. Aaron [Ramsey] knows this derby and his spirit is important, secondly the possibility with [Alexandre] Lacazette to find when there are chances, his efficiency is very big. … “I want to do more. Last week three points in Bournemouth is the same. We need first to win three points there because we can’t play here with possibility to go above Tottenham in the table. For supporters it is a special match, for us too because we want to give them a special match. But for now I am already thinking Wednesday in Manchester.”

Arsenal is unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, and making it 20 against Manchester United would certainly make another statement on the culture change in North London.

